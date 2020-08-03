Language Selection

Friday 14th of May 2021 10:05:56 PM
HowTos
  • How To Get The Numpad Embedded Into The Touchpad Of Some ASUS Laptops To Work On Linux

    Some ASUS laptops come with a numpad (numeric keypad) embedded in the touchpad. You can toggle between the touchpad and numpad using a button placed in the top right-hand side corner of the touchpad.

    That is, after you follow the instructions below, because this feature is not available by default on Linux.

    You can get this numpad embedded into the touchpad to work on some ASUS Zenbook models by using this Python service / driver. This driver has been tested and should work with models like UX433, M433IA, UX525EA, UX525JA, UX431F, UX363EA, UX333FA, X412DA, and more. See the complete list of supported ASUS models here.

  • How To Install Apache CouchDB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB (CouchDB) is a NoSQL document database that collects and stores data in JSON-formatted documents. CouchDB is a perfect choice for operation teams and businesses looking for a high-performance NoSQL database solution. Apache CouchDB integrates seamlessly with almost all modern web applications, including those built for mobile devices, making it an excellent tool for reading, producing, editing, and changing database documents.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to Install CTparental Parental Control Software on Debian 10

    CTparental is a free and open-source parental control tool used to control computer usage or internet browsing. It comes with a simple and easy-to-use web interface powered by a Lighttpd web server. The idea of CTparental tool comes from other tools such as, iptables, dnsmasq, and inguardian privoxy.

  • How to Install Chrony NTP Server on CentOS 8

    Chrony is the default Network Time Protocol (NTP) server in CentOS 8 operating system. It is a replacement for the old Ntpd used in the older version of the Linux operating system. It is used to synchronize the system clock with remote internet time servers. Setting up accurate time is very important for any application to work correctly.

    It is made from two components chronyc and chronyd. chronyd is a daemon started at system boot time. chronyc is a command-line interface used to monitor chronyd performance.

    In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use Chrony on CentOS 8 server.

  • How to Install Drupal 9 on Fedora 34

    Drupal is an open-source content management system (cms) that is very flexible for building websites and applications. About 2.5 percent of the websites in the world are using Drupal. It is in use by many industries like Retail, Ecommerce, Healthcare etc.

  • How to install Ubuntu MATE 21.04

    In this video, I am going to show how to install MATE 21.04

  • How to set up a hex editor on Kali Linux

    If you use Kali Linux, you may need to edit hexadecimal files at times. Thankfully, there are a few options for hex editing on Kali Linux. In this guide, we’ll go over these options and how to set them up.

  • [Older] Invoking commands when they require permissions

    Running as root is dangerous, although sometimes convenient—especially when you are new to Linux and password prompts seem to be a hassle. So far, as a Linux user, you may have seen the sudo command or the su command. These commands can allow a user to change users on the system at the console or execute commands momentarily with higher permissions (if the user has sudo permissions). Sudo, or substitute user do, enables a regular user to escalate (raise) their user permissions to a more privileged level for a SINGLE command.

    Alternatively, the substitute user command, or su, allows you to also run commands that are privileged and to even change shells (for example, to become a root user). Sudo doesn’t activate a root shell or allow you access to other user accounts, which is unlike the su command.

  • Fix VirtualBox Shared Folder Is Locked / Unable to Open in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Running Ubuntu as virtual machine via VirtualBox? You may encounter permission issue to access the shared folder between host and guest.

    Shared Folders is an useful feature for file sync between Virtualbox host and guest OSes. However, after you created one, the shared folder is marked with cross and lock icons.

  • Manage AWS SNS Topics using aws-cli

    It is very easy to create SNS topics, subscriptions and perform other operations on SNS topics from the terminal using the aw-cli utility. In this article, I will show you the commands to create an SNS Topic, Subscription, confirm, and delete the Subscription using aws-cli. It is assumed that you are already familiar with AWS SNS Service.

    To know about the operations that can be performed on SNS topics using command line utility aws-cli, visit the official documentation here.

