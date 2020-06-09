Android Leftovers
-
How to secure your Android smartphone
-
How to enable Gmail’s new integrated Chat feature on iOS and Android – BGR
-
Android malware tries to trick you. Here's how to spot it - CNET
-
Apple AirTag is the ultimate spy tool for Android users - Gizchina.com
-
iQOO 7 Android 12 Beta registrations go live in China
-
Android 12 update tracker: Early info we know so far
-
Galaxy A11 Is Samsung's Latest Budget Device To Get Android 11
-
Motorola Android 11 update: List of eligible devices & release date
-
S805X2 AV1 Android TV dongles and TV boxes are starting to show up - CNX Software
-
This Android TV box streams movies and shows to your TV in up to 6K glory
-
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: top gimmick-free flagship Android - Radio Times
-
Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus and more Android devices are on sale
-
Google desperately needs to take control of Android apps on Chromebooks | Android Central
-
Google Chrome for Android is on the warpath with dropdowns
-
Has Google’s Worst Android Nightmare Come True?
-
Google Assistant has added ‘Your apps’ settings menu on Android | HT Tech
-
Make Android’s New Power Menu Work On Your Terms | Hackaday
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.12.4, 5.11.21, 5.10.37, and 5.4.119
I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.4 kernel. All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.11.21 Linux 5.10.37 Linux 5.4.119
First Cut at a GTK4 Port of LibreOffice
Early days yet, but here's some screenshots of an experimental port of LibreOffice to GTK4 I've commited upstream during the week. It starts without crashing, renders, accepts user keystrokes and mouse events, basic Input Method support also works. Standard GTK file dialog functionality works.
Every Ubuntu Default Wallpaper So Far
Each Ubuntu release is different from the other releases in various ways. Each release has a different code name and a different version number. I have explained the logic behind Ubuntu version and codenames so I am not going to bore you with those details again. Each Ubuntu release also comes with a different set of wallpapers. There is one default background that you’ll see while installing Ubuntu or when you first log in to it.
FreeBSD on the Pine H6
Pine makes a bunch of different bits of hardware. The Pine64 was a bit of a breakthrough in single-board-computing (SBC) – very different from the Raspberry Pi, and a lot more open-source. We could argue about just how open it is, but it did spawn the Pinebook and the Pinebook Pro. I hear the latter is really nice, and runs OpenBSD and FreeBSD too. Somewhat forgotten amongst all these is the Pine H6. When the A64 came out originally (was that 2018?), closely followed by the H6, the H6 was clearly a more-capable board: more memory, even if you can’t access all 4GiB that is soldered on, eMMC, barrel power-connection. The Pine64-LTS remedied a lot of that, and the H6 was then also surpassed in compute-power by the Rock64 and RockPro. By that time, though, I had ordered a couple.
Recent comments
33 min 13 sec ago
56 min 5 sec ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago