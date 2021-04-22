ROC-RK3566-PC single board computer supports up to 8GB RAM, M.2 NVMe SSD’s
Firefly has now launched a Rockchip RK3566 single board computer named ROC-RK3566-PC, following the launch of Station P2 RK3568 mini PC on Indiegogo last March, and the completion of the campaign a few days ago.
The quad-core Cortex-A55 SBC supports up to 8GB ECC memory, up to 128GB flash, M.2 2242 MVMe SSD’s, HDMI 2.0 and MIPI DSI video interfaces, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.
Vimix is an Open Source Tool That Helps With Graphical Mixing and Blending Live
There are several Linux tools available for digital artists. However, those are mostly for image manipulation or drawing. So, how can you blend and mix video clips or computer-generated graphics in real-time on Linux? This is mostly a use-case if you are presenting something live for a VJ session or concerts and conferences.
Software Freedom Leftovers
Video and Audio Shows: Nheko Reborn, Nextcloud, Josh Bressers on Security, and Going Linux on Password Managers for Linux
Linux 5.13-rc2
So a week has passed, and rc2 is tagged and pushed out. Things look pretty normal: rc2 tends to be fairly quiet as people start finding issues, and while 5.13 looks to be a pretty big release over-all, the changes in rc2 are if anything slightly smaller than average. But it's well within the noise. The fixes here are all over the place - drivers, arch updates, documentation, tooling.. Nothing particularly stands out, although a fix for some VGA text-mode font size issues is funny (as in "strange", not "ha-ha funny") just because so few people presumably use the extended SVGA text modes any more. That's not recent breakage either. The appended shortlog shows the details. LinusAlso: Linux 5.13-rc2 Released With A VGA Text Mode Fix
