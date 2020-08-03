What Is Rocky Linux and Should You Consider It?
For a long time, CentOS was a reliable choice for a Linux distro, especially for servers, because it was effectively a free version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. But shakeups have rocked the CentOS community, which led to one of its original developers creating a fork called Rocky Linux.
After several months of development, a pre-release version of Rocky Linux has emerged. Should you consider switching to Rocky Linux? We'll find out in this post.
