Viscerafest is a sci-fi fantasy FPS with lots of punching entering Early Access on May 20
Ready for more retro-infused first-person shooting action? Viscerafest is now confirmed to be launching on May 20 into Early Access on Steam following a successful Beta. The developer, Acid Man Games / Fire Plant Games have been regularly putting out Beta builds on their Discord which have shown a lot of promise.
"Viscerafest is a Sci-Fi Fantasy Singleplayer Arena FPS with minor Collectathon elements. Fight through hordes of aliens and eldritch monstrosities wielding a slew of powerful weapons, juggling your resources, and exploring over 26 intricately designed hand crafted levels."
[...]
The Linux version we tested before release has been running exceptionally well, we think this is one you're going to like a lot if you love arena-styled fast-paced shooters.
-
Google says Stadia is very much 'alive and well' according to a new interview
Despite everywhere you look there's always someone pointing to the Google Graveyard, the game streaming service Stadia is still soldiering on in the face of overwhelming competition.
In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Stadia's developer marketing lead Nate Ahearn says the service is actually "alive and well" and went on to mention how they have over 100 new titles launching for Stadia through 2021. They're also continuing to grow their Stadia Makers program where they help Unity developers port to Stadia (with another 20 coming from that) along with continuing partnerships with many AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others.
-
itch.io Creator Day gives 100% of the sales to developers today for 24 hours
Right now game store itch.io is hosting their first official itch.io Creator Day, where the store gives 100% of the sales back to developers instead of taking a cut. This is not the first time itch.io has done this, as they did so for Black Friday in 2020. Now though, they've confirmed that this is going to be a more regular thing which is why they've slapped an actual name on it.
Developers don't have to do anything, as it's all automatic. Taking a cut from developers has always been a very open point for itch, as developers set the cut they give to itch themselves - there's no forced 30% or 12% or anything here. Note: developers don't entirely get 100% exactly, as there's still taxes and payment processor fees but you get the point.
-
Steam Still Can't Seem To Keep Its Hands Off Some 'Sex Games' Despite Hands Off Policy
It's been three or so years since Valve announced a new "hands off" approach towards approvals for games on its dominant Steam storefront. This new "policy" was unfortunately rolled out in an extremely Steam-like manner: vague and largely indecipherable, full of holes, and all with a caveat baked in that Steam could still do basically whatever it wants. Later, the company clarified that the chief goal with all of this was to allow for more adult-oriented games while still giving Steam the ability to disallow "troll games", as though that actually clarified anything. Predictably, this new policy set off confusion all over the place, and even years into the change its application appears to be aggressively inconsistent.
-
Proton GE gets some big updates but you may need to remove old Wine prefixes
Proton GE (GloriousEggroll) is a community-built version of the Proton compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux through Steam Play. You could compare Proton GE to the Valve-official Proton Experimental, where lots of extra features and fixes go in that haven't seen as much testing - but both may get you into newer Windows games quicker on Linux.
If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux.
Over the last month or two, Proton GE has seen multiple big new releases (the latest being Proton-6.8-GE-1) based on Wine 6.5 and it also sees big bumps in versions for the likes of DXVK, VKD3D, OpenXR patches, Media Foundation fixes for getting more games video working and the list of changes goes on for some time.
-
Unvanquished 0.52 Beta Released For Open-Source, First-Person RTS Game
Following this week's id Tech 3 based Daemon engine update, the open-source first person shooter / real-time strategy game Unvanquished has just issued its long overdue v0.52 beta release.
Unvanquished has been a very promising open-source game project succeeding the former Tremulous project. As part of Unvanquished, Daemon Engine as their downstream and much improved version of the open-source id Tech 3 has continued advancing.
-
Stable Kernels: 5.12.4, 5.11.21, 5.10.37, and 5.4.119
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.4 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.11.21 Linux 5.10.37 Linux 5.4.119
First Cut at a GTK4 Port of LibreOffice
Early days yet, but here's some screenshots of an experimental port of LibreOffice to GTK4 I've commited upstream during the week. It starts without crashing, renders, accepts user keystrokes and mouse events, basic Input Method support also works. Standard GTK file dialog functionality works.
Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far
Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again. Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.
FreeBSD on the Pine H6
Pine makes a bunch of different bits of hardware. The Pine64 was a bit of a breakthrough in single-board-computing (SBC) – very different from the Raspberry Pi, and a lot more open-source. We could argue about just how open it is, but it did spawn the Pinebook and the Pinebook Pro. I hear the latter is really nice, and runs OpenBSD and FreeBSD too. Somewhat forgotten amongst all these is the Pine H6. When the A64 came out originally (was that 2018?), closely followed by the H6, the H6 was clearly a more-capable board: more memory, even if you can’t access all 4GiB that is soldered on, eMMC, barrel power-connection. The Pine64-LTS remedied a lot of that, and the H6 was then also surpassed in compute-power by the Rock64 and RockPro. By that time, though, I had ordered a couple.
