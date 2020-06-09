Red Hat Hiring a Year After Firing
Red Hat exec: 500 new jobs to focus on expanding its cloud computing punch
Red Hat’s hiring spree announced this week is designed to to bolster cloud computing efforts and is seeking employees at each stage of the product development process.
So says Mike McGrath, vice president of Software Engineering at Red Hat, in an interview with WRAL TechWire.
The new talent can help the company develop products to meet emerging edge computing needs as requested by current and prospective clients, he added. The cloud and Red Hat’s expertise were the big reasons IBM acquired Raleigh-based Red Hat two years ago for a whopping $34 billion.
Red Hat to hire hundreds in Raleigh as IBM's $34B bet continues to pay off
IBM is continuing its bet on Red Hat, with plans to add more than 200 Red Hatters to its Triangle operation.
In an interview, Tim Cramer, senior vice president of software engineering at Red Hat, said the investment is a continuation of the bet IBMm (NYSE: IBM) made on the firm when it purchased it in 2019 for $34 billion.
“We’re definitely performing,” he said. “We’re doing well, and clearly the open hybrid cloud bet is the one we want to continue on.
Stable Kernels: 5.12.4, 5.11.21, 5.10.37, and 5.4.119
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.4 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.11.21 Linux 5.10.37 Linux 5.4.119
First Cut at a GTK4 Port of LibreOffice
Early days yet, but here's some screenshots of an experimental port of LibreOffice to GTK4 I've commited upstream during the week. It starts without crashing, renders, accepts user keystrokes and mouse events, basic Input Method support also works. Standard GTK file dialog functionality works.
Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far
Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again. Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.
FreeBSD on the Pine H6
Pine makes a bunch of different bits of hardware. The Pine64 was a bit of a breakthrough in single-board-computing (SBC) – very different from the Raspberry Pi, and a lot more open-source. We could argue about just how open it is, but it did spawn the Pinebook and the Pinebook Pro. I hear the latter is really nice, and runs OpenBSD and FreeBSD too. Somewhat forgotten amongst all these is the Pine H6. When the A64 came out originally (was that 2018?), closely followed by the H6, the H6 was clearly a more-capable board: more memory, even if you can’t access all 4GiB that is soldered on, eMMC, barrel power-connection. The Pine64-LTS remedied a lot of that, and the H6 was then also surpassed in compute-power by the Rock64 and RockPro. By that time, though, I had ordered a couple.
