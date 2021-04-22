Games: Moon Buggy, Smach Z, Increlution, Scarlet Hollow, Steam Play Proton, and Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle GNU Linux Bash Terminal retro games: very very retro game Moon Buggy (a MoonPatrol clone) as retro as it gets… seems to be a clone of MoonPatrol.

Looks like it's all over for the once promising Smach Z handheld Press F to pay respects. Remember the Smach Z? A handheld gaming unit where you could pick between Windows 10 and SMACH OS (Linux) - well it looks like it's all over now. The situation surrounding the Smach Z has always been a bit of an odd one, with the team behind it often going completely silent with plenty of people out there who considered it a scam from the beginning. It's had multiple funding rounds with €474,530 from Kickstarter and a further bunch from IndieGoGo in 2016, and they had pre-orders available since 2018 too. Over time it seems they pulled in some investors too but the well has run dry.

Check out the demo for Increlution, a survival-idle game up on Steam | GamingOnLinux Increlution is quite unusual and somewhat engrossing, an idle-styled game about survival and seeing how long you can last while doing various tasks. It blends together elements of an idle game, a clicker and a text-adventure all into one package. It's a little weird but surprisingly it actually works quite well. I've been somewhat enamoured with it, keen to see more as I explore and unlock new activities. The game sprinkles in story elements too as you explore, it's just such a great idea if you love the basic idea behind it.

Scarlet Hollow Episode 2 due out in early June, play the first episode free | GamingOnLinux Scarlet Hollow, a rather excellent horror-novel adventure is getting a second paid episode that will enter Early Access with Linux support on June 11. This follows on from the successful Kickstarter campaign late last year, and the free release of episode one which you can play now. "Trapped in the dying Appalachian mining town of Scarlet Hollow for the funeral of your estranged aunt, you quickly find yourself at the center of a dark mystery that threatens your life and the fate of an entire town. Who lives, who dies, and the fate of an entire town rests on your shoulders."

Steam Play Proton gets a few quick fixes in the 6.3-4 release out now Valve / CodeWeavers have releases another update to the current stable Proton series with the 6.3-4 release. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. [...] If you missed it Proton Experimental was also updated recently to further improve Resident Evil Village on Linux, and has again been upgraded so it has all the fixes of Proton 6.3-4.

The Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle is live, remember to check out the Covid Bundle too Need some more games for the weekend and the coming months? Humble are back with the Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle. This bundle is quite a small one overall, with a selection that's not the best but hopefully by us highlighting it some of you might find a gem or two you've been meaning to pick up. Here's what's included with Linux-supported titles highlights for you to make it easier.

5 Best Video Conferencing Apps For Linux Video conferencing used to be a thing in some tech companies, but it wasn’t a big deal until recently. With COVID-19 locking people into their homes, video conferencing became the need of the hour. One app, in particular, gained quite a lot of traction before big names like Microsoft could video conferencing to their own apps. The pandemic isn’t over yet and even so, work from home is going to be the new life for many professionals. If you still haven’t settled on which app to use, here are the best video conferencing apps for Linux to make group video calls. If you want some great apps, you should also try these great apps for macOS and Windows that are available for Linux.