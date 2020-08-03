Best Night Light Apps for Linux
This article will cover a list of useful applications that allow you to use a software based, customizable color filter on your monitor’s screen. You can use these applications to set color temperature for your display and choose warmer colors to reduce eye strain by filtering out blue light. These applications are also popularly known as “night light” apps.
GNOME Shell Night Light
GNOME Shell features a dedicated night light option which can be enabled and customized from system settings. If you are using any GNOME Shell based Linux distribution that got a new release of GNOME Shell in the last couple of years, your Linux distribution should have a night light feature built-in. GNOME Shell Night Light has all the features you would expect from a screen filter app. You can use it to set your desired color temperature and then either manually activate the overlay or schedule it. Its scheduling feature allows you to pick up a custom time frame or you can schedule it to automatically activate at sunrise and sunset timings based on your current location.
