In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

Yesterday, I woke up to find that several of my packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) had been removed. The person deleting them claimed my packages were being deleted because they were "for one person", which clearly isn't the case. I know many of you guys use my packages, so it would have been unfair to you guys to not find a solution. So I created my own Arch repository on GitLab.

There is a new application available for Sparkers: TagSpaces [...] TagSpaces is a free, non-locking, open source application for organizing and managing your local files with the help of tags. It features note taking and some to-do app capabilities. The application is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS and Android. We provide a web clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome for easy collecting of online content as local files.

Zstd has already been enjoying phenomenal growth throughout the open-source software ecosystem thanks to its feature set and impressive performance, but can it get even better? Yes, with Zstd 1.5 that is out today there are some more mighty impressive performance improvements.

Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles. At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy the technology. Open source Apache Kafka provides data streaming capabilities that help organizations use real-time data. [...] BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, platform manager, data streaming platforms at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka. "At Porsche, it's all about speed -- and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company." Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on applications such as those delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process.

Google Chrome for desktop is about to get a major speed boost, and hurrah — this one will benefit desktop Linux users too. As spotted by the eagle-eyed hawks at Windows Latest, the browser’s dev plan to add something called “back-forward cache” to desktop builds of the browser. You may have already heard of the feature as it was enabled on Android last year. Back-forward caches provides instantaneous page loading when navigating backward or forward. Devs want to experimentally introduce the feature on all of Chrome’s desktop platforms, i.e. Windows, macOS and Linux, in the upcoming Google Chrome 92 release.

Linux Remote Sound – enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support – users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it Raspberry Pi as host – users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application

Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.

AAEON and Arduino Hardware AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems

Arduino Uno Smoke Detector with MQ2 Gas Sensor - IoT Tech Trends A smoke and gas detector alarm is essential in designing a modern smart home. Their main objective is to detect potential fires, and ensure real time monitoring of indoor environment gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), LP gas, propane, alcohol, methane, and more. If you have access to an Arduino Uno board, you can tweak it to design your own homemade smoke detector.

EDUvision EXTRA: Quetzal-1 strikes back | Arduino Blog We recently invited José Antonio Bagur to join us on EDUvision, to talk about his work on Quetzal-1; Guatemala’s first satellite. It was a hugely popular show with the Arduino and edutech communities, and we ran out of time before we could ask José all your space-based questions! The range of questions you guys had around open-source, custom-built satellites were too good to go unanswered. So we brought him back for an EDUvision EXTRA. Melissa and Roxana teamed up to dig deeper into his amazing project.