Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of May 2021 07:21:57 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • VLC Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet - Make Tech Easier

    VLC is the ultimate open source media player. It will play any video format you throw at it, and it’s widely available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. If you use VLC a lot and are interested in becoming more proficient with the tool, you should check out these VLC keyboard shortcuts. One of the great things about VLC is that most of the keyboard shortcuts are single keys. There may be some that are a combo, but many of the most critical ones are just one key. If you ever forget these, you can find them in the “Hotkeys” section of your preferences menu in VLC.

  • How to Schedule Cron Jobs in Linux With Crontab

    Cron is the task scheduler for Linux, and it’s one of the most useful tools for system administrators. It helps you automate the repeating tasks at ease. These tasks or commands that are pre-scheduled are called Cron Jobs.

  • GNU Linux as TV receiver with embedded PC hardware + Hauppage WinTV NOVA S2 TV tuner + easyVDR

    TV is just “another input” channel… another source of information… simply stupidly zapping through channels is…. stupid. the idea is a smart and intelligent handling of the massive amounts of “TV content” by programming a power efficient device, to record and archive only what might be interesting to the user to watch at the time the user want’s to. Germany spends more money (!?) than ANY OTHER COUNTRY on this planet on public TV and Radio funding? Germany: 8.1 BILLION(Mrd) € per YEAR!

  • Create Slideshow in Your Blog Post

    An online service can help you making a slideshow in your blog post. Need example? Click here, it is our gallery of slideshows of Ubuntu high resolution screenshots. Slideshow is multiple pictures / photos in one frame with sliders -- the benefit is it saves you a lot of spaces. We will use the free (no cost) Imgur slideshow service here and explained it in only three steps. Let's try it!

  • How to Manage Bluetooth Devices on Linux Using bluetoothctl

    Bluetooth is one of the most effective ways of connecting multiple hardware devices to your computer wirelessly. Knowing how to manage Bluetooth devices is vital as more wireless gadgets are gaining recognition among users. Bluetoothctl is an interactive and easy-to-use tool for controlling Bluetooth devices. It is the main utility for managing Bluetooth on Linux-based operating systems. This guide will show you how to easily set up Bluetooth devices and connections on your Linux PC using bluetoothctl.

  • Commands to Install & Run Mariadb on Docker Container - Linux Shout

    MariaDB, a fork of open source MySQL can be easily installed on a Docker container to create Database for various web applications such as WordPress, OwnCoud, etc. The benefit of using MariaDB on Docker container is you will not need a dedicated server to separate your Database server from the rest of the applications. However, learning curves will be there to manage containers. And here we will help you understand the basic steps to install the MariaDB container and how to run and access it remotely to manage databases.

  • How to Identify Your Operating System? - WhaTech

    Linux is a free and open-source UNIX-like operating system. It is currently the world's largest free operating system. Linux strictly refers to the kernel of the operating system, but nowadays Linux is often used to refer to a complete operating system based on Linux. Because Linux is open-source, many people would like to develop it and therefore Linux has many distributions. Popular Linux distros include Debian (as well as its derivative versions Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc.), Fedora (as well as its related versions Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, etc.), openSUSE, etc.

JingPad A1 Linux tablet crowdfunding begins June 15th for $549 (or less for beta testers)

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch tablet with an 11 inch tablet with an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and touchscreen-friendly Linux distribution called JingOS. First unveiled in April, the makers of the tablet have now announced that it will be available for pre-order for $549 starting June 15th through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The tablet will begin shipping to backers September 27th. That’s only part of the announcement though – there’s also a JingPad A1 beta program that will let 100 people save $99 and and get a tablet two months early. Read more

Fedora 35 Might Drop Installer Option To "Allow SSH Root Login With Password"

A Fedora 35 change proposal submitted this week that is ruffling some feathers is over removing the "allow SSH root login with password" option from Fedora's Anaconda installer. The past several years there has been a Fedora installer option to "allow SSH root login with password" to enable password-based logins over SSH. This hasn't been enabled by default but simply offered as an option for those wanting a password based login. With Fedora 35 this autumn the change proposal wants to eliminate this option from the installer. The basis is that the option was planned to only be temporary and security benefits in just dropping the option to encourage users to rely on SSH keys, etc. Read more

today's howtos

  • Exporting a git repo as a tarball

    These are the options I needed. the -o says where to put the file, and the –prefix (with the / at the end) puts it in a subdir.

  • When I/O Workloads Don’t Perform » ADMIN Magazine

    Every now and then, you find yourself in a situation where you expect better performance from your data storage drives. Either they once performed very well and one day just stopped, or they came straight out of the box underperforming. I explore a few of the reasons why this might happen. Sometimes, the easiest and quickest way to determine the root cause of a slow drive is to check its local logging data. The method by which this log data is stored will differ by the drive type, but in the end, the results are generally the same. For instance, a SCSI-based drive such as a serial attached SCSI (SAS) drive collects drive log data and general metrics in something called the SCSI log pages (plural because each page separates the collected data into its respective category). The easiest way to access this data is by using the sg3_utils package available for Linux. To find out what categories the drive supports, execute the sg_logs binary with the SAS drive or SCSI generic identifier in which you are interested (Listing 1).

  • Efficient emojis with rofimoji
  • Make Your Linux Xfce Desktop Look Like Retro Windows With Chicago95

    Remember when operating systems had style? If you're running a Linux device with the Xfce window manager, you can bring that style back with Chicago95. This theming system will automatically configure your desktop to appear nearly identical to the beloved Windows 95 operating system. What Is Chicago95? Customization is one of the great joys of using Linux because you're free to make essentially any change you want. If you feel at home in the Windows 10 environment, for example, you can convert your Linux desktop to look nearly identical. But what if you want to go back to Microsoft's golden days? Chicago95 is a theme for Linux that supplies a host of icons, backgrounds, sounds, and other relics from the Windows 95 operating system. It applies them to your Xfce desktop automatically, transporting you right back to the days of playing SimCity 2000 and connecting to dial-up to visit your favorite chatroom.

  • Commands to Install & Run Mariadb on Docker Container - Linux Shout

    MariaDB, a fork of open source MySQL can be easily installed on a Docker container to create Database for various web applications such as WordPress, OwnCoud, etc. The benefit of using MariaDB on Docker container is you will not need a dedicated server to separate your Database server from the rest of the applications. However, learning curves will be there to manage containers. And here we will help you understand the basic steps to install the MariaDB container and how to run and access it remotely to manage databases.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6