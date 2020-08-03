Proposed Objective: Fedora Websites & Apps Community Revamp
The effort to revamp the Fedora Websites Team to Fedora Websites & Apps Team was initiated in March 2021. Co-leads Akashdeep Dhar and Ramya Parimi, collectively started working on preparing the ground work for this effort, with guidance from Mathew Miller, Marie Nordin, and Justin W. Flory. Currently, Jon Trossbach from Red Hat’s Open Source Program Office (OSPO) and Vipul Siddharth from Community Platform Engineering (CPE) are supporting the team’s progress as well. The team has been meeting weekly to develop outcomes. It quickly became evident that the revamp would take massive effort involving a lot of contributors, coordination and hours to implement successfully.
