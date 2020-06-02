Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 16th of May 2021 06:55:32 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to install LXQt on Linux

    LXQt is a lightweight, lean desktop environment that uses very few system resources. If you’d like to get going with this desktop, follow along with this guide. In it, we break down how to get LXQt working on all major Linux distributions.

  • How To Install Apache Kafka on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Kafka on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Baserow: Create and manage databases with this no-code free app

    Creating and managing databases is a critical part for any business or any development process. It also requires fair knowledge of installing, configuring and managing database engines and the managing software.

    While there are some cool management tools like PhpMyAdmin (Adminer) and pgAdmn for PostgreSQL, they also require technical skills to install, run and manage. Furthermore, they are not easy to use by normal users.

  • Module 1: Introduction to SSH [Ed: Paywall]
  • Enabling Linux for your managed Chromebooks

    The Linux container on Chrome OS still feels a bit “Beta” in my opinion but it does offer up some useful additions to the Chromebook toolbox. Apart from giving you a new set of productivity tools, the terminal is a great way to learn your way around the Linux command-line interface. Whether you’re teaching a class on Linux how-to or using the Debian-based container for serious development, Crostini is disabled by default on managed Chrome OS devices and you’ll need access to an IT admin or the Admin Console to enable it.

    If you manage a large fleet of Chrome devices and users, some of this may seem elementary to you and I applaud you for learning the mysterious ways of the Google Admin Console. Should you find yourself new to managed users and devices, you might be fumbling around the Admin Console looking for a way to enable the Linux container for your fleet of managed Chromebooks. Don’t feel bad. The main reason I’m writing this article is that I found myself doing the exact same thing. No worries. Enabling Linux for your users is quite simple once you know where to look. So, let’s get to it.

  • File Browser, a web file manager

    File Browser is an elegant file browser and file manager for the web with the following features...

  • [Older] Tuning the TCP stack in Ubuntu Operating System - Linux Concept

    Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) is a standard set of protocols used by every network-enabled device. TCP/IP defines the standards to communicate over a network. TCP/IP is a set of protocols and is divided in two parts: TCP and IP. IP defines the rules for IP addressing and routing packets over network and provides an identity IP address to each host on the network. TCP deals with the interconnection between two hosts and enables them to exchange data over network. TCP is a connection-oriented protocol and controls the ordering of packets, retransmission, error detection, and other reliability tasks.

  • How to install KVM and Virt-Manager on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Vmware Player and VirtualBox are popular ways to run virtual machines on Linux however they are Type-2 Virtualizaer which uses OS to communicate kernel. Whereas to get almost native speed, we can use Linux KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM kernel module has been included in Linux since version 2.6.20 of the Linux kernel.

    Let’s see the steps to install KVM on Rocky Linux, CentOS, or AlmaLinux 8 and Virt Manager a GUI to manage virtual machines running on it.

  • How to install VirtualBox hypervisor on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Opensource Virtualbox is one of the best ways to create and run virtual machines on Linux, Windows, and macOS. Thus, if you are using Rocky Linux 8 and want to set up VirtualBox on it then here are the commands and steps to install it.

The 4 Best Terminal Emulator Apps for Android

Linux is often claimed as the favorite desktop operating system of developers and tinkerers, and for good reason. Its openness and plethora of tools allows it users to push their computers to the limit, and do any task with efficiency. But sometimes, the only computer you have on you is a smartphone. Fortunately, Android's open nature as a platform means you can take advantage of its Linux roots. With the terminal apps in this list, you'll be able to turn your Android device into a capable machine, comparable to a desktop environment. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

Programming Leftovers

  • Niko Matsakis: CTCFTFTW

    The meeting will focus on things that could either offer insights that might affect the work you’re doing, or where the presenter would like to pose questions to the Rust teams and get feedback. I announced the meeting some time back to all@rust-lang.org, but I wanted to make a broader announcement as well. This meeting is open for anyone to come and observe. This is by design. Even though the meeting is primarily meant as a forum for the members of the Rust teams, it can be hard to define the borders of a community like ours. I’m hoping we’ll get people who work on major Rust libraries in the ecosystem, for example, or who work on the various Rust teams that have come into being. The first meeting is scheduled for 2021-05-17 at 15:00 Eastern and you will find the agenda on the CTCFT website, along with links to the slides (still a work-in-progress as of this writing!). There is also a twitter account @RustCTCFT and a Google calendar that you can subscribe to.

  • Looking back at what Python 3.4 did for enum

    One of my favorite logic puzzles is the self-descriptive Hardest Logic Puzzle Ever. Among other things, it talks about three gods who are called A, B, and C. Their identities are True, False, and Random, in some order. You can ask them questions, but they only answer in the god language, where "da" and "ja" mean "yes" and "no," but you do not know which is which. If you decide to use Python to solve the puzzle, how would you represent the gods' names and identities and the words in the god language? The traditional answer has been to use strings. However, strings can be misspelled with disastrous consequences. If, in a critical part of your solution, you compare to the string jaa instead of ja, you will have an incorrect solution. While the puzzle does not specify what the stakes are, that's probably best avoided.

  • Perl / Unix One-liner Cage Match, Part 1

    A shell (like Bash) provides built-in commands and scripting features to easily solve and automate various tasks. External commands like grep, sed, Awk, sort, find, or parallel can be combined to work with each other. Sometimes you can use Perl either as a single replacement or a complement to them for specific use cases. Perl is the most robust portable option for text processing needs. Perl has a feature rich regular expression engine, built-in functions, an extensive ecosystem, and is quite portable. However, Perl may have slower performance compared to specialized tools and can be more verbose.

  • The 10 Productive Scrum Tools To Manage Your Projects

    Scrum is a popular Agile framework. It basically focuses on software development, intending to deliver innovative, functional, and useful software to consumers as quickly as possible. Versatile fields have been blessed with the power of Scrum. From sales and marketing to advanced research and technology – Scrum has its use. Like many other frameworks, Scrum also needs some tools to work with. Due to the high popularity of Scrum, several Scrum tools are available in the market. However, you have to choose a specific tool according to your need. The choice of a suitable tool is very significant for enhanced production. So, today, we’ll assist you in selecting a suitable tool for your project.

  • The Open-Source Software bubble that is and the blogging bubble that was

    Web development? Everything is built or run directly on OSS.

    Almost everything we do in web development exists as a thin layer over open-source software.

    Servers, build tools, databases, ORMs, auth, client-side JS, web browser: we are all building on a vast ocean of OSS labour without paying back a fraction of the value we generate. It isn’t just big, direct dependencies like Babel that are suffering. The stuff your stuff is using—the infrastructure code everything needs—is surviving on sheer inertia as well.

    That’s value extraction. Strip-mining if you want to hammer home the unsustainability. Looting if you want to emphasise the moral dimension.