  • What is Ingress Controller and how to deploy Nginx Ingress Controller in Kubernetes Cluster on AWS using Helm

    Before we proceed with the installation of the Nginx Ingress Controller, let's see in short what Ingress and Ingress Controller is. The focus of this article is on the setup, it is assumed that you are familiar with all the prerequisites for setting up Nginx Ingress Controller in the Kubernetes Cluster.

  • Disable Auto Lock Screen In Ubuntu [ Quick Trick ]

    Are you tired of typing your password every five minutes when you are gone from the computer? Do you need a desktop with not that modern automatic lock? The good news is that in Ubuntu there is a way to lock the screen when you decide and stop that automatic five minute lock.

    Now we know and advice you to always keep you computer locked when you are not around, but like in home in a more calm environment there is no need for a five minute lock, so lets dive right in to how to disable the five minute lock screen on Ubuntu Linux.

    A lock screen is a computer user interface element used by various operating systems. They regulate immediate access to a device by requiring that the user perform a certain action in order to receive access, such as entering a password, using a certain button combination, or performing a certain gesture using a device’s touchscreen. There are various authentication methods to get past the lock screen, with the most popular and common ones being personal identification numbers (PINs), the Android pattern lock, and biometrics

  • Manage Users and Groups in Ubuntu via The Classic Graphical Tool

    Looking a graphical tool to manage users and groups in Ubuntu Desktop? Try the classic Gnome user settings tool.

    A user is anyone who uses a computer, and users may be grouped together into a “group”. Users and groups are used to control access to the system’s files, directories, and peripherals.

    For those hate Linux commands, the classic GUI tool, which was default in Ubuntu when it was Gnome 2, allows to add, remove, edit users and groups.

  • Manage AWS VPC using aws-cli

    Managing a VPC and other resources like Subnet, Route Table, Internet Gateway from the terminal using aws-cli can be a bit confusing if you are not good at VPC. In this article, we will create a VPC with 2 Subnets, Route Table, and Internet Gateway, these subnets will be public subnets. After the VPC is created, we will try to connect to the EC2 instance created in this VPC. The aim of this article is to introduce you to the commands used to manage VPC from the terminal.

    It is advised to first understand the VPC very well, the focus of this article is not on explaining the VPC. To know operations that can be performed on VPC, visit the official documentation here.

  • ls* Commands Are Even More Useful Than You May Have Thought

    Everything is a file under Linux and ls* and friends can help you to dig out more information from the system than you originally thought. These Linux tips may come in handy when you need to find out information quickly without going through /proc or sysfs.

  • Creating a single control-plane Kubernetes cluster with kubeadm - Unixcop

    Kubernetes is a cluster and orchestration engine for Docker containers. In other words Kubernetes is an open source software or tool which is used to orchestrate and manage Docker containers in cluster environment. Kubernetes is also known as k8s and it was developed by Google and donated to “Cloud Native Computing foundation”

  • Error handling in Bash scripts | Enable Sysadmin

    Scripting is one of the key tools for a sysadmin to manage a set of day-to-day activities such as running backups, adding users/groups, installing/updating packages, etc. While writing a script, error handling is one of the crucial things to manage.

    This article shows some basic/intermediate techniques of dealing with error handling in Bash scripting. I discuss how to obtain the error codes, get verbose output while executing the script, deal with the debug function, and standard error redirection. Using these techniques, sysadmins can make their daily work easy.

Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1

Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Remote Access Provider RemotePC Adds New Features For Linux Remote Access

    Linux Remote Sound – enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support – users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it Raspberry Pi as host – users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application

  • Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer

    If you are in the USA - Please use my new site KeepSummerTime.com to write to your congresspeople asking for summer time all year long. The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST). Changing the clocks has not been shown to have substantial benefits and the harms have been well documented.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93
  • Chrome Devs Bring ‘Back Forward Cache’ to Desktop for Instantaneous Page Loads

    Google Chrome for desktop is about to get a major speed boost, and hurrah — this one will benefit desktop Linux users too. As spotted by the eagle-eyed hawks at Windows Latest, the browser’s dev plan to add something called “back-forward cache” to desktop builds of the browser. You may have already heard of the feature as it was enabled on Android last year. Back-forward caches provides instantaneous page loading when navigating backward or forward. Devs want to experimentally introduce the feature on all of Chrome’s desktop platforms, i.e. Windows, macOS and Linux, in the upcoming Google Chrome 92 release.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 14 May 2021
  • Kafka users detail real-time data benefits

    Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles. At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy the technology. Open source Apache Kafka provides data streaming capabilities that help organizations use real-time data. [...] BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, platform manager, data streaming platforms at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka. "At Porsche, it's all about speed -- and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company." Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on applications such as those delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process.

  • Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements

    Zstd has already been enjoying phenomenal growth throughout the open-source software ecosystem thanks to its feature set and impressive performance, but can it get even better? Yes, with Zstd 1.5 that is out today there are some more mighty impressive performance improvements.

  • TagSpaces

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: TagSpaces [...] TagSpaces is a free, non-locking, open source application for organizing and managing your local files with the help of tags. It features note taking and some to-do app capabilities. The application is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS and Android. We provide a web clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome for easy collecting of online content as local files.

  • The AUR Removed My Packages, So I Created My Own Repo

    Yesterday, I woke up to find that several of my packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) had been removed. The person deleting them claimed my packages were being deleted because they were "for one person", which clearly isn't the case. I know many of you guys use my packages, so it would have been unfair to you guys to not find a solution. So I created my own Arch repository on GitLab.

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.20: Bodhi Linux 6.0, KDE Plasma 5.22, DragonFly BSD 6, and More New Releases

    In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

AAEON and Arduino Hardware

  • AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems
  • Arduino Uno Smoke Detector with MQ2 Gas Sensor - IoT Tech Trends

    A smoke and gas detector alarm is essential in designing a modern smart home. Their main objective is to detect potential fires, and ensure real time monitoring of indoor environment gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), LP gas, propane, alcohol, methane, and more. If you have access to an Arduino Uno board, you can tweak it to design your own homemade smoke detector.

  • EDUvision EXTRA: Quetzal-1 strikes back | Arduino Blog

    We recently invited José Antonio Bagur to join us on EDUvision, to talk about his work on Quetzal-1; Guatemala’s first satellite. It was a hugely popular show with the Arduino and edutech communities, and we ran out of time before we could ask José all your space-based questions! The range of questions you guys had around open-source, custom-built satellites were too good to go unanswered. So we brought him back for an EDUvision EXTRA. Melissa and Roxana teamed up to dig deeper into his amazing project.

Programming Leftovers

  • Ognibuild

    The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor. The FOSS world uses a wide variety of different build tools; given a git repository or tarball, it can be hard to figure out how to build and install a piece of software. Humans will generally know what build tool a project is using when they check out a project from git, or they can read the README. And even then, the answer may not always be straightforward to everybody. For automation, there is no obvious place to figure out how to build or install a project.

  • Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default - Phoronix

    While PHP 8.0 was released at the end of last year, it wasn't added to Ubuntu 21.04 given all the changes at play over PHP 7.4. But now for Ubuntu 21.10, that transition to PHP 8 is now happening to ensure it's in good enough shape for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle. With several months having passed since PHP 8.0's release to allow for more testing and a few point releases with bug fixes, Ubuntu developers are working to transition now from PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.0 by default for Ubuntu 21.10. This extra time has also allowed PHP developers to address any PHP code incompatibilities with PHP 8.

  • Difference Between Flutter 1 and Flutter 2

    A couple of days ago, it was the Flutter Engage, the reference online conference for the Flutter community, something like the WWDC or the Google IO for iOS and Android. This was a long-awaited moment, as there were several technologies that could reach “stable” status, after a long time purging under the “beta” label. Among them, Flutter 2.0, the new version of Dart, which we expected to be called Dart 3.0, but it was in 2.12 as well as Flutter for other platforms (not mobile), such as web and desktop.

  • Python programming: We want to make the language twice as fast, says its creator [Ed: Boosting Microsoft and Windows as platforms would do no good for performance]
    •    
  • 3 Python 3.2 features that are still relevant today

    This the third article in a series about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Some of those Python versions have been out for a while. For example, Python 3.2 was first released in 2011, yet some of the cool and useful features introduced in it are still underused. Here are three of them.

