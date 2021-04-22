Release candidate: Godot 3.3.1 RC 2
We released Godot 3.3 a few weeks ago, and feedback so far has been pretty good! But like with any major milestone, there are some bugs which are worth addressing with low-risk maintenance releases to further improve the experience for all Godot users.
The upcoming Godot 3.3.1, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. This Release Candidate should help us validate the fixes done so far, and ensure that the release is ready to publish.
As there is no new feature and only bug fixes, this RC 2 should be as stable as 3.3-stable and can be used in production if you need one of the fixes it includes. If all goes well with this RC 2, the stable build should come early next week.
As usual, you can try it live with the online version of the Godot editor updated for this release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 30 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Moon Buggy, Smach Z, Increlution, Scarlet Hollow, Steam Play Proton, and Humble DeckBuild & Battle Bundle
5 Best Video Conferencing Apps For Linux
Video conferencing used to be a thing in some tech companies, but it wasn’t a big deal until recently. With COVID-19 locking people into their homes, video conferencing became the need of the hour. One app, in particular, gained quite a lot of traction before big names like Microsoft could video conferencing to their own apps. The pandemic isn’t over yet and even so, work from home is going to be the new life for many professionals. If you still haven’t settled on which app to use, here are the best video conferencing apps for Linux to make group video calls. If you want some great apps, you should also try these great apps for macOS and Windows that are available for Linux.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
20 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 36 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago