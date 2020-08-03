DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Performance Is Looking Great - Initial Benchmarks
I am currently testing DragonFlyBSD 6.0 on multiple systems and will in turn compare DragonFlyBSD 6.0 against the recent FreeBSD 13.0 (the recent FreeBSD 13.0 also brings its own performance improvements) and various Linux distributions. Upon early testing though of DragonFlyBSD 5.8.3 as the prior stable release against the new DragonFlyBSD 6.0, there is nice uplift in many benchmarks.
Today's tests are on an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation and the uplift found from DragonFlyBSD 6.0 even with still using the same GCC 8.3 compiler release and HAMMER2 on both releases is looking quite good.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 921 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
today's leftovers
AAEON and Arduino Hardware
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 49 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 21 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 44 min ago