This post is a spiritual successor to my "Building LLVM on OpenBSD/loongson" article, in which I retraced my attempts to build LLVM 3.7.1 on MIPS64 in a RAM constrained environment.

After reading the excellent "Make LLVM fast again", I wanted to revisit the topic, and see how fast I could build a recent version of LLVM and Clang on modern x86 server hardware.

The system I'm using for this experiment is a CCX62 instance from Hetzner, which has 48 dedicated vCPUs and 192 GB of RAM. This is the fastest machine available in their cloud offering at the moment.

The system is running Fedora 34 with up-to-date packages and kernel.