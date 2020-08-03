Language Selection

  • How to Clean Up Disk Space on Linux Mint Distro – Linux Hint

    It is no secret that junk files from installing new programs and updates can cause an operating system to slow down. These junk files can affect the performance and slow down the speed. Besides that, it can also seriously affect the performance of a system if there are unnecessary system files.

  • How to use git reset – Linux Hint

    The changes of the git repository are done on the current working directory, and the changes can be stage into an index from which the git user can select the next commit. Sometimes the git users need to undo the changes done in the repository for the project purpose. `git reset` command is used to do this task. This command resets the current state of the HEAD to a specific state, and it can work on all commit tasks or an individual file level. Different types of reset mode options can be used with this command. The purpose of each reset option and how some of the reset options can be applied with the `git reset` command for the local git repository have been explained in this tutorial.

  • How to switch branch in Git – Linux Hint

    Git users use branches in the git repository to keep the project work separate, and the users can test any task without affecting the main project by doing the task in a new branch. The users need to switch between the branches based on the project work. `git checkout` command is used to switch between the branches before. This command is used to switch between the branches and perform different types of tasks such as restore files, undo changes, etc. Another command, `git switch,` is added to switch between the branches in the new version of git. It is simpler than the `git checkout` command, and it is used for creating and switching branches only. How these two commands can be used to switch between the branches have shown in this example.

  • How do I make Ubuntu pretty? – Linux Hint

    The default appearance of Ubuntu can admittedly be quite vanilla and boring for a lot of users. It features a plain desktop, vapid icon design, and the theme is far from exciting. Many Linux beginners have wondered how they can make their Ubuntu pretty and dashing, which brings us to this guide. We will be showing you how you can customize Ubuntu to make it look shinier, prettier, and, frankly, better.

  • How To Use Linux KVM To Optimize Your Windows 10 Virtual Machine - Front Page Linux

    This tutorial will demonstrate that KVM and virt-manager are great tools not only to virtualize servers on headless hosts, but also for everyday desktop use. My job duties often require me to have a Windows 10 computer, in order to manage Microsoft specific tasks or software that runs only on Windows. However, I did not want install Windows on any of my hardware so the solution I came up with was to have a Windows 10 Virtual Machine that I can run on my main operating system. This Windows VM allows me to easily move it around differenct computers since I can just a copy-paste the VM files. With a virtual machine, I can also easily create snapshots or backups before testing any new software making it possible to very quickly recover if anything goes wrong.

  • How to use Git Force Pull – Linux Hint

    Git files and folders of any git project can be shared by multiple git users who are work on a team. When multiple users try to work on the same file or folder, then conflict arises. Suppose, when the two users are working on the same file of a repository, and if one user modifies the file after the modification done by another user, then the modification done by the first user will be lost by the last update. This problem can be solved manually. The user has to git force pull for overwriting the changes in the local repository without affecting the changes done in the local repository that are not pushed. `git pull` command is not able to solve this problem. The way to use git force pull by `git fetch` and `git reset` commands have shown in this tutorial.

  • Bash Test Command

    In bash shell, the test command compares one element against another and returns true or false. In bash scripting, the test command is an integral part of the conditional statements that control logic and program flow.

    This guide demonstrates how to use the bash test command.

  • How to Pull Content from a Remote Repository – Linux Hint

    When any content of the remote repository is updated, and the git user requires to pull the updated content from the remote repository to the local repository, then the `git pull` command is used. This command is used to fetch and download the required content from the remote repository and update the local repository to keep the repository up-to-date with the remote repository. `git pull` command performs the functions of the other two commands of git. These are `git fetch` and `git merge`. At first, the `git pull` command downloads the required content from the remote repository like `git fetch,` and next merges the downloaded content with the local repository like `git merge`.

  • Manjaro Live Usage and Password – Linux Hint

    Manjaro is the most user-specific, independently developed cutting-edge Arch-based distribution. Its distinguishing features make it stand out among all other Linux distributions. Manjaro provides an intuitive user interface for beginners to experience the essence of Arch Linux. Hence, it offers beginning Linux users Arch experience with a lot of stability, control, and excellent performance.

    To begin the Manjaro learning experience, it is unnecessary to install it directly on the hard drive. Majaro, like all other Linux distributions, can work like a typical OS system without making any permanent changes to the system hardware. The concept is known as live booting.

    In this article, we will learn to run a live Manjaro session from a USB flash drive. Moreover, we will also learn how persistent storage works and how to make a USB with persistent storage.

  • How to Pull Changes From One Branch to Another in Git

    A git repository contains one or more branches to manage the code efficiently. Sometimes, the git users need to work with the multiple branches simultaneously and require to switch from one branch to another branch with the changes made in the previous branch to the current branch before commit.

  • Setting Proper .ssh/config Permissions – Linux Hint

    The SSH protocol is a secure protocol that is usually used to connect to remote devices such as servers and network devices, including routers and switches. It works in a client-server setup and, by default, listens on port 22 ( although this can be changed when needed ). SSH employs different encryption and hashing techniques to ensure the communication between the client and the remote host is encrypted and safe from eavesdropping.

    SSH files are stored in the .ssh folder. This is a hidden folder that resides in the home directory. The .ssh directory is not created by default; it is created when you initiate a connection with a remote host or use the ssh-keygen command to generate the private and public authentication keys as when you want to set up passwordless ssh authentication.

  • How to Install Kubernetes on Ubuntu Single Node – Linux Hint

    Containers, Kubernetes, and IoT/edge applications are playing an extremely important role in enterprise digital transformation. They are especially important for DevOps teams working to accelerate software releases and improve IT operations through integration and optimization. The majority of cloud-native software is user-friendly, allowing many developers to contribute and customize the relevant software. This has resulted in simplified Kubernetes versions with small footprints that are ideal for IoT/edge tasks.

    MicroK8s creates a certified Kubernetes cluster from a single node in minutes. Canonical’s Microk8s Kubernetes distribution is small, versatile, and lightweight It’s an uncluttered distribution with an emphasis on improving performance and usability. Microk8s can usually be configured in IoT and edge devices due to their small size.

    MicroK8s is designed to run on any Linux distribution. It’s thin and compact, deploying all Kubernetes services on Ubuntu while also including all of the necessary libraries. Because of its tiny footprint, it’s ideal for tablets, desktops, CI pipelines, IoT cameras, and small edge clouds.

  • How to remove untracked files – Linux Hint

    Git user works with three types of files in the git repository. These are tracked files, untracked files, and ignore files. The files which have been added and committed in the repository are called tracked files. The other files of the repository that are not ignored files are called untracked files. Suppose the untracked files are not necessary for the repository. In that case, it is better to remove the unnecessary untracked file and make the working directory clean. `git clean` command is used to remove the untracked file from the current working directory. After executing this command, the removed file can’t be recovered. So, it is better to keep the backup of the repository before executing `git clean` to prevent the accidental deletion of the necessary files. The ways to remove the untracked files from the repository using the `git clean` command as shown in this tutorial.

  • How to add tag specific commit in git – Linux Hint

    Tag is a useful feature of the git. The specific point of the repository can be identified by defining the tag for that point. It is mainly used to keep the release version of the repository, and the user will be able to move in the earlier version of the repository by using the tag. The tag can be created for a specific commit of the git history. To create this type of tag, the commit SHA will be required at the time of creating the tag. It is better to know how to create the tag for the repository before adding a tag for a specific commit. The ways to create the simple tag and a tag for the specific commit have explained in this tutorial.

  • How to check for merge conflict in Git – Linux Hint

    Multiple users may work with multiple branches in any git repository to keep track of their project tasks. Sometimes it requires merging the content of one branch to another branch. This task can be done very easily by using the `git merge` command. But the merge conflict arises when two or more git users of the same project are working on the same file and doing the different tasks on that file, such as one user is adding content to the file and another user is deleting content from the file then it is not possible for the Git to select the correct file for the update. The merge conflict may also appear where the user modifies a local repository file in multiple branches. Git will mark the file as merge conflict, and the git users have to solve this issue before continuing the work. The ways to check the merge conflict for a local repository and solve this issue have been explained in this tutorial.

  • How to Install and Play Tetris on Ubuntu?

    Tetris – a strategic tile-matching video game, has caught enormous traction in the gaming industry over the years. The game found its way on various platforms ranging from DOS and Gameboy to modern gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.
    The game was released during the turbulent times nearing the end of the Cold War era by Alexey Pajitnov, an enthusiastic Russian software engineer. The game is so addictive that psychologists studying its addictive nature couldn’t get enough of it as it started interfering with their work hours.

    People from every age group find themselves beguiled by the genius of the game and the entertainment associated with it, so it’s no big surprise that the game is well sought-after even after more than thirty-five years since its inception. This is evident from the fact that the game has sold more than 170 million units to date.

    But what really is Tetris, and how has it garnered an audience of such a colossal magnitude? Let’s find out!

  • How to Setup Synology NAS as VMware Datastore – Linux Hint

    You can mount your Synology NAS shared folders on your VMware ESXi servers. Once you’ve mounted a Synology NAS shared folder on your VMware ESXi server, you can use it as a VMware datastore. You can also store virtual machine data on that datastore as usual.
    In this article, I will show you how to create a Synology NAS shared folder and mount it as a datastore on a VMware ESXi server. So, let’s get started.

  • How to use Emoji’s on Ubuntu?

    Emoji are icons that find their application in signifying everything from casual emotions during an online chat to symbolic filenames. The online emoji fad is certainly not a passing one, as they have been around for decades, and it is established that they are here to stay.

    However, Linux users are often confused about using emoji on their native operating system since there is no clear way to do so. It may not be apparent right off the bat, but there is a way for sure. This guide will demonstrate how you can brighten up your conversations with emoji on Ubuntu.

Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1

Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users. Read more

  • Remote Access Provider RemotePC Adds New Features For Linux Remote Access

    Linux Remote Sound – enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support – users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it Raspberry Pi as host – users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application

  • Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer

    If you are in the USA - Please use my new site KeepSummerTime.com to write to your congresspeople asking for summer time all year long. The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST). Changing the clocks has not been shown to have substantial benefits and the harms have been well documented.

  • Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93
  • Chrome Devs Bring ‘Back Forward Cache’ to Desktop for Instantaneous Page Loads

    Google Chrome for desktop is about to get a major speed boost, and hurrah — this one will benefit desktop Linux users too. As spotted by the eagle-eyed hawks at Windows Latest, the browser’s dev plan to add something called “back-forward cache” to desktop builds of the browser. You may have already heard of the feature as it was enabled on Android last year. Back-forward caches provides instantaneous page loading when navigating backward or forward. Devs want to experimentally introduce the feature on all of Chrome’s desktop platforms, i.e. Windows, macOS and Linux, in the upcoming Google Chrome 92 release.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 14 May 2021
  • Kafka users detail real-time data benefits

    Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles. At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy the technology. Open source Apache Kafka provides data streaming capabilities that help organizations use real-time data. [...] BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, platform manager, data streaming platforms at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka. "At Porsche, it's all about speed -- and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company." Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on applications such as those delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process.

  • Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements

    Zstd has already been enjoying phenomenal growth throughout the open-source software ecosystem thanks to its feature set and impressive performance, but can it get even better? Yes, with Zstd 1.5 that is out today there are some more mighty impressive performance improvements.

  • TagSpaces

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: TagSpaces [...] TagSpaces is a free, non-locking, open source application for organizing and managing your local files with the help of tags. It features note taking and some to-do app capabilities. The application is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS and Android. We provide a web clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome for easy collecting of online content as local files.

  • The AUR Removed My Packages, So I Created My Own Repo

    Yesterday, I woke up to find that several of my packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) had been removed. The person deleting them claimed my packages were being deleted because they were "for one person", which clearly isn't the case. I know many of you guys use my packages, so it would have been unfair to you guys to not find a solution. So I created my own Arch repository on GitLab.

  • Linux Release Roundup #21.20: Bodhi Linux 6.0, KDE Plasma 5.22, DragonFly BSD 6, and More New Releases

    In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.

AAEON and Arduino Hardware

  • AAEON Announces Official Support for NVIDIA Ubuntu, Jetpack 4.5 and Secureboot on BOXER-8200 Systems
  • Arduino Uno Smoke Detector with MQ2 Gas Sensor - IoT Tech Trends

    A smoke and gas detector alarm is essential in designing a modern smart home. Their main objective is to detect potential fires, and ensure real time monitoring of indoor environment gases such as carbon monoxide (CO), LP gas, propane, alcohol, methane, and more. If you have access to an Arduino Uno board, you can tweak it to design your own homemade smoke detector.

  • EDUvision EXTRA: Quetzal-1 strikes back | Arduino Blog

    We recently invited José Antonio Bagur to join us on EDUvision, to talk about his work on Quetzal-1; Guatemala’s first satellite. It was a hugely popular show with the Arduino and edutech communities, and we ran out of time before we could ask José all your space-based questions! The range of questions you guys had around open-source, custom-built satellites were too good to go unanswered. So we brought him back for an EDUvision EXTRA. Melissa and Roxana teamed up to dig deeper into his amazing project.

Programming Leftovers

  • Ognibuild

    The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor. The FOSS world uses a wide variety of different build tools; given a git repository or tarball, it can be hard to figure out how to build and install a piece of software. Humans will generally know what build tool a project is using when they check out a project from git, or they can read the README. And even then, the answer may not always be straightforward to everybody. For automation, there is no obvious place to figure out how to build or install a project.

  • Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default - Phoronix

    While PHP 8.0 was released at the end of last year, it wasn't added to Ubuntu 21.04 given all the changes at play over PHP 7.4. But now for Ubuntu 21.10, that transition to PHP 8 is now happening to ensure it's in good enough shape for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle. With several months having passed since PHP 8.0's release to allow for more testing and a few point releases with bug fixes, Ubuntu developers are working to transition now from PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.0 by default for Ubuntu 21.10. This extra time has also allowed PHP developers to address any PHP code incompatibilities with PHP 8.

  • Difference Between Flutter 1 and Flutter 2

    A couple of days ago, it was the Flutter Engage, the reference online conference for the Flutter community, something like the WWDC or the Google IO for iOS and Android. This was a long-awaited moment, as there were several technologies that could reach “stable” status, after a long time purging under the “beta” label. Among them, Flutter 2.0, the new version of Dart, which we expected to be called Dart 3.0, but it was in 2.12 as well as Flutter for other platforms (not mobile), such as web and desktop.

  • Python programming: We want to make the language twice as fast, says its creator [Ed: Boosting Microsoft and Windows as platforms would do no good for performance]
    •    
  • 3 Python 3.2 features that are still relevant today

    This the third article in a series about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Some of those Python versions have been out for a while. For example, Python 3.2 was first released in 2011, yet some of the cool and useful features introduced in it are still underused. Here are three of them.

