Mesa, KDE Frameworks, GlusterFS Update in Tumbleweed
There were three openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots released so far this week.
The snapshots updated Mozilla Thunderbird, Mozilla Firefox, Mesa, KDE Frameworks, glusterfs, php and several other packages.
The most recently released snapshot, 20210511, updated a little more than a handful of packages. There was one package update from KDE Frameworks 5.82.0 with plotting framework kplotting. The 5.12.2 Linux Kernel updated in the snapshot and brought a thermal sensor correction to the x86 thinkpad_acpi module and some fixes for Advanced Linux Sound Architecture USB audio. Another package update in the snapshot was hivex 1.3.20, which is a system for extracting the contents of the Windows Registry; the hivex version fixed a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures that would allow an attacker to read memory beyond normal bounds or cause the program to crash.
