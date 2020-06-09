today's howtos
-
How to benchmark your websites with the open source Apache Bench tool
Every business depends on data. It's how they evolve, improve, pivot, market and grow. The lure of data isn't limited to marketing and suit-type staff. IT also requires data to not only make decisions, but to improve the technology used to make business happen.
That's why you need all the tools to collect information about your systems—every system. One crucial service you need to know about is your web servers. After all, those web servers are how you sell your products and interact with the public.
How do you collect data about your websites? One way is to use the Apache Bench tool. Apache Bench is a tool used to load test websites and APIs. I'm going to show you how to install and use this handy tool, so you'll have all the data you require about how your websites are performing.
-
Reynaldo Verdejo: Short tutorial: Digital Television with GStreamer (ATSC setup)
GStreamer support for Digital Television (DTV) is still working. If you follow a few very simple steps you can get DTV signals tuned-to, captured, decoded and displayed with your computer and a few accessories.
This short article presents basic instructions for a working DTV setup. I'm going to use ATSC in the US as an example, but these instructions should work equally well for other terrestrial delivery systems and other countries.
What hardware do you need?
Beyond a computer, you will need an antenna and a capture device. I recently tested a Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD (ATSC/QAM) USB dongle with a 5-years old Amazon basics flat indoor antenna (that looks pretty much like this one) and it worked quite well at roughly 60km from the repeater station.
Installation
The hardware setup is simple. Install the antenna pointing to your repeater station and as high as you can. Your local telecommunications and/or broadcasting association should have data about repeaters near you. You can get this information by ZIP code from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) if you are in the US.
-
Using Finalizers to Control Deletion | Kubernetes
Deleting objects in Kubernetes can be challenging. You may think you’ve deleted something, only to find it still persists. While issuing a kubectl delete command and hoping for the best might work for day-to-day operations, understanding how Kubernetes delete commands operate will help you understand why some objects linger after deletion.
-
How to Control Vagrant Box Using Vagrant commands
In the previous article, we have seen how to spin up a virtual machine using vagrant. In this article, we will focus on customizing the vagrant file according to our requirements and see important commands to work with the vagrant.
-
How To Install Ruby On Rails In Linux - OSTechNix
This guide gives you a brief introduction to Ruby on Rails and then walks you through the steps to install Ruby on Rails in Linux.
-
How to install Essential Multimedia Codecs in Linux
By default, the Linux system cannot play most video files that are in encrypted formats (proprietary media formats) if you do not have the required Media Codecs installed on your system.
It contains lots of packages like flash plugin, gstreamer, mp4, libavcodec, etc (especially decoder), which are not open source and some of them involve copyright patent or legal issues. Hence, these are not installed by default nor shipped with official repository.
If you try to play proprietary media formats without installing media codecs, you will see the following error message “Unable to play the file”.
In this brief tutorial, we’ll show you how to install Media Codes on Ubuntu, Fedora and openSUSE systems.
-
Ubuntu Install Buku Bookmark Manager From The Terminal
Buku is a powerful bookmark manager written in Python3 and SQLite3. It’s a flexible command-line solution with a private, portable, merge-able database along with seamless GUI integration.
It can auto-import bookmarks from your browser(s) or fetch the title and description of a bookmarked URL from the web. You can use your favourite editor to compose and update bookmarks. With multiple search options, including regex and a deep scan mode (particularly for URLs), it can find any bookmark instantly. Buku can look up the latest snapshot of a broken link on the Wayback Machine. There’s an Easter egg to revisit random forgotten bookmarks too! Buku is too busy to track you: no hidden history, obsolete records, usage analytics or homing.
-
1 Click Google Chrome Install On Ubuntu [ Simple and Easy ]
As of March 2021, StatCounter estimates that Chrome has a 66% worldwide browser market share (after peaking at 72.38% in November 2018) on personal computers (PC), is also dominant on mobile, and has caught up with Safari on tablets (or about a percent-point below at 42.33%), and at 63.59% across all platforms combined. Because of this success, Google has expanded the “Chrome” brand name to other products: Chrome OS, Chromecast, Chromebook, Chromebit, Chromebox, and Chromebase.
-
Stable Kernels: 5.12.4, 5.11.21, 5.10.37, and 5.4.119
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.4 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.11.21 Linux 5.10.37 Linux 5.4.119
First Cut at a GTK4 Port of LibreOffice
Early days yet, but here's some screenshots of an experimental port of LibreOffice to GTK4 I've commited upstream during the week. It starts without crashing, renders, accepts user keystrokes and mouse events, basic Input Method support also works. Standard GTK file dialog functionality works.
Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far
Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again. Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.
FreeBSD on the Pine H6
Pine makes a bunch of different bits of hardware. The Pine64 was a bit of a breakthrough in single-board-computing (SBC) – very different from the Raspberry Pi, and a lot more open-source. We could argue about just how open it is, but it did spawn the Pinebook and the Pinebook Pro. I hear the latter is really nice, and runs OpenBSD and FreeBSD too. Somewhat forgotten amongst all these is the Pine H6. When the A64 came out originally (was that 2018?), closely followed by the H6, the H6 was clearly a more-capable board: more memory, even if you can’t access all 4GiB that is soldered on, eMMC, barrel power-connection. The Pine64-LTS remedied a lot of that, and the H6 was then also surpassed in compute-power by the Rock64 and RockPro. By that time, though, I had ordered a couple.
