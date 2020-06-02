‘Ubuntu First Steps‘ is one of their latest app creations: a utility designed exclusively for Ubuntu. A raft of common post-install tasks are available within the tool, which is free open source software available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Anyone who remembers the legendary Ubuntu Tweaks tool will find Ubuntu First Steps a pinch familiar. It’s kind of like a reincarnation of Ubuntu Tweak, albeit with a less catchy name and a more modern UI.

today's howtos How to install LXQt on Linux LXQt is a lightweight, lean desktop environment that uses very few system resources. If you’d like to get going with this desktop, follow along with this guide. In it, we break down how to get LXQt working on all major Linux distributions.

How To Install Apache Kafka on Debian 10 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Kafka on a Debian 10 (Buster).

Baserow: Create and manage databases with this no-code free app Creating and managing databases is a critical part for any business or any development process. It also requires fair knowledge of installing, configuring and managing database engines and the managing software. While there are some cool management tools like PhpMyAdmin (Adminer) and pgAdmn for PostgreSQL, they also require technical skills to install, run and manage. Furthermore, they are not easy to use by normal users.

Enabling Linux for your managed Chromebooks The Linux container on Chrome OS still feels a bit “Beta” in my opinion but it does offer up some useful additions to the Chromebook toolbox. Apart from giving you a new set of productivity tools, the terminal is a great way to learn your way around the Linux command-line interface. Whether you’re teaching a class on Linux how-to or using the Debian-based container for serious development, Crostini is disabled by default on managed Chrome OS devices and you’ll need access to an IT admin or the Admin Console to enable it. If you manage a large fleet of Chrome devices and users, some of this may seem elementary to you and I applaud you for learning the mysterious ways of the Google Admin Console. Should you find yourself new to managed users and devices, you might be fumbling around the Admin Console looking for a way to enable the Linux container for your fleet of managed Chromebooks. Don’t feel bad. The main reason I’m writing this article is that I found myself doing the exact same thing. No worries. Enabling Linux for your users is quite simple once you know where to look. So, let’s get to it.

File Browser, a web file manager File Browser is an elegant file browser and file manager for the web with the following features...

[Older] Tuning the TCP stack in Ubuntu Operating System - Linux Concept Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) is a standard set of protocols used by every network-enabled device. TCP/IP defines the standards to communicate over a network. TCP/IP is a set of protocols and is divided in two parts: TCP and IP. IP defines the rules for IP addressing and routing packets over network and provides an identity IP address to each host on the network. TCP deals with the interconnection between two hosts and enables them to exchange data over network. TCP is a connection-oriented protocol and controls the ordering of packets, retransmission, error detection, and other reliability tasks.

How to install KVM and Virt-Manager on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout Vmware Player and VirtualBox are popular ways to run virtual machines on Linux however they are Type-2 Virtualizaer which uses OS to communicate kernel. Whereas to get almost native speed, we can use Linux KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM kernel module has been included in Linux since version 2.6.20 of the Linux kernel. Let’s see the steps to install KVM on Rocky Linux, CentOS, or AlmaLinux 8 and Virt Manager a GUI to manage virtual machines running on it.

How to install VirtualBox hypervisor on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout Opensource Virtualbox is one of the best ways to create and run virtual machines on Linux, Windows, and macOS. Thus, if you are using Rocky Linux 8 and want to set up VirtualBox on it then here are the commands and steps to install it.