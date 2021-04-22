A Fedora 35 change proposal submitted this week that is ruffling some feathers is over removing the "allow SSH root login with password" option from Fedora's Anaconda installer. The past several years there has been a Fedora installer option to "allow SSH root login with password" to enable password-based logins over SSH. This hasn't been enabled by default but simply offered as an option for those wanting a password based login. With Fedora 35 this autumn the change proposal wants to eliminate this option from the installer. The basis is that the option was planned to only be temporary and security benefits in just dropping the option to encourage users to rely on SSH keys, etc.

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an 11 inch tablet with an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and touchscreen-friendly Linux distribution called JingOS. First unveiled in April, the makers of the tablet have now announced that it will be available for pre-order for $549 starting June 15th through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The tablet will begin shipping to backers September 27th. That’s only part of the announcement though – there’s also a JingPad A1 beta program that will let 100 people save $99 and and get a tablet two months early.

today's howtos Exporting a git repo as a tarball These are the options I needed. the -o says where to put the file, and the –prefix (with the / at the end) puts it in a subdir.

When I/O Workloads Don’t Perform » ADMIN Magazine Every now and then, you find yourself in a situation where you expect better performance from your data storage drives. Either they once performed very well and one day just stopped, or they came straight out of the box underperforming. I explore a few of the reasons why this might happen. Sometimes, the easiest and quickest way to determine the root cause of a slow drive is to check its local logging data. The method by which this log data is stored will differ by the drive type, but in the end, the results are generally the same. For instance, a SCSI-based drive such as a serial attached SCSI (SAS) drive collects drive log data and general metrics in something called the SCSI log pages (plural because each page separates the collected data into its respective category). The easiest way to access this data is by using the sg3_utils package available for Linux. To find out what categories the drive supports, execute the sg_logs binary with the SAS drive or SCSI generic identifier in which you are interested (Listing 1).

Efficient emojis with rofimoji

Make Your Linux Xfce Desktop Look Like Retro Windows With Chicago95 Remember when operating systems had style? If you're running a Linux device with the Xfce window manager, you can bring that style back with Chicago95. This theming system will automatically configure your desktop to appear nearly identical to the beloved Windows 95 operating system. What Is Chicago95? Customization is one of the great joys of using Linux because you're free to make essentially any change you want. If you feel at home in the Windows 10 environment, for example, you can convert your Linux desktop to look nearly identical. But what if you want to go back to Microsoft's golden days? Chicago95 is a theme for Linux that supplies a host of icons, backgrounds, sounds, and other relics from the Windows 95 operating system. It applies them to your Xfce desktop automatically, transporting you right back to the days of playing SimCity 2000 and connecting to dial-up to visit your favorite chatroom.

Commands to Install & Run Mariadb on Docker Container - Linux Shout MariaDB, a fork of open source MySQL can be easily installed on a Docker container to create Database for various web applications such as WordPress, OwnCoud, etc. The benefit of using MariaDB on Docker container is you will not need a dedicated server to separate your Database server from the rest of the applications. However, learning curves will be there to manage containers. And here we will help you understand the basic steps to install the MariaDB container and how to run and access it remotely to manage databases.