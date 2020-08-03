Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 14th of May 2021 10:12:15 PM
Red Hat
  • Red Hat Breaks Down Barriers to Building Applications for Kubernetes Environments with Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, an OpenShift-based development environment designed to enable organizations to accelerate the path from code to production for Kubernetes-based applications. The OpenShift sandbox gives developers a simpler, no-cost way to start building their applications using the same infrastructure and tools they will run in their production environments—without having to worry about setup or configuration.

  • A tip of the hat to IBM's Red Hat strategy - building a worthy competitor to VMware and Microsoft

    The network edge is the new battleground for IT product vendors and service providers as the nexus of ubiquitous connectivity, particularly low-latency 5G wireless and smart, connected devices and sensors are moving IT’s center of gravity away from consolidated data centers. The resulting explosion of locally-generated data promises to redistribute enterprise infrastructure after years of centralization in private data centers and hyperscale cloud environments.

    The availability of computing hardware and analytical software capable of processing data in situ on compact, power-efficient systems at edge locations like retail stores, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and wireless base stations promises to extract previously untapped value from the myriad smart sensors, connected machines and mobile devices spewing data at unprecedented rates. The changing architectural zeitgeist has also created a new competitive front in the war among IT product vendors and cloud service providers to capture enterprise spending for modern application infrastructure and development platforms.

  • Red Hat, IBM Launch Konveyor to Aggregate Kubernetes Tools

    At the online KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 event today Red Hat and IBM Research announced they are teaming up to create a Konveyor to advance adoption of a collection of tools for optimizing Kubernetes environments.

    At the same time, Red Hat announced it is forming a StackRox.io community to invite contributors to participate in the ongoing development of the container security software it gained via its acquisition of StackRox earlier this year. Red Hat offers that platform now as Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.

    James Labocki, senior director of product management for Red Hat, says the goal of the Konveyor project is to make it easier for contributors outside of Red Hat and IBM to participate in initiatives that might ultimately be donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) that oversees the development of Kubernetes.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Achieves Up to Five Times Faster Delivery to Market with Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has used Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate the development of its digital healthcare portfolio and enable the continuous delivery of new applications and services. With Red Hat OpenShift, Boehringer Ingelheim has increased productivity, streamlined compliance and achieved up to five times faster delivery to market of new services through automated scaling and management processes.

  • Ben Williams: F34-20210514 updated LIVE isos released

    The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F34-20210514-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.11.19-300 kernel.

    This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 695MB+ of updates savings )). In cooperation with the Fedora i3 Sig, we are including a i3 spin in this release.

  • The Red Hat Ceph Storage life cycle: upgrade scenarios and long-lived deployments

    Different industries have varying requirements for the software systems on which their respective businesses rely. Some operators choose to quickly embrace the latest and greatest release when facing change and integration updates. Others defer upgrades for as long as possible, trying to continue on a tried-and-true combination of software components until end-of-support (or security patching) forces a change.

    The distinction is somewhat artificial, as most operators really adopt a combination of the two strategies for different parts of their infrastructure. The Red Hat Ceph Storage life cycle aims to address both faster and slower movers. In this post, we’ll share how we’re helping customers stay current while also providing longer life cycle options where needed.

  • Why is Business Intelligence (BI) important?

    BI also fits with digital transformation efforts across many industries, as E.G. Nadhan, Red Hat Chief Architect and Strategist, North America, recently told us. “Business Intelligence is poised to yield more value going forward with more data sharing between enterprises,” Nadhan says. “The digital ecosystem is one that can grow in an open, collaborative environment, yielding more meaningful insights for the end consumer. This can be the patient in the healthcare ecosystem, the consumer walking into the retail store, the human with their device of choice, or the passenger in their transport of choice, etc. Culture is more often the barrier to the advancement of such collaboration than technology. The prevailing mindset of the data stewards across the extended enterprise will determine the value that Business Intelligence can provide going forward.”

Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1

Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Remote Access Provider RemotePC Adds New Features For Linux Remote Access

    Linux Remote Sound – enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support – users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it Raspberry Pi as host – users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application

  • Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer

    If you are in the USA - Please use my new site KeepSummerTime.com to write to your congresspeople asking for summer time all year long. The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST). Changing the clocks has not been shown to have substantial benefits and the harms have been well documented.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93
  • Chrome Devs Bring ‘Back Forward Cache’ to Desktop for Instantaneous Page Loads

    Google Chrome for desktop is about to get a major speed boost, and hurrah — this one will benefit desktop Linux users too. As spotted by the eagle-eyed hawks at Windows Latest, the browser’s dev plan to add something called “back-forward cache” to desktop builds of the browser. You may have already heard of the feature as it was enabled on Android last year. Back-forward caches provides instantaneous page loading when navigating backward or forward. Devs want to experimentally introduce the feature on all of Chrome’s desktop platforms, i.e. Windows, macOS and Linux, in the upcoming Google Chrome 92 release.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 14 May 2021
  • Kafka users detail real-time data benefits

    Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles. At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy the technology. Open source Apache Kafka provides data streaming capabilities that help organizations use real-time data. [...] BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, platform manager, data streaming platforms at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka. "At Porsche, it's all about speed -- and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company." Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on applications such as those delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process.

  • Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements

    Zstd has already been enjoying phenomenal growth throughout the open-source software ecosystem thanks to its feature set and impressive performance, but can it get even better? Yes, with Zstd 1.5 that is out today there are some more mighty impressive performance improvements.

  • TagSpaces

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: TagSpaces [...] TagSpaces is a free, non-locking, open source application for organizing and managing your local files with the help of tags. It features note taking and some to-do app capabilities. The application is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS and Android. We provide a web clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome for easy collecting of online content as local files.

  • The AUR Removed My Packages, So I Created My Own Repo

    Yesterday, I woke up to find that several of my packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) had been removed. The person deleting them claimed my packages were being deleted because they were "for one person", which clearly isn't the case. I know many of you guys use my packages, so it would have been unfair to you guys to not find a solution. So I created my own Arch repository on GitLab.

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.20: Bodhi Linux 6.0, KDE Plasma 5.22, DragonFly BSD 6, and More New Releases

    In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

AAEON and Arduino Hardware

  • AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems
  • Arduino Uno Smoke Detector with MQ2 Gas Sensor - IoT Tech Trends

    A smoke and gas detector alarm is essential in designing a modern smart home. Their main objective is to detect potential fires, and ensure real time monitoring of indoor environment gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), LP gas, propane, alcohol, methane, and more. If you have access to an Arduino Uno board, you can tweak it to design your own homemade smoke detector.

  • EDUvision EXTRA: Quetzal-1 strikes back | Arduino Blog

    We recently invited José Antonio Bagur to join us on EDUvision, to talk about his work on Quetzal-1; Guatemala’s first satellite. It was a hugely popular show with the Arduino and edutech communities, and we ran out of time before we could ask José all your space-based questions! The range of questions you guys had around open-source, custom-built satellites were too good to go unanswered. So we brought him back for an EDUvision EXTRA. Melissa and Roxana teamed up to dig deeper into his amazing project.

Programming Leftovers

  • Ognibuild

    The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor. The FOSS world uses a wide variety of different build tools; given a git repository or tarball, it can be hard to figure out how to build and install a piece of software. Humans will generally know what build tool a project is using when they check out a project from git, or they can read the README. And even then, the answer may not always be straightforward to everybody. For automation, there is no obvious place to figure out how to build or install a project.

  • Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default - Phoronix

    While PHP 8.0 was released at the end of last year, it wasn't added to Ubuntu 21.04 given all the changes at play over PHP 7.4. But now for Ubuntu 21.10, that transition to PHP 8 is now happening to ensure it's in good enough shape for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle. With several months having passed since PHP 8.0's release to allow for more testing and a few point releases with bug fixes, Ubuntu developers are working to transition now from PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.0 by default for Ubuntu 21.10. This extra time has also allowed PHP developers to address any PHP code incompatibilities with PHP 8.

  • Difference Between Flutter 1 and Flutter 2

    A couple of days ago, it was the Flutter Engage, the reference online conference for the Flutter community, something like the WWDC or the Google IO for iOS and Android. This was a long-awaited moment, as there were several technologies that could reach “stable” status, after a long time purging under the “beta” label. Among them, Flutter 2.0, the new version of Dart, which we expected to be called Dart 3.0, but it was in 2.12 as well as Flutter for other platforms (not mobile), such as web and desktop.

  • Python programming: We want to make the language twice as fast, says its creator [Ed: Boosting Microsoft and Windows as platforms would do no good for performance]
    •    
  • 3 Python 3.2 features that are still relevant today

    This the third article in a series about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Some of those Python versions have been out for a while. For example, Python 3.2 was first released in 2011, yet some of the cool and useful features introduced in it are still underused. Here are three of them.

