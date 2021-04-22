Latte Dock | End Of Life for v0.9.11
Latte v0.9.11 is the last published stable version for v0.9.x branch but it is not updated or maintained any more. It has not beed updated for more than a year and unfortunately the next stable branch v0.10.x is not ready yet. I will probably need three or four months from now to complete its implementation.
The bad news is that v0.9.11 is not compatible with Plasma 5.22 . All users using v0.9.11 when they update to Plasma 5.22 will observe a broken Latte Tasks plasmoid.
Accessible-Coconut - Ubuntu-based Linux Distribution for Visually Impaired Users
We take a look at "Accessible-Coconut" - a friendly Linux for Visually Impaired Users. We covered the features, utilities, download details, and a brief review of this distro.
Gnome Tweaks 40 No Longer Manage Extensions, Use This Tool Instead
Gnome Tweaks, one of the must have apps for configuring Ubuntu, removes GNOME Shell Extensions support by releasing version 40.
Which means in next Ubuntu release which will ship with Gnome 40+, you have to use another tool to manage Gnome Shell Extensions.
If you have tried out Fedora 34, you should already see the prompt at first launch of Gnome Tweaks: “Extensions management has been moved to GNOME Extensions”.
today's howtos
Memo on using a KVM switch with my Debian desktop and ChromeBox. KVM these days mean Kernel virtualization things but before it used to mean KVM switch; where PS/2 and DSUB15 pin was a popular interface. These days it's USB + HDMI; USB-C with dP alt mode would make connections simpler including power supply, but that doesn't exist as much. This ends up 3 cables each for PC and display, with 2 USB cables and 1 HDMI cable per endpoint. I bought a cheap manual switcher.
You may want to make use of icons or symbols which are bundled with Ubuntu but do not know how to get them. There are so many of them, for example, Firefox logo, even hardware symbols you can include in your designs or articles like you might saw often in Ubuntu Buzz. Then, this is where and how to extract them.
How if somebody tells you with proof he found out your passwords? You should immediately change your passwords with better ones then. Below I share with you my experience and several examples & suggestions you can do.
For example, to create a password that is strong, we can press Password Generator button in KeePassXC and try to make our own password and program will automatically measure how secure your password is. Alternatively, simply believe password generator creating a new password and use it.
DNS, also known as name server, is a service on the Internet that provides mapping between IP addresses and domain names and vice versa. DNS maintains a database of names and related IP addresses. When an application queries with a domain name, DNS responds with a mapped IP address. Applications can also ask for a domain name by providing an IP address.
DNS is quite a big topic, and an entire chapter can be written just on the DNS setup. This recipe assumes some basic understanding of the working of the DNS protocol. We will cover the installation of BIND, installation of DNS server application, configuration of BIND as a caching DNS, and setup of Primary Master and Secondary Master. We will also cover some best practices to secure your DNS server.
The ps command in Linux, as you might already know, is one of the most frequently used command-line tools. For the uninitiated, the utility basically reports a snapshot of the current processes on the system.
The ps command provides a plethora of options, and as you might agree, it's not possible to know about or practice each and every feature that it offers. So, in this article, we will quickly discuss three ps-related tips/tricks that advanced users may find useful.
Before we move ahead, it's worth mentioning that all the commands and instructions present in this tutorial have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
In this article, we will install and configure the squid proxy and caching server. The term proxy is generally combined with two different terms: one is forward proxy and the other is reverse proxy.
When we say proxy, it generally refers to forward proxy. A forward proxy acts as a gateway between a client’s browser and the Internet, requesting the content on behalf of the client. This protects intranet clients by exposing the proxy as the only requester. A proxy can also be used as a filtering agent, imposing organizational policies. As all Internet requests go through the proxy server, the proxy can cache the response and return cached content when a similar request is found, thus saving bandwidth and time.
A reverse proxy is the exact opposite of a forward proxy. It protects internal servers from the outside world. A reverse proxy accepts requests from external clients and routes them to servers behind the proxy. External clients can see a single entity serving requests, but internally, it can be multiple servers working behind the proxy and sharing the load.
In this article, we will discuss how to install a squid server. Squid is a well-known application in the forward proxy world and works well as a caching proxy. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and other popular network protocols.
Mostly, we have only a single display connected to computer systems. However, you can have multiple displays connected to a system.
While working with more than one display, sometimes you might find yourself in a situation where-in you need to perform a display-specific task. For example, taking a screenshot. In these scenarios, you need to know the ID of the display you want to perform the action on.
In this tutorial, we will learn how you can find the ID corresponding to a particular display. Please note that all the commands and instructions mentioned in this article have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mahara on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Mahara is a free and open-source electronic portfolio management system written in PHP. Mahara is designed to provide users with the tools to create a personal and professional learning and development environment.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Mahara on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Typically, we apply firmware updates to fix a security issue and enhance SATA/PCIe/NVMe solid-state (SSD) drive performance. Failing to install available updates may lead to vulnerable SSD. This quick guide explains how to update Samsung SSD firmware on Linux without using Windows operating system.
Linux comes with firmware update manager client utility called fwupdmgr. It makes updating firmware on Linux automatic, safe and reliable. The same command can update Samsung SSD. The fwupd service runs on Linux and BSD, which is part of LVFS. It allows firmware to update device firmware on the local machine. GNOME maintainer Richard Hughes develops it. LVFS is an acronym for The Linux Vendor Firmware Service, a secure portal for hardware vendors to upload firmware updates.
Network Time Protocol (NTP) is a TCP/IP protocol for synchronizing time over a network. Although Ubuntu has a built-in clock that is helpful for keeping track of local events, it may create issues when the server is connected over a network and provides time-critical services to the clients. This problem can be solved with the help of NTP time synchronization. NTP works by synchronizing time across all servers on the Internet.
NTP uses hierarchies of servers with top-level servers synchronizing time with atomic clocks. This hierarchy levels are known as stratum, and the level can range between 1 and 15, both inclusive. The highest stratum level is 1 and is determined by the accuracy of the clock the server synchronizes with. If a server synchronizes with other NTP server with stratum level 3, then the stratum level for this server is automatically set to 4.
