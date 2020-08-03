today's howtos
How to Clean Up Disk Space on Linux Mint Distro – Linux Hint
It is no secret that junk files from installing new programs and updates can cause an operating system to slow down. These junk files can affect the performance and slow down the speed. Besides that, it can also seriously affect the performance of a system if there are unnecessary system files.
How to use git reset – Linux Hint
The changes of the git repository are done on the current working directory, and the changes can be stage into an index from which the git user can select the next commit. Sometimes the git users need to undo the changes done in the repository for the project purpose. `git reset` command is used to do this task. This command resets the current state of the HEAD to a specific state, and it can work on all commit tasks or an individual file level. Different types of reset mode options can be used with this command. The purpose of each reset option and how some of the reset options can be applied with the `git reset` command for the local git repository have been explained in this tutorial.
How to switch branch in Git – Linux Hint
Git users use branches in the git repository to keep the project work separate, and the users can test any task without affecting the main project by doing the task in a new branch. The users need to switch between the branches based on the project work. `git checkout` command is used to switch between the branches before. This command is used to switch between the branches and perform different types of tasks such as restore files, undo changes, etc. Another command, `git switch,` is added to switch between the branches in the new version of git. It is simpler than the `git checkout` command, and it is used for creating and switching branches only. How these two commands can be used to switch between the branches have shown in this example.
How do I make Ubuntu pretty? – Linux Hint
The default appearance of Ubuntu can admittedly be quite vanilla and boring for a lot of users. It features a plain desktop, vapid icon design, and the theme is far from exciting. Many Linux beginners have wondered how they can make their Ubuntu pretty and dashing, which brings us to this guide. We will be showing you how you can customize Ubuntu to make it look shinier, prettier, and, frankly, better.
How To Use Linux KVM To Optimize Your Windows 10 Virtual Machine - Front Page Linux
This tutorial will demonstrate that KVM and virt-manager are great tools not only to virtualize servers on headless hosts, but also for everyday desktop use. My job duties often require me to have a Windows 10 computer, in order to manage Microsoft specific tasks or software that runs only on Windows. However, I did not want install Windows on any of my hardware so the solution I came up with was to have a Windows 10 Virtual Machine that I can run on my main operating system. This Windows VM allows me to easily move it around differenct computers since I can just a copy-paste the VM files. With a virtual machine, I can also easily create snapshots or backups before testing any new software making it possible to very quickly recover if anything goes wrong.
How to use Git Force Pull – Linux Hint
Git files and folders of any git project can be shared by multiple git users who are work on a team. When multiple users try to work on the same file or folder, then conflict arises. Suppose, when the two users are working on the same file of a repository, and if one user modifies the file after the modification done by another user, then the modification done by the first user will be lost by the last update. This problem can be solved manually. The user has to git force pull for overwriting the changes in the local repository without affecting the changes done in the local repository that are not pushed. `git pull` command is not able to solve this problem. The way to use git force pull by `git fetch` and `git reset` commands have shown in this tutorial.
Bash Test Command
In bash shell, the test command compares one element against another and returns true or false. In bash scripting, the test command is an integral part of the conditional statements that control logic and program flow.
This guide demonstrates how to use the bash test command.
How to Pull Content from a Remote Repository – Linux Hint
When any content of the remote repository is updated, and the git user requires to pull the updated content from the remote repository to the local repository, then the `git pull` command is used. This command is used to fetch and download the required content from the remote repository and update the local repository to keep the repository up-to-date with the remote repository. `git pull` command performs the functions of the other two commands of git. These are `git fetch` and `git merge`. At first, the `git pull` command downloads the required content from the remote repository like `git fetch,` and next merges the downloaded content with the local repository like `git merge`.
Manjaro Live Usage and Password – Linux Hint
Manjaro is the most user-specific, independently developed cutting-edge Arch-based distribution. Its distinguishing features make it stand out among all other Linux distributions. Manjaro provides an intuitive user interface for beginners to experience the essence of Arch Linux. Hence, it offers beginning Linux users Arch experience with a lot of stability, control, and excellent performance.
To begin the Manjaro learning experience, it is unnecessary to install it directly on the hard drive. Majaro, like all other Linux distributions, can work like a typical OS system without making any permanent changes to the system hardware. The concept is known as live booting.
In this article, we will learn to run a live Manjaro session from a USB flash drive. Moreover, we will also learn how persistent storage works and how to make a USB with persistent storage.
How to Pull Changes From One Branch to Another in Git
A git repository contains one or more branches to manage the code efficiently. Sometimes, the git users need to work with the multiple branches simultaneously and require to switch from one branch to another branch with the changes made in the previous branch to the current branch before commit.
Setting Proper .ssh/config Permissions – Linux Hint
The SSH protocol is a secure protocol that is usually used to connect to remote devices such as servers and network devices, including routers and switches. It works in a client-server setup and, by default, listens on port 22 ( although this can be changed when needed ). SSH employs different encryption and hashing techniques to ensure the communication between the client and the remote host is encrypted and safe from eavesdropping.
SSH files are stored in the .ssh folder. This is a hidden folder that resides in the home directory. The .ssh directory is not created by default; it is created when you initiate a connection with a remote host or use the ssh-keygen command to generate the private and public authentication keys as when you want to set up passwordless ssh authentication.
How to Install Kubernetes on Ubuntu Single Node – Linux Hint
Containers, Kubernetes, and IoT/edge applications are playing an extremely important role in enterprise digital transformation. They are especially important for DevOps teams working to accelerate software releases and improve IT operations through integration and optimization. The majority of cloud-native software is user-friendly, allowing many developers to contribute and customize the relevant software. This has resulted in simplified Kubernetes versions with small footprints that are ideal for IoT/edge tasks.
MicroK8s creates a certified Kubernetes cluster from a single node in minutes. Canonical’s Microk8s Kubernetes distribution is small, versatile, and lightweight It’s an uncluttered distribution with an emphasis on improving performance and usability. Microk8s can usually be configured in IoT and edge devices due to their small size.
MicroK8s is designed to run on any Linux distribution. It’s thin and compact, deploying all Kubernetes services on Ubuntu while also including all of the necessary libraries. Because of its tiny footprint, it’s ideal for tablets, desktops, CI pipelines, IoT cameras, and small edge clouds.
How to remove untracked files – Linux Hint
Git user works with three types of files in the git repository. These are tracked files, untracked files, and ignore files. The files which have been added and committed in the repository are called tracked files. The other files of the repository that are not ignored files are called untracked files. Suppose the untracked files are not necessary for the repository. In that case, it is better to remove the unnecessary untracked file and make the working directory clean. `git clean` command is used to remove the untracked file from the current working directory. After executing this command, the removed file can’t be recovered. So, it is better to keep the backup of the repository before executing `git clean` to prevent the accidental deletion of the necessary files. The ways to remove the untracked files from the repository using the `git clean` command as shown in this tutorial.
How to add tag specific commit in git – Linux Hint
Tag is a useful feature of the git. The specific point of the repository can be identified by defining the tag for that point. It is mainly used to keep the release version of the repository, and the user will be able to move in the earlier version of the repository by using the tag. The tag can be created for a specific commit of the git history. To create this type of tag, the commit SHA will be required at the time of creating the tag. It is better to know how to create the tag for the repository before adding a tag for a specific commit. The ways to create the simple tag and a tag for the specific commit have explained in this tutorial.
How to check for merge conflict in Git – Linux Hint
Multiple users may work with multiple branches in any git repository to keep track of their project tasks. Sometimes it requires merging the content of one branch to another branch. This task can be done very easily by using the `git merge` command. But the merge conflict arises when two or more git users of the same project are working on the same file and doing the different tasks on that file, such as one user is adding content to the file and another user is deleting content from the file then it is not possible for the Git to select the correct file for the update. The merge conflict may also appear where the user modifies a local repository file in multiple branches. Git will mark the file as merge conflict, and the git users have to solve this issue before continuing the work. The ways to check the merge conflict for a local repository and solve this issue have been explained in this tutorial.
How to Install and Play Tetris on Ubuntu?
Tetris – a strategic tile-matching video game, has caught enormous traction in the gaming industry over the years. The game found its way on various platforms ranging from DOS and Gameboy to modern gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.
The game was released during the turbulent times nearing the end of the Cold War era by Alexey Pajitnov, an enthusiastic Russian software engineer. The game is so addictive that psychologists studying its addictive nature couldn’t get enough of it as it started interfering with their work hours.
People from every age group find themselves beguiled by the genius of the game and the entertainment associated with it, so it’s no big surprise that the game is well sought-after even after more than thirty-five years since its inception. This is evident from the fact that the game has sold more than 170 million units to date.
But what really is Tetris, and how has it garnered an audience of such a colossal magnitude? Let’s find out!
How to Setup Synology NAS as VMware Datastore – Linux Hint
You can mount your Synology NAS shared folders on your VMware ESXi servers. Once you’ve mounted a Synology NAS shared folder on your VMware ESXi server, you can use it as a VMware datastore. You can also store virtual machine data on that datastore as usual.
In this article, I will show you how to create a Synology NAS shared folder and mount it as a datastore on a VMware ESXi server. So, let’s get started.
How to use Emoji’s on Ubuntu?
Emoji are icons that find their application in signifying everything from casual emotions during an online chat to symbolic filenames. The online emoji fad is certainly not a passing one, as they have been around for decades, and it is established that they are here to stay.
However, Linux users are often confused about using emoji on their native operating system since there is no clear way to do so. It may not be apparent right off the bat, but there is a way for sure. This guide will demonstrate how you can brighten up your conversations with emoji on Ubuntu.
