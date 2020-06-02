today's howtos
What Is the /etc/passwd File and What Is It Used For?
Linux is a multiuser operating system. And to facilitate proper user management, the system stores the user information in the /etc/passwd file.
This guide will help you understand what the passwd file is and the important role it plays when it comes to user management in Linux.
Tutorial: analyze redox inactivations/reactivations
Redox-dependent inactivations are actually rather common in the field of metalloenzymes, and electrochemistry can be an extremely powerful tool to study them, providing one can analyze the data quantitatively. The point of this point is to teach the reader how to do so using QSoas. For more general information about redox inactivations and how to study them using electrochemical techniques, the reader is invited to read the review del Barrio and Fourmond, ChemElectroChem 2019.
How to install Steam on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install Steam on Deepin 20.2.
How To Install Brave Browser on Manjaro 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave is adapted from the Chromium project and runs smoothly on Linux Distributions. One of the most important features of this browser is privacy. It does not track, has a built-in AdBlocker, password manager, etc. The brave reward is one of the great features where you can view private ads, Tip your favorite creators, Contribute monthly to sites, Auto-contribute to sites.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Brave web browser on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
How to Download Subtitles Automatically in VLC
How to upgrade FreeBSD 12 to 13
On 13th April 2021, FreeBSD 13 had been released. If your system is still 12, and you want to get the benefit of this recent version, you will need to upgrade your current 12.
History Command with Examples
History Command is used to view the previously executed command and it can also list it.
This feature was not available in the Bourne shell.
Bash and Korn support this feature in which every command executed is treated as the event and is associated with an event number using which they can also be recalled and changed if required.These commands are saved in a history file. in Bash shell history command shows the whole list of the command.
How to install Netbeans on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Carl Chenet: How to save up to 500€/year switching from Mailchimp to Open Source Mailtrain and AWS SES
My newsletter Le Courrier du hacker (3,800 subscribers, 176 issues) is 3 years old and Mailchimp costs were becoming unbearable for a small project ($50 a month, $600 a year), with still limited revenues nowadays. Switching to the Open Source Mailtrain plugged to the AWS Simple Email Service (SES) will dramatically reduce the associated costs.
AMD SEV Code Gets Reorganized In Linux 5.13 Ahead Of SEV-SNP Landing
While past the Linux 5.13 merge window, some reorganizing/cleaning to the AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) code was merged to mainline today to make it easier for when the SEV-SNP and other feature code is submitted for Linux 5.14 or later. While post merge window activity is normally limited to bug/regression fixes for the Linux kernel, some reorganization to the SEV code was merged today ahead of Linux 5.13-rc2. The basis for merging the code now is that it will vastly improve the experience when it comes time to landing new feature code moving forward. Most notably, the SEV-SNP code is out under review and those patches will depend upon this reorganized SEV kernel code.
This App Lets You Tweak Hidden Settings in Ubuntu 20.04
‘Ubuntu First Steps‘ is one of their latest app creations: a utility designed exclusively for Ubuntu. A raft of common post-install tasks are available within the tool, which is free open source software available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Anyone who remembers the legendary Ubuntu Tweaks tool will find Ubuntu First Steps a pinch familiar. It’s kind of like a reincarnation of Ubuntu Tweak, albeit with a less catchy name and a more modern UI.
Android Leftovers
