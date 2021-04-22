Games: Moon Buggy, Smach Z, Increlution, Scarlet Hollow, Steam Play Proton, and Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle
as retro as it gets… seems to be a clone of MoonPatrol.
Press F to pay respects. Remember the Smach Z? A handheld gaming unit where you could pick between Windows 10 and SMACH OS (Linux) - well it looks like it's all over now.
The situation surrounding the Smach Z has always been a bit of an odd one, with the team behind it often going completely silent with plenty of people out there who considered it a scam from the beginning. It's had multiple funding rounds with €474,530 from Kickstarter and a further bunch from IndieGoGo in 2016, and they had pre-orders available since 2018 too. Over time it seems they pulled in some investors too but the well has run dry.
Increlution is quite unusual and somewhat engrossing, an idle-styled game about survival and seeing how long you can last while doing various tasks.
It blends together elements of an idle game, a clicker and a text-adventure all into one package. It's a little weird but surprisingly it actually works quite well. I've been somewhat enamoured with it, keen to see more as I explore and unlock new activities. The game sprinkles in story elements too as you explore, it's just such a great idea if you love the basic idea behind it.
Scarlet Hollow, a rather excellent horror-novel adventure is getting a second paid episode that will enter Early Access with Linux support on June 11. This follows on from the successful Kickstarter campaign late last year, and the free release of episode one which you can play now.
"Trapped in the dying Appalachian mining town of Scarlet Hollow for the funeral of your estranged aunt, you quickly find yourself at the center of a dark mystery that threatens your life and the fate of an entire town. Who lives, who dies, and the fate of an entire town rests on your shoulders."
Valve / CodeWeavers have releases another update to the current stable Proton series with the 6.3-4 release.
If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux.
[...]
If you missed it Proton Experimental was also updated recently to further improve Resident Evil Village on Linux, and has again been upgraded so it has all the fixes of Proton 6.3-4.
Need some more games for the weekend and the coming months? Humble are back with the Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle.
This bundle is quite a small one overall, with a selection that's not the best but hopefully by us highlighting it some of you might find a gem or two you've been meaning to pick up. Here's what's included with Linux-supported titles highlights for you to make it easier.
5 Best Video Conferencing Apps For Linux
Video conferencing used to be a thing in some tech companies, but it wasn’t a big deal until recently. With COVID-19 locking people into their homes, video conferencing became the need of the hour. One app, in particular, gained quite a lot of traction before big names like Microsoft could video conferencing to their own apps. The pandemic isn’t over yet and even so, work from home is going to be the new life for many professionals. If you still haven’t settled on which app to use, here are the best video conferencing apps for Linux to make group video calls.
If you want some great apps, you should also try these great apps for macOS and Windows that are available for Linux.
today's howtos
When you use a complicated software, ALWAYS make sure you have a way out: either replace product A with product B or make sure the code is easy to fix. If you plan to invest yourself into deploying a complex program that will store data (like Nextcloud or Paperless-ng), the first question you should have is: how can I move away from it?
OpenZFS stands out in its snapshot design, providing powerful and easy-to-use tools for managing snapshots. Snapshots complement a backup strategy, as they are instantaneous and don’t require a backup window. Since snapshots are atomic, they are not affected by other processes and you don’t have to stop any running applications before taking a snapshot.
What exactly is a snapshot? zfs(8) defines it as a “Read-only version of a file system … at a given point in time”. This is a powerful feature as there are many scenarios where it is convenient to access files from a certain point in time. Imagine taking a snapshot of your home directory at the beginning of the work day, and perhaps another one after lunch. Need a copy of that file you deleted last Tuesday? No problem. Perhaps you’re considering updating an application but fear the pain of clobbered libraries. Need to test some configuration changes but don’t want to permanently muck up the system? Or, perhaps you’re preparing for an operating system upgrade and want a quick way to revert to the pre-upgrade version should things go terribly wrong. Restoring data from a snapshot is quicker than restoring from a backup or waiting for a system administrator to restore a backup for you. While snapshots do not replace backups, they provide a quick and convenient method for accessing files from a specific point in time.
The ability to access files from a certain point in time sounds great, but doesn’t that take a lot of storage space? Not necessarily. Because ZFS is a COW (copy-on-write) file system, the initial size of a snapshot is 0 bytes. Since snapshots record the differences between the time the snapshot was taken and the current state of the file system, the size of a snapshot increases over time, reflecting the size of the changes.
Correlation analysis, correlation is a term that is a measure of the strength of a relationship between two variables.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ampache on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ampache is an open-source music streaming server that allows you to host your own music streaming server. With Ampache, you can access your music and video over the internet. You can view, edit, and play your music via a web browser or any media streaming client.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Ampache music streaming server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Composer on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Composer is a popular dependency manager for PHP. It functions as some sort of project manager that helps the programmer manage dependencies that will be used on a project-to-project basis.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Composer on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
For KDE users want to install the latest Plasma 5.21.5 desktop, it’s now available in the backports PPA for (K)Ubuntu 21.04.
Plasma 5.21.5 was released more than a week ago with stability improvements and bug-fixes. As well as the KDE Frameworks 5.81.0, they are now available to install via Kubuntu Backports PPA.
If you’re an Ubuntu user and want to stream to Twitch or YouTube, you’ll first have to install the Open Broadcaster application. In this guide, we’ll go over ways you can get Open Broadcaster up and running on Ubuntu via DEB, Flatpak, and Snap.
I need to tunnel X Window securely over SSH bases session so that I run X program on my remote Linux/Unix server/workstation and get back display to my Apple Macbook pro laptop. I tried the ssh -X user@server1 and ssh -Y user@server2 commands on macOS. However, I am unable to use the ssh command with X11 forwarding. How do I get X11 forwarding in macOS to run graphical apps remotely from a Linux server? How can I fix this problem on OS X and enable X11 forwarding with ssh command? Can you explain how to install X Window XQuartz server on Apple OS X Mountain Lion or Mavericks or Yosemite or macOS?
In this script, we will look at ways to make user profiles more secure.
DHCP is a service used to automatically assign network configuration to client systems. DHCP can be used as a handy tool when you have a large pool of systems that needs to be configured for network settings. Plus, when you need to change the network configuration, say to update a DNS server, all you need to do is update the DHCP server and all the connected hosts will be reconfigured with new settings. Also, you get reliable IP address configuration that minimizes configuration errors and address conflicts. You can easily add a new host to the network without spending time on network planning.
DHCP is most commonly used to provide IP configuration settings, such as IP address, net mask, default gateway, and DNS servers. However, it can also be set to configure the time server and hostname on the client.
Do you want to install GUI on your Ubuntu server? You can totally do that in most scenarios and I am going to discuss the steps in details in this tutorial.
But before you see that, let me tell you why the server edition does not come with GUI and in which cases you could install the GUI on your server.
There are two options for canceling a user password in Linux. You can either lock the password login or delete the password altogether. What implications do they have?
Most administrators today would probably set up their servers with SSH access. But if you initially provisioned the server with password authentication, you’ll need to prevent the user you used from logging in.
I use spellcheck in Neovim all the time. It’s my only editor and I use it for everything, even when I input text on the web via my web browser qutebrowser. Unfortunately I couldn’t find any natural keys to bind the spellcheck commands to.
Eventually I got the idea that I could use temporary keybindings that’s only available as long as I have the spellcheck enabled.
After a clean Ubuntu installation, you have to tweak the desktop appearance more or less to meet your needs.
Besides struggling with different system configuration tools, e.g., System Settings, Gnome Tweaks and Dconf Editor, ‘Ubuntu First Steps‘ is a handy tool with mostly used options to tweak your Ubuntu Desktop.
Creating bootable USB disks in Linux has become easier than ever before. There are many command line and graphical tools exists to easily create bootable disks. One such tool is balenaEtcher, or just Etcher. In this guide, we will discuss what is Etcher and how to create bootable USB drives and SD cards with Etcher in Linux operating systems.
This is quick guide / tour howto install Debian 11 Bullseye / Sid Unstable on real PC.
1. Verifying and creating USB install media.
2. (optional) verifying and creating non-free firmware USB media.
3. Booting and running installer / installation.
4. Totally optional upgrading to Sid Unstable.
