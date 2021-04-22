today's leftovers
-
Wanna Help With The 512KB Club?
Hey there folks. If you’re subscribed to my newsletter, you probably heard that I’m super busy at the moment. So I’ve been thinking about how I can reduce my workload when I’m outside of work so I can focus on producing content.
As you may know, I have a number of mini-projects, including SimpleCSS, 512KB Club and 100 Days To Offload. I need to reduce some of this, but I don’t want to kill any of them either.
The 512KB Club is the one that takes most of my time, because people submit their sites, I have to review them, add them to the list, then commit the changes. Doesn’t sound much, but when there’s 20 a week, it can take some time!
-
In praise of the convenience and speed of the editor ed
I have learned how to use ed and use it almost daily for many small editing tasks. Currently I am feeling totally comfortable in ed.
-
Nokia Deploys Data Center Switching Solution for OpenColo
The Nokia data center switching solution comprises SR Linux, an open Linux based NOS and a NetOps development toolkit that helps automate data center network operations to improve operational efficiency while reducing risk. The services that OpenColo supports using the Nokia data center switching solution include bare metal and managed servers, cloud streaming and data center connectivity. OpenColo is also using the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to interconnect its data centers using dual optical fiber connections running at 100Gbps.
-
Huion and Krita Competition Winners
We have the winners! We had them yesterday already, but in the excitement of getting her first covid vaccine shot, Halla forgot to make the announcement. Sorry! The jury, consisting of Ramon Miranda, Agata Cacko and Wolthera van Hövell tot Westerflier had a hard time making their choices: the quality of the submissions was just amazing!
-
Expect Rancher and Kubernetes to Be the Stars at Digital SUSECON | IT Pro
This will be the first SUSECON since the Germany-based Linux company SUSE acquired the Kubernetes startup Rancher late last year.
-
HEGduino V2 supports fNIRS and Blood-Flow Monitoring (Crowdfunding)
AlasKit has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowd Supply for HEGduino V2. The device features noninvasive optical imaging through fNIRS (Functional near-infrared spectroscopy), apart from its brain blood flow monitoring functionality. We saw the previous version of the HEGduino in September 2019 which only supported blood flow monitoring. But the HEGduino V2 also monitors breathing, heart rate, and skin temperature.
[...]
HEGduino V2 is compatible with the open-source (GPLv3)...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 495 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Vimix is an Open Source Tool That Helps With Graphical Mixing and Blending Live
There are several Linux tools available for digital artists. However, those are mostly for image manipulation or drawing. So, how can you blend and mix video clips or computer-generated graphics in real-time on Linux? This is mostly a use-case if you are presenting something live for a VJ session or concerts and conferences.
Software Freedom Leftovers
Video and Audio Shows: Nheko Reborn, Nextcloud, Josh Bressers on Security, and Going Linux on Password Managers for Linux
Linux 5.13-rc2
So a week has passed, and rc2 is tagged and pushed out. Things look pretty normal: rc2 tends to be fairly quiet as people start finding issues, and while 5.13 looks to be a pretty big release over-all, the changes in rc2 are if anything slightly smaller than average. But it's well within the noise. The fixes here are all over the place - drivers, arch updates, documentation, tooling.. Nothing particularly stands out, although a fix for some VGA text-mode font size issues is funny (as in "strange", not "ha-ha funny") just because so few people presumably use the extended SVGA text modes any more. That's not recent breakage either. The appended shortlog shows the details. LinusAlso: Linux 5.13-rc2 Released With A VGA Text Mode Fix
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago