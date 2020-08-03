Programming Leftovers
Ognibuild
The Debian Janitor is an automated system that commits fixes for (minor) issues in Debian packages that can be fixed by software. It gradually started proposing merges in early December. The first set of changes sent out ran lintian-brush on sid packages maintained in Git. This post is part of a series about the progress of the Janitor.
The FOSS world uses a wide variety of different build tools; given a git repository or tarball, it can be hard to figure out how to build and install a piece of software.
Humans will generally know what build tool a project is using when they check out a project from git, or they can read the README. And even then, the answer may not always be straightforward to everybody. For automation, there is no obvious place to figure out how to build or install a project.
Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default - Phoronix
While PHP 8.0 was released at the end of last year, it wasn't added to Ubuntu 21.04 given all the changes at play over PHP 7.4. But now for Ubuntu 21.10, that transition to PHP 8 is now happening to ensure it's in good enough shape for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle.
With several months having passed since PHP 8.0's release to allow for more testing and a few point releases with bug fixes, Ubuntu developers are working to transition now from PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.0 by default for Ubuntu 21.10. This extra time has also allowed PHP developers to address any PHP code incompatibilities with PHP 8.
Difference Between Flutter 1 and Flutter 2
A couple of days ago, it was the Flutter Engage, the reference online conference for the Flutter community, something like the WWDC or the Google IO for iOS and Android.
This was a long-awaited moment, as there were several technologies that could reach “stable” status, after a long time purging under the “beta” label. Among them, Flutter 2.0, the new version of Dart, which we expected to be called Dart 3.0, but it was in 2.12 as well as Flutter for other platforms (not mobile), such as web and desktop.
Python programming: We want to make the language twice as fast, says its creator [Ed: Boosting Microsoft and Windows as platforms would do no good for performance]
3 Python 3.2 features that are still relevant today
This the third article in a series about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Some of those Python versions have been out for a while. For example, Python 3.2 was first released in 2011, yet some of the cool and useful features introduced in it are still underused. Here are three of them.
Elive 3.8.20 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.20
Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
