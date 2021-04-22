today's howtos VLC Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier VLC is the ultimate open source media player. It will play any video format you throw at it, and it’s widely available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you use VLC a lot and are interested in becoming more proficient with the tool, you should check out these VLC keyboard shortcuts. One of the great things about VLC is that most of the keyboard shortcuts are single keys. There may be some that are a combo, but many of the most critical ones are just one key. If you ever forget these, you can find them in the “Hotkeys” section of your preferences menu in VLC.

How to Schedule Cron Jobs in Linux With Crontab Cron is the task scheduler for Linux, and it’s one of the most useful tools for system administrators. It helps you automate the repeating tasks at ease. These tasks or commands that are pre-scheduled are called Cron Jobs.

GNU Linux as TV receiver with embedded PC hardware + Hauppage WinTV NOVA S2 TV tuner + easyVDR TV is just “another input” channel… another source of information… simply stupidly zapping through channels is…. stupid. the idea is a smart and intelligent handling of the massive amounts of “TV content” by programming a power efficient device, to record and archive only what might be interesting to the user to watch at the time the user want’s to. Germany spends more money (!?) than ANY OTHER COUNTRY on this planet on public TV and Radio funding? Germany: 8.1 BILLION(Mrd) € per YEAR!

Create Slideshow in Your Blog Post An online service can help you making a slideshow in your blog post. Need example? Click here, it is our gallery of slideshows of Ubuntu high resolution screenshots. Slideshow is multiple pictures / photos in one frame with sliders -- the benefit is it saves you a lot of spaces. We will use the free (no cost) Imgur slideshow service here and explained it in only three steps. Let's try it!

How to Manage Bluetooth Devices on Linux Using bluetoothctl Bluetooth is one of the most effective ways of connecting multiple hardware devices to your computer wirelessly. Knowing how to manage Bluetooth devices is vital as more wireless gadgets are gaining recognition among users. Bluetoothctl is an interactive and easy-to-use tool for controlling Bluetooth devices. It is the main utility for managing Bluetooth on Linux-based operating systems. This guide will show you how to easily set up Bluetooth devices and connections on your Linux PC using bluetoothctl.

Commands to Install & Run Mariadb on Docker Container - Linux Shout MariaDB, a fork of open source MySQL can be easily installed on a Docker container to create Database for various web applications such as WordPress, OwnCoud, etc. The benefit of using MariaDB on Docker container is you will not need a dedicated server to separate your Database server from the rest of the applications. However, learning curves will be there to manage containers. And here we will help you understand the basic steps to install the MariaDB container and how to run and access it remotely to manage databases.

How to Identify Your Operating System? - WhaTech Linux is a free and open-source UNIX-like operating system. It is currently the world's largest free operating system. Linux strictly refers to the kernel of the operating system, but nowadays Linux is often used to refer to a complete operating system based on Linux. Because Linux is open-source, many people would like to develop it and therefore Linux has many distributions. Popular Linux distros include Debian (as well as its derivative versions Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc.), Fedora (as well as its related versions Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, etc.), openSUSE, etc.

JingPad A1 Linux tablet crowdfunding begins June 15th for $549 (or less for beta testers) The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an 11 inch tablet with an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and touchscreen-friendly Linux distribution called JingOS. First unveiled in April, the makers of the tablet have now announced that it will be available for pre-order for $549 starting June 15th through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The tablet will begin shipping to backers September 27th. That’s only part of the announcement though – there’s also a JingPad A1 beta program that will let 100 people save $99 and and get a tablet two months early.