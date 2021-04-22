today's howtos
VLC Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier
VLC is the ultimate open source media player. It will play any video format you throw at it, and it’s widely available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you use VLC a lot and are interested in becoming more proficient with the tool, you should check out these VLC keyboard shortcuts.
One of the great things about VLC is that most of the keyboard shortcuts are single keys. There may be some that are a combo, but many of the most critical ones are just one key. If you ever forget these, you can find them in the “Hotkeys” section of your preferences menu in VLC.
How to Schedule Cron Jobs in Linux With Crontab
Cron is the task scheduler for Linux, and it’s one of the most useful tools for system administrators.
It helps you automate the repeating tasks at ease.
These tasks or commands that are pre-scheduled are called Cron Jobs.
GNU Linux as TV receiver with embedded PC hardware + Hauppage WinTV NOVA S2 TV tuner + easyVDR
TV is just “another input” channel… another source of information… simply stupidly zapping through channels is…. stupid.
the idea is a smart and intelligent handling of the massive amounts of “TV content” by programming a power efficient device, to record and archive only what might be interesting to the user to watch at the time the user want’s to.
Germany spends more money (!?) than ANY OTHER COUNTRY on this planet on public TV and Radio funding?
Germany: 8.1 BILLION(Mrd) € per YEAR!
Create Slideshow in Your Blog Post
An online service can help you making a slideshow in your blog post. Need example? Click here, it is our gallery of slideshows of Ubuntu high resolution screenshots. Slideshow is multiple pictures / photos in one frame with sliders -- the benefit is it saves you a lot of spaces. We will use the free (no cost) Imgur slideshow service here and explained it in only three steps. Let's try it!
How to Manage Bluetooth Devices on Linux Using bluetoothctl
Bluetooth is one of the most effective ways of connecting multiple hardware devices to your computer wirelessly. Knowing how to manage Bluetooth devices is vital as more wireless gadgets are gaining recognition among users.
Bluetoothctl is an interactive and easy-to-use tool for controlling Bluetooth devices. It is the main utility for managing Bluetooth on Linux-based operating systems. This guide will show you how to easily set up Bluetooth devices and connections on your Linux PC using bluetoothctl.
Commands to Install & Run Mariadb on Docker Container - Linux Shout
MariaDB, a fork of open source MySQL can be easily installed on a Docker container to create Database for various web applications such as WordPress, OwnCoud, etc. The benefit of using MariaDB on Docker container is you will not need a dedicated server to separate your Database server from the rest of the applications.
However, learning curves will be there to manage containers. And here we will help you understand the basic steps to install the MariaDB container and how to run and access it remotely to manage databases.
How to Identify Your Operating System? - WhaTech
Linux is a free and open-source UNIX-like operating system. It is currently the world's largest free operating system. Linux strictly refers to the kernel of the operating system, but nowadays Linux is often used to refer to a complete operating system based on Linux.
Because Linux is open-source, many people would like to develop it and therefore Linux has many distributions. Popular Linux distros include Debian (as well as its derivative versions Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc.), Fedora (as well as its related versions Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, etc.), openSUSE, etc.
Drumstick Multiplatform MIDI File Player, Released and Reloaded
The KDE 4 desktop was starting to become mature and stable at the time, so I've decided to scratch my itch rewriting the old and abandoned KMid application, adding my favorite features from vanBasco. This was already told on this blog a few times. KMid2 was a total rewrite almost from scratch, with the additional goal to make it multiplatform. Indeed, it was possible to build and run it on Linux, macOS and Windows, but there wasn't an easy way to deploy KDE programs on macOS and Windows at the time, so the only viable target was Linux. On the other hand, because the chosen architecture, it was difficult to maintain and port the program to other platforms. Then, several Linux distributions boycotted this application, with the total indifference of the KDE community. Good riddance. Fast forward to the roaring twenties. Nothing changed for Linux. The vanBasco player is still the king in the Windows world. In spite of most Windows 10 users running a 64 bit Operating System, vanBasco is rotting its 32 bits. The only alternative fulfilling the four mentioned features is Falcosoft MIDI player. I don't know about native macOS alternatives, either. Of course there are players for macOS, and WinAmp for Windows, and even VLC plays MIDI files, but that is not what I'm talking about... I prefer to avoid hard use cases. Someone asked me once about my VMPK program: how it would be classified? Is it a Game? No, it is not a game, it is a toy! A game has a set of rules that the player must follow to reach the final goal: to win the game. On the other hand, a toy has no written rules. The player can explore, learn, and have fun on its own. No winners, no losers. Sometimes a good game may be repurposed by the users, like Wolfenstein 3D, but it is uncommon. It is in the definition of free software: the freedom to run the program as you wish, for any purpose. Anyway, here is an usage example for this program: there is a choir, with a conductor or composer that arranges or edits pieces using some MIDI software like Rosegarden, MuseScore, Frescobaldi, or similar. He prints the scores (or exports PDF files for electronic distribution) for the singers. He also exports the pieces as MIDI files, that can be loaded by dmidiplayer, and used by the singers to learn and practice the lyrics and music of each voice. The examples in dmidiplayer include some choral music, edited in Rosegarden and directly exported as MIDI files.
