Major Android 12 leak points to Google's biggest visual update in years
Samsung Galaxy A30's Android 11 update is out, that's it for this phone - SamMobile
vivo Commits to Three Years of Android Upgrades For Future Premium X Series Devices
Scary new Android malware is stealing bank logins in these 5 regions – BGR
6 Android Apps to Mitigate Work-From-Home Burnout
How to record phone call on android phone
JingPad A1 Linux tablet crowdfunding begins June 15th for $549 (or less for beta testers)
The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an 11 inch tablet with an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and touchscreen-friendly Linux distribution called JingOS. First unveiled in April, the makers of the tablet have now announced that it will be available for pre-order for $549 starting June 15th through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The tablet will begin shipping to backers September 27th. That’s only part of the announcement though – there’s also a JingPad A1 beta program that will let 100 people save $99 and and get a tablet two months early.
Fedora 35 Might Drop Installer Option To "Allow SSH Root Login With Password"
A Fedora 35 change proposal submitted this week that is ruffling some feathers is over removing the "allow SSH root login with password" option from Fedora's Anaconda installer. The past several years there has been a Fedora installer option to "allow SSH root login with password" to enable password-based logins over SSH. This hasn't been enabled by default but simply offered as an option for those wanting a password based login. With Fedora 35 this autumn the change proposal wants to eliminate this option from the installer. The basis is that the option was planned to only be temporary and security benefits in just dropping the option to encourage users to rely on SSH keys, etc.
