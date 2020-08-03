IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Breaks Down Barriers to Building Applications for Kubernetes Environments with Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, an OpenShift-based development environment designed to enable organizations to accelerate the path from code to production for Kubernetes-based applications. The OpenShift sandbox gives developers a simpler, no-cost way to start building their applications using the same infrastructure and tools they will run in their production environments—without having to worry about setup or configuration.
A tip of the hat to IBM's Red Hat strategy - building a worthy competitor to VMware and Microsoft
The network edge is the new battleground for IT product vendors and service providers as the nexus of ubiquitous connectivity, particularly low-latency 5G wireless and smart, connected devices and sensors are moving IT’s center of gravity away from consolidated data centers. The resulting explosion of locally-generated data promises to redistribute enterprise infrastructure after years of centralization in private data centers and hyperscale cloud environments.
The availability of computing hardware and analytical software capable of processing data in situ on compact, power-efficient systems at edge locations like retail stores, manufacturing facilities, distribution centers and wireless base stations promises to extract previously untapped value from the myriad smart sensors, connected machines and mobile devices spewing data at unprecedented rates. The changing architectural zeitgeist has also created a new competitive front in the war among IT product vendors and cloud service providers to capture enterprise spending for modern application infrastructure and development platforms.
Red Hat, IBM Launch Konveyor to Aggregate Kubernetes Tools
At the online KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021 event today Red Hat and IBM Research announced they are teaming up to create a Konveyor to advance adoption of a collection of tools for optimizing Kubernetes environments.
At the same time, Red Hat announced it is forming a StackRox.io community to invite contributors to participate in the ongoing development of the container security software it gained via its acquisition of StackRox earlier this year. Red Hat offers that platform now as Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.
James Labocki, senior director of product management for Red Hat, says the goal of the Konveyor project is to make it easier for contributors outside of Red Hat and IBM to participate in initiatives that might ultimately be donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) that oversees the development of Kubernetes.
Boehringer Ingelheim Achieves Up to Five Times Faster Delivery to Market with Red Hat OpenShift
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim has used Red Hat OpenShift to accelerate the development of its digital healthcare portfolio and enable the continuous delivery of new applications and services. With Red Hat OpenShift, Boehringer Ingelheim has increased productivity, streamlined compliance and achieved up to five times faster delivery to market of new services through automated scaling and management processes.
Ben Williams: F34-20210514 updated LIVE isos released
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F34-20210514-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.11.19-300 kernel.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 695MB+ of updates savings )). In cooperation with the Fedora i3 Sig, we are including a i3 spin in this release.
The Red Hat Ceph Storage life cycle: upgrade scenarios and long-lived deployments
Different industries have varying requirements for the software systems on which their respective businesses rely. Some operators choose to quickly embrace the latest and greatest release when facing change and integration updates. Others defer upgrades for as long as possible, trying to continue on a tried-and-true combination of software components until end-of-support (or security patching) forces a change.
The distinction is somewhat artificial, as most operators really adopt a combination of the two strategies for different parts of their infrastructure. The Red Hat Ceph Storage life cycle aims to address both faster and slower movers. In this post, we’ll share how we’re helping customers stay current while also providing longer life cycle options where needed.
Why is Business Intelligence (BI) important?
BI also fits with digital transformation efforts across many industries, as E.G. Nadhan, Red Hat Chief Architect and Strategist, North America, recently told us. “Business Intelligence is poised to yield more value going forward with more data sharing between enterprises,” Nadhan says. “The digital ecosystem is one that can grow in an open, collaborative environment, yielding more meaningful insights for the end consumer. This can be the patient in the healthcare ecosystem, the consumer walking into the retail store, the human with their device of choice, or the passenger in their transport of choice, etc. Culture is more often the barrier to the advancement of such collaboration than technology. The prevailing mindset of the data stewards across the extended enterprise will determine the value that Business Intelligence can provide going forward.”
Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
