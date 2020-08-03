today's howtos
How To Get The Numpad Embedded Into The Touchpad Of Some ASUS Laptops To Work On Linux
Some ASUS laptops come with a numpad (numeric keypad) embedded in the touchpad. You can toggle between the touchpad and numpad using a button placed in the top right-hand side corner of the touchpad.
That is, after you follow the instructions below, because this feature is not available by default on Linux.
You can get this numpad embedded into the touchpad to work on some ASUS Zenbook models by using this Python service / driver. This driver has been tested and should work with models like UX433, M433IA, UX525EA, UX525JA, UX431F, UX363EA, UX333FA, X412DA, and more. See the complete list of supported ASUS models here.
How To Install Apache CouchDB on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache CouchDB on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache CouchDB (CouchDB) is a NoSQL document database that collects and stores data in JSON-formatted documents. CouchDB is a perfect choice for operation teams and businesses looking for a high-performance NoSQL database solution. Apache CouchDB integrates seamlessly with almost all modern web applications, including those built for mobile devices, making it an excellent tool for reading, producing, editing, and changing database documents.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache CouchDB on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to Install CTparental Parental Control Software on Debian 10
CTparental is a free and open-source parental control tool used to control computer usage or internet browsing. It comes with a simple and easy-to-use web interface powered by a Lighttpd web server. The idea of CTparental tool comes from other tools such as, iptables, dnsmasq, and inguardian privoxy.
How to Install Chrony NTP Server on CentOS 8
Chrony is the default Network Time Protocol (NTP) server in CentOS 8 operating system. It is a replacement for the old Ntpd used in the older version of the Linux operating system. It is used to synchronize the system clock with remote internet time servers. Setting up accurate time is very important for any application to work correctly.
It is made from two components chronyc and chronyd. chronyd is a daemon started at system boot time. chronyc is a command-line interface used to monitor chronyd performance.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and use Chrony on CentOS 8 server.
How to Install Drupal 9 on Fedora 34
Drupal is an open-source content management system (cms) that is very flexible for building websites and applications. About 2.5 percent of the websites in the world are using Drupal. It is in use by many industries like Retail, Ecommerce, Healthcare etc.
How to install Ubuntu MATE 21.04
In this video, I am going to show how to install MATE 21.04
How to set up a hex editor on Kali Linux
If you use Kali Linux, you may need to edit hexadecimal files at times. Thankfully, there are a few options for hex editing on Kali Linux. In this guide, we’ll go over these options and how to set them up.
[Older] Invoking commands when they require permissions
Running as root is dangerous, although sometimes convenient—especially when you are new to Linux and password prompts seem to be a hassle. So far, as a Linux user, you may have seen the sudo command or the su command. These commands can allow a user to change users on the system at the console or execute commands momentarily with higher permissions (if the user has sudo permissions). Sudo, or substitute user do, enables a regular user to escalate (raise) their user permissions to a more privileged level for a SINGLE command.
Alternatively, the substitute user command, or su, allows you to also run commands that are privileged and to even change shells (for example, to become a root user). Sudo doesn’t activate a root shell or allow you access to other user accounts, which is unlike the su command.
Fix VirtualBox Shared Folder Is Locked / Unable to Open in Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Running Ubuntu as virtual machine via VirtualBox? You may encounter permission issue to access the shared folder between host and guest.
Shared Folders is an useful feature for file sync between Virtualbox host and guest OSes. However, after you created one, the shared folder is marked with cross and lock icons.
Manage AWS SNS Topics using aws-cli
It is very easy to create SNS topics, subscriptions and perform other operations on SNS topics from the terminal using the aw-cli utility. In this article, I will show you the commands to create an SNS Topic, Subscription, confirm, and delete the Subscription using aws-cli. It is assumed that you are already familiar with AWS SNS Service.
To know about the operations that can be performed on SNS topics using command line utility aws-cli, visit the official documentation here.
What is Ingress Controller and how to deploy Nginx Ingress Controller in Kubernetes Cluster on AWS using Helm
Before we proceed with the installation of the Nginx Ingress Controller, let's see in short what Ingress and Ingress Controller is. The focus of this article is on the setup, it is assumed that you are familiar with all the prerequisites for setting up Nginx Ingress Controller in the Kubernetes Cluster.
Disable Auto Lock Screen In Ubuntu [ Quick Trick ]
Are you tired of typing your password every five minutes when you are gone from the computer? Do you need a desktop with not that modern automatic lock? The good news is that in Ubuntu there is a way to lock the screen when you decide and stop that automatic five minute lock.
Now we know and advice you to always keep you computer locked when you are not around, but like in home in a more calm environment there is no need for a five minute lock, so lets dive right in to how to disable the five minute lock screen on Ubuntu Linux.
A lock screen is a computer user interface element used by various operating systems. They regulate immediate access to a device by requiring that the user perform a certain action in order to receive access, such as entering a password, using a certain button combination, or performing a certain gesture using a device’s touchscreen. There are various authentication methods to get past the lock screen, with the most popular and common ones being personal identification numbers (PINs), the Android pattern lock, and biometrics
Manage Users and Groups in Ubuntu via The Classic Graphical Tool
Looking a graphical tool to manage users and groups in Ubuntu Desktop? Try the classic Gnome user settings tool.
A user is anyone who uses a computer, and users may be grouped together into a “group”. Users and groups are used to control access to the system’s files, directories, and peripherals.
For those hate Linux commands, the classic GUI tool, which was default in Ubuntu when it was Gnome 2, allows to add, remove, edit users and groups.
Manage AWS VPC using aws-cli
Managing a VPC and other resources like Subnet, Route Table, Internet Gateway from the terminal using aws-cli can be a bit confusing if you are not good at VPC. In this article, we will create a VPC with 2 Subnets, Route Table, and Internet Gateway, these subnets will be public subnets. After the VPC is created, we will try to connect to the EC2 instance created in this VPC. The aim of this article is to introduce you to the commands used to manage VPC from the terminal.
It is advised to first understand the VPC very well, the focus of this article is not on explaining the VPC. To know operations that can be performed on VPC, visit the official documentation here.
ls* Commands Are Even More Useful Than You May Have Thought
Everything is a file under Linux and ls* and friends can help you to dig out more information from the system than you originally thought. These Linux tips may come in handy when you need to find out information quickly without going through /proc or sysfs.
Creating a single control-plane Kubernetes cluster with kubeadm - Unixcop
Kubernetes is a cluster and orchestration engine for Docker containers. In other words Kubernetes is an open source software or tool which is used to orchestrate and manage Docker containers in cluster environment. Kubernetes is also known as k8s and it was developed by Google and donated to “Cloud Native Computing foundation”
Error handling in Bash scripts | Enable Sysadmin
Scripting is one of the key tools for a sysadmin to manage a set of day-to-day activities such as running backups, adding users/groups, installing/updating packages, etc. While writing a script, error handling is one of the crucial things to manage.
This article shows some basic/intermediate techniques of dealing with error handling in Bash scripting. I discuss how to obtain the error codes, get verbose output while executing the script, deal with the debug function, and standard error redirection. Using these techniques, sysadmins can make their daily work easy.
Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
