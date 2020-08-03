today's leftovers
Remote Access Provider RemotePC Adds New Features For Linux Remote Access
Linux Remote Sound – enables users to listen to audio files from the remote machine on their local device
Linux Headless Server Remote Access Support – users can access a Linux server without any monitor connected to it
Raspberry Pi as host – users can access Raspberry Pi devices with the RemotePC application
Bryan Quigley: Let's keep time like it is in the summer
If you are in the USA - Please use my new site KeepSummerTime.com to write to your congresspeople asking for summer time all year long.
The USA has an active bill in congress to keep us from changing the clocks and stay on time like it is in the summer year round (also called permanent DST). Changing the clocks has not been shown to have substantial benefits and the harms have been well documented.
Firefox Nightly: These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 93
Chrome Devs Bring ‘Back Forward Cache’ to Desktop for Instantaneous Page Loads
Google Chrome for desktop is about to get a major speed boost, and hurrah — this one will benefit desktop Linux users too.
As spotted by the eagle-eyed hawks at Windows Latest, the browser’s dev plan to add something called “back-forward cache” to desktop builds of the browser. You may have already heard of the feature as it was enabled on Android last year.
Back-forward caches provides instantaneous page loading when navigating backward or forward. Devs want to experimentally introduce the feature on all of Chrome’s desktop platforms, i.e. Windows, macOS and Linux, in the upcoming Google Chrome 92 release.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 14 May 2021
Kafka users detail real-time data benefits
Kafka event streaming technology is helping automakers produce fast cars and motorcycles.
At the Kafka Summit Europe virtual conference on May 12, several major corporations outlined how they are using Kafka, as new options emerge to make it easier to operate and deploy the technology.
Open source Apache Kafka provides data streaming capabilities that help organizations use real-time data.
[...]
BMW Group isn't the only automobile manufacturer that has embraced Kafka. In a user session, Sridhar Mamella, platform manager, data streaming platforms at Porsche AG, explained how the high-end car maker is using real-time data with Kafka.
"At Porsche, it's all about speed -- and fast cars equals fast data," Mamella said. "Porsche is on route to becoming a real-time company."
Mamella said Porsche has deployed Kafka on applications such as those delivering notifications to different areas of the manufacturing process.
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
Zstd has already been enjoying phenomenal growth throughout the open-source software ecosystem thanks to its feature set and impressive performance, but can it get even better? Yes, with Zstd 1.5 that is out today there are some more mighty impressive performance improvements.
TagSpaces
There is a new application available for Sparkers: TagSpaces
[...]
TagSpaces is a free, non-locking, open source application for organizing and managing your local files with the help of tags. It features note taking and some to-do app capabilities. The application is available for Windows, Linux, Mac OS and Android. We provide a web clipper extension for Firefox and Chrome for easy collecting of online content as local files.
The AUR Removed My Packages, So I Created My Own Repo
Yesterday, I woke up to find that several of my packages in the Arch User Repository (AUR) had been removed. The person deleting them claimed my packages were being deleted because they were "for one person", which clearly isn't the case. I know many of you guys use my packages, so it would have been unfair to you guys to not find a solution. So I created my own Arch repository on GitLab.
Linux Release Roundup #21.20: Bodhi Linux 6.0, KDE Plasma 5.22, DragonFly BSD 6, and More New Releases
In the Linux Release Roundup series, we summarize the new application and distribution versions release in the last few days. This keeps you informed with the latest developments in the Linux world.
Elive 3.8.20 beta released
The Elive Team is proud to announce the release of the beta version 3.8.20
Tails: Call for testing 4.19~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.19! [...] Tails 4.19, scheduled for June 1, will completely change how to connect to the Tor network from Tails. We would like as many people as possible to test this beta version to be able to fix as many problems as possible before we release 4.19 to all users.
AAEON and Arduino Hardware
