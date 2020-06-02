Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 17th of May 2021 12:06:51 AM
HowTos
  • What Is the /etc/passwd File and What Is It Used For?

    Linux is a multiuser operating system. And to facilitate proper user management, the system stores the user information in the /etc/passwd file.

    This guide will help you understand what the passwd file is and the important role it plays when it comes to user management in Linux.

  • Tutorial: analyze redox inactivations/reactivations

    Redox-dependent inactivations are actually rather common in the field of metalloenzymes, and electrochemistry can be an extremely powerful tool to study them, providing one can analyze the data quantitatively. The point of this point is to teach the reader how to do so using QSoas. For more general information about redox inactivations and how to study them using electrochemical techniques, the reader is invited to read the review del Barrio and Fourmond, ChemElectroChem 2019.

  • How to install Steam on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam on Deepin 20.2.

  • How To Install Brave Browser on Manjaro 21

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave is adapted from the Chromium project and runs smoothly on Linux Distributions. One of the most important features of this browser is privacy. It does not track, has a built-in AdBlocker, password manager, etc. The brave reward is one of the great features where you can view private ads, Tip your favorite creators, Contribute monthly to sites, Auto-contribute to sites.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Brave web browser on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).

  • How to Download Subtitles Automatically in VLC
  • How to upgrade FreeBSD 12 to 13

    On 13th April 2021, FreeBSD 13 had been released. If your system is still 12, and you want to get the benefit of this recent version, you will need to upgrade your current 12.

  • History Command with Examples

    History Command is used to view the previously executed command and it can also list it.

    This feature was not available in the Bourne shell.

    Bash and Korn support this feature in which every command executed is treated as the event and is associated with an event number using which they can also be recalled and changed if required.These commands are saved in a history file. in Bash shell history command shows the whole list of the command.


  • How to install Netbeans on a Chromebook in 2021

    Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • Carl Chenet: How to save up to 500€/year switching from Mailchimp to Open Source Mailtrain and AWS SES

    My newsletter Le Courrier du hacker (3,800 subscribers, 176 issues) is 3 years old and Mailchimp costs were becoming unbearable for a small project ($50 a month, $600 a year), with still limited revenues nowadays. Switching to the Open Source Mailtrain plugged to the AWS Simple Email Service (SES) will dramatically reduce the associated costs.

AMD SEV Code Gets Reorganized In Linux 5.13 Ahead Of SEV-SNP Landing

While past the Linux 5.13 merge window, some reorganizing/cleaning to the AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) code was merged to mainline today to make it easier for when the SEV-SNP and other feature code is submitted for Linux 5.14 or later. While post merge window activity is normally limited to bug/regression fixes for the Linux kernel, some reorganization to the SEV code was merged today ahead of Linux 5.13-rc2. The basis for merging the code now is that it will vastly improve the experience when it comes time to landing new feature code moving forward. Most notably, the SEV-SNP code is out under review and those patches will depend upon this reorganized SEV kernel code. Read more

This App Lets You Tweak Hidden Settings in Ubuntu 20.04

‘Ubuntu First Steps‘ is one of their latest app creations: a utility designed exclusively for Ubuntu. A raft of common post-install tasks are available within the tool, which is free open source software available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Anyone who remembers the legendary Ubuntu Tweaks tool will find Ubuntu First Steps a pinch familiar. It’s kind of like a reincarnation of Ubuntu Tweak, albeit with a less catchy name and a more modern UI. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • How to install LXQt on Linux

    LXQt is a lightweight, lean desktop environment that uses very few system resources. If you’d like to get going with this desktop, follow along with this guide. In it, we break down how to get LXQt working on all major Linux distributions.

  • How To Install Apache Kafka on Debian 10 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Kafka on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used by thousands of companies for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, data integration, and mission-critical applications. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Kafka on a Debian 10 (Buster).

  • Baserow: Create and manage databases with this no-code free app

    Creating and managing databases is a critical part for any business or any development process. It also requires fair knowledge of installing, configuring and managing database engines and the managing software. While there are some cool management tools like PhpMyAdmin (Adminer) and pgAdmn for PostgreSQL, they also require technical skills to install, run and manage. Furthermore, they are not easy to use by normal users.

  • Module 1: Introduction to SSH [Ed: Paywall]
  • Enabling Linux for your managed Chromebooks

    The Linux container on Chrome OS still feels a bit “Beta” in my opinion but it does offer up some useful additions to the Chromebook toolbox. Apart from giving you a new set of productivity tools, the terminal is a great way to learn your way around the Linux command-line interface. Whether you’re teaching a class on Linux how-to or using the Debian-based container for serious development, Crostini is disabled by default on managed Chrome OS devices and you’ll need access to an IT admin or the Admin Console to enable it. If you manage a large fleet of Chrome devices and users, some of this may seem elementary to you and I applaud you for learning the mysterious ways of the Google Admin Console. Should you find yourself new to managed users and devices, you might be fumbling around the Admin Console looking for a way to enable the Linux container for your fleet of managed Chromebooks. Don’t feel bad. The main reason I’m writing this article is that I found myself doing the exact same thing. No worries. Enabling Linux for your users is quite simple once you know where to look. So, let’s get to it.

  • File Browser, a web file manager

    File Browser is an elegant file browser and file manager for the web with the following features...

  • [Older] Tuning the TCP stack in Ubuntu Operating System - Linux Concept

    Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) is a standard set of protocols used by every network-enabled device. TCP/IP defines the standards to communicate over a network. TCP/IP is a set of protocols and is divided in two parts: TCP and IP. IP defines the rules for IP addressing and routing packets over network and provides an identity IP address to each host on the network. TCP deals with the interconnection between two hosts and enables them to exchange data over network. TCP is a connection-oriented protocol and controls the ordering of packets, retransmission, error detection, and other reliability tasks.

  • How to install KVM and Virt-Manager on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Vmware Player and VirtualBox are popular ways to run virtual machines on Linux however they are Type-2 Virtualizaer which uses OS to communicate kernel. Whereas to get almost native speed, we can use Linux KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM kernel module has been included in Linux since version 2.6.20 of the Linux kernel. Let’s see the steps to install KVM on Rocky Linux, CentOS, or AlmaLinux 8 and Virt Manager a GUI to manage virtual machines running on it.

  • How to install VirtualBox hypervisor on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Opensource Virtualbox is one of the best ways to create and run virtual machines on Linux, Windows, and macOS. Thus, if you are using Rocky Linux 8 and want to set up VirtualBox on it then here are the commands and steps to install it.

