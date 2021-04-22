Latte v0.9.11 is the last published stable version for v0.9.x branch but it is not updated or maintained any more. It has not beed updated for more than a year and unfortunately the next stable branch v0.10.x is not ready yet. I will probably need three or four months from now to complete its implementation. The bad news is that v0.9.11 is not compatible with Plasma 5.22 . All users using v0.9.11 when they update to Plasma 5.22 will observe a broken Latte Tasks plasmoid.

Gnome Tweaks 40 No Longer Manage Extensions, Use This Tool Instead Gnome Tweaks, one of the must have apps for configuring Ubuntu, removes GNOME Shell Extensions support by releasing version 40. Which means in next Ubuntu release which will ship with Gnome 40+, you have to use another tool to manage Gnome Shell Extensions. If you have tried out Fedora 34, you should already see the prompt at first launch of Gnome Tweaks: “Extensions management has been moved to GNOME Extensions”.