Deepin 20.2.1 Integrates Debian 10.9 by Default, Brings Minor Updates
Based on Deepin 20.2, Deepin 20.2.1 upgrades the underlying repository to Debian 10.9 and mainly fix security issues and some serious problems.
Deepin (developed in China by Wuhan Deepin Technology) is a rising star among Linux distributions, thanks to its combination of an elegant desktop environment with the stability and reliability of Debian. It is popular among users who want a gorgeous Linux desktop while being stable.
Deepin ships with a unified design style and a redesigned desktop environment. As a result its brand look more consistent across its updated preinstalled applications.
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
