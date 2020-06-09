today's leftovers
US516P6 RISC microcontroller powers offline voice assistant modules [Ed: Well, "voice assistant" is just shameless newspeak for listening devices and we should reject the terms that surveillance companies and 'surveillance state' agenda are trying to impose on us]
I recently wrote about a Linux microwave oven with a built-in voice assistant, and somebody mentioned a quad-core SoC was overkill, and instead US516P6 microcontroller designed for offline voice commands would be a better fit.
NEON-2000-JNX series AI Camera Features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SOM for AIoT Applications - CNX Software
The camera comes with six sensor modes for producing raw data and image details for machine vision in the form of frames and pixel numeric data. The two new MIPI image sensors provide high-resolution imaging with less load on the CPU. The sensors also allow a higher operating temperature range. “An embedded Image Signal Processor (ISP) provides enhanced and environment-adaptive imaging to improve AI accuracy”
S14E10 – Stars Grew Firmly | Ubuntu Podcast
This week we’ve been playing with RISC-V. We discuss the future of Ubuntu releases, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Some health service disruption after HSE cyber attack [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO with lives on the line]
Security updates for Friday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (jetty9, libgetdata, and postgresql-11), openSUSE (java-11-openjdk), SUSE (dtc, ibsim, ibutils, ipvsadm, and kernel), and Ubuntu (awstats and glibc).
Bipartisan FTC Study Confirms Everything 'Right to Repair' Advocates Have Been Saying For Years
For years, "right to repair" advocates have been warning about the problems with efforts to monopolize repair. Whether it's Apple's efforts to bully small repair shops, Sony and Microsoft's efforts to monopolize repair of game consoles, or John Deere's implementation of DRM and repair restrictions so onerous customers have to drive a thousand miles and pay a small fortune to repair their own tractors, the impact is rather obvious. And the impact has only been more pronounced during Covid, as hospitals complain about the difficulty in obtaining the documentation and parts necessary to repair ventilators in a timely fashion.
Stable Kernels: 5.12.4, 5.11.21, 5.10.37, and 5.4.119
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.4 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.11.21 Linux 5.10.37 Linux 5.4.119
First Cut at a GTK4 Port of LibreOffice
Early days yet, but here's some screenshots of an experimental port of LibreOffice to GTK4 I've commited upstream during the week. It starts without crashing, renders, accepts user keystrokes and mouse events, basic Input Method support also works. Standard GTK file dialog functionality works.
Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far
Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again. Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.
FreeBSD on the Pine H6
Pine makes a bunch of different bits of hardware. The Pine64 was a bit of a breakthrough in single-board-computing (SBC) – very different from the Raspberry Pi, and a lot more open-source. We could argue about just how open it is, but it did spawn the Pinebook and the Pinebook Pro. I hear the latter is really nice, and runs OpenBSD and FreeBSD too. Somewhat forgotten amongst all these is the Pine H6. When the A64 came out originally (was that 2018?), closely followed by the H6, the H6 was clearly a more-capable board: more memory, even if you can’t access all 4GiB that is soldered on, eMMC, barrel power-connection. The Pine64-LTS remedied a lot of that, and the H6 was then also surpassed in compute-power by the Rock64 and RockPro. By that time, though, I had ordered a couple.
