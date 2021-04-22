Programming Leftovers
-
Niko Matsakis: CTCFTFTW
The meeting will focus on things that could either offer insights that might affect the work you’re doing, or where the presenter would like to pose questions to the Rust teams and get feedback.
I announced the meeting some time back to all@rust-lang.org, but I wanted to make a broader announcement as well. This meeting is open for anyone to come and observe. This is by design. Even though the meeting is primarily meant as a forum for the members of the Rust teams, it can be hard to define the borders of a community like ours. I’m hoping we’ll get people who work on major Rust libraries in the ecosystem, for example, or who work on the various Rust teams that have come into being.
The first meeting is scheduled for 2021-05-17 at 15:00 Eastern and you will find the agenda on the CTCFT website, along with links to the slides (still a work-in-progress as of this writing!). There is also a twitter account @RustCTCFT and a Google calendar that you can subscribe to.
-
Looking back at what Python 3.4 did for enum
One of my favorite logic puzzles is the self-descriptive Hardest Logic Puzzle Ever. Among other things, it talks about three gods who are called A, B, and C. Their identities are True, False, and Random, in some order. You can ask them questions, but they only answer in the god language, where "da" and "ja" mean "yes" and "no," but you do not know which is which.
If you decide to use Python to solve the puzzle, how would you represent the gods' names and identities and the words in the god language? The traditional answer has been to use strings. However, strings can be misspelled with disastrous consequences.
If, in a critical part of your solution, you compare to the string jaa instead of ja, you will have an incorrect solution. While the puzzle does not specify what the stakes are, that's probably best avoided.
-
Perl / Unix One-liner Cage Match, Part 1
A shell (like Bash) provides built-in commands and scripting features to easily solve and automate various tasks. External commands like grep, sed, Awk, sort, find, or parallel can be combined to work with each other. Sometimes you can use Perl either as a single replacement or a complement to them for specific use cases.
Perl is the most robust portable option for text processing needs. Perl has a feature rich regular expression engine, built-in functions, an extensive ecosystem, and is quite portable. However, Perl may have slower performance compared to specialized tools and can be more verbose.
-
The 10 Productive Scrum Tools To Manage Your Projects
Scrum is a popular Agile framework. It basically focuses on software development, intending to deliver innovative, functional, and useful software to consumers as quickly as possible. Versatile fields have been blessed with the power of Scrum. From sales and marketing to advanced research and technology – Scrum has its use. Like many other frameworks, Scrum also needs some tools to work with. Due to the high popularity of Scrum, several Scrum tools are available in the market.
However, you have to choose a specific tool according to your need. The choice of a suitable tool is very significant for enhanced production. So, today, we’ll assist you in selecting a suitable tool for your project.
-
The Open-Source Software bubble that is and the blogging bubble that was
Web development? Everything is built or run directly on OSS.
Almost everything we do in web development exists as a thin layer over open-source software.
Servers, build tools, databases, ORMs, auth, client-side JS, web browser: we are all building on a vast ocean of OSS labour without paying back a fraction of the value we generate. It isn’t just big, direct dependencies like Babel that are suffering. The stuff your stuff is using—the infrastructure code everything needs—is surviving on sheer inertia as well.
That’s value extraction. Strip-mining if you want to hammer home the unsustainability. Looting if you want to emphasise the moral dimension.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 420 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latte Dock | End Of Life for v0.9.11
Latte v0.9.11 is the last published stable version for v0.9.x branch but it is not updated or maintained any more. It has not beed updated for more than a year and unfortunately the next stable branch v0.10.x is not ready yet. I will probably need three or four months from now to complete its implementation. The bad news is that v0.9.11 is not compatible with Plasma 5.22 . All users using v0.9.11 when they update to Plasma 5.22 will observe a broken Latte Tasks plasmoid.
Accessible-Coconut - Ubuntu-based Linux Distribution for Visually Impaired Users
We take a look at "Accessible-Coconut" - a friendly Linux for Visually Impaired Users. We covered the features, utilities, download details, and a brief review of this distro.
Gnome Tweaks 40 No Longer Manage Extensions, Use This Tool Instead
Gnome Tweaks, one of the must have apps for configuring Ubuntu, removes GNOME Shell Extensions support by releasing version 40. Which means in next Ubuntu release which will ship with Gnome 40+, you have to use another tool to manage Gnome Shell Extensions. If you have tried out Fedora 34, you should already see the prompt at first launch of Gnome Tweaks: “Extensions management has been moved to GNOME Extensions”.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago
19 hours 13 min ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago