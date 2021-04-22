There are several Linux tools available for digital artists. However, those are mostly for image manipulation or drawing. So, how can you blend and mix video clips or computer-generated graphics in real-time on Linux? This is mostly a use-case if you are presenting something live for a VJ session or concerts and conferences.

AlasKit has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowd Supply for HEGduino V2. The device features noninvasive optical imaging through fNIRS (Functional near-infrared spectroscopy), apart from its brain blood flow monitoring functionality. We saw the previous version of the HEGduino in September 2019 which only supported blood flow monitoring. But the HEGduino V2 also monitors breathing, heart rate, and skin temperature. [...] HEGduino V2 is compatible with the open-source (GPLv3)...

We have the winners! We had them yesterday already, but in the excitement of getting her first covid vaccine shot, Halla forgot to make the announcement. Sorry! The jury, consisting of Ramon Miranda, Agata Cacko and Wolthera van Hövell tot Westerflier had a hard time making their choices: the quality of the submissions was just amazing!

The Nokia data center switching solution comprises SR Linux, an open Linux based NOS and a NetOps development toolkit that helps automate data center network operations to improve operational efficiency while reducing risk. The services that OpenColo supports using the Nokia data center switching solution include bare metal and managed servers, cloud streaming and data center connectivity. OpenColo is also using the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) to interconnect its data centers using dual optical fiber connections running at 100Gbps.

I have learned how to use ed and use it almost daily for many small editing tasks. Currently I am feeling totally comfortable in ed.

The 512KB Club is the one that takes most of my time, because people submit their sites, I have to review them, add them to the list, then commit the changes. Doesn’t sound much, but when there’s 20 a week, it can take some time!

As you may know, I have a number of mini-projects, including SimpleCSS, 512KB Club and 100 Days To Offload. I need to reduce some of this, but I don’t want to kill any of them either.

Hey there folks. If you’re subscribed to my newsletter, you probably heard that I’m super busy at the moment. So I’ve been thinking about how I can reduce my workload when I’m outside of work so I can focus on producing content.

Software Freedom Leftovers 5 things I learned while developing a billing system Figuring out these edge cases one-by-one wasn’t great. I wish someone had created a short guide of what I needed to know. So here it is! My guide. If you’re thinking of building (or even just using) a billing system – pay close attention.

JSDB Migrations I’m busy working on Basil, the Small Web host, and while it’s nowhere near ready to use yet, I thought I’d try my hand at writing a database migration as they will be necessary once other people start using it.

Artificial Intelligence safety: embracing checklists Unfortunately, human errors are bound to happen. Checklists allows one to verify that all the required actions are correctly done, and in the correct order. The military has it, the health care sector has it, professional diving has it, the aviation and space industries have it, software engineering has it. Why not artificial intelligence practitioners? In October 1935, the two pilots of the new Boeing warplane B-17 were killed in the crash of the aircraft. The crash was caused by an oversight of the pilots, who forgot to release a lock during the takeoff procedure. Since then, following the checklist during flight operations is mandatory and reduced the number of accidents. During the Apollo 13 mission of 1970, carefully written checklists mitigated the oxygen tank explosion accident. In healthcare, checklists are widespread too. For example, the World Health Organization released a checklist outlining the required steps before, during, and after a surgery. A meta-analysis suggested that using the checklist was associated with mortality and complication rates reduction. Because artificial intelligence is used for increasingly important matters, accidents can have important consequences. During a test, a chatbot suggested harmful behaviors to fake patients. The data scientists explained that the AI had no scientific or medical expertise. AI in law enforcement can also cause serious trouble. For example, a facial recognition software mistakenly identified a criminal, resulting in the arrest of an innocent, an algorithm used to determine the likelihood of crime recidivism was judged unfair towards black defendants. AI is also used in healthcare where a simulation of the Covid-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom shaped policy and led to a nation-wide lockdown. However, the AI simulation was badly programmed, causing serious issues. Root cause analysis determined that the simulation was not deterministic and badly tested. The lack of checklist could have played a role.

Dav1d 0.9 Released With AVX2-Tuned 10b/12b Decode For Big Speed Boost - Phoronix The hand-written AVX2-tuned Assembly code was sponsored by Facebook and Netflix to provide significantly better performance for decoding 10-bit and 12-bit AV1 content on modern Intel/AMD processors. AArch64 already enjoyed hand-tuned Assembly for the high bit depth decoding while now thanks to the support of two Internet giants there is this faster 10b/12b decode for AVX2 capable processors, which amounts to Intel Haswell and newer or AMD Excavator and newer.

FTC Affirms Right to Repair is Right for Consumers In a comprehensive rebuke of opposition arguments to Right to Repair, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found “scant” evidence that repair should be restricted. The FTC studied the evidence and found next to nothing, except a single report of a battery fire in 2011 in Australia. One cell phone fire among billions for a ten year period is indeed “Scant.” Repair.org members were asked to testify—and we can all attest the thoroughness of the process. It is pure joy to see that our words were heard and that our arguments were persuasive. With 19 months of silence we’d no expectations of anything positive. The most exciting result of this report is the clear endorsement of state right to repair legislation as a suitable path forward. The path to passage in multiple states now appears wide open. The next few months will be very telling. OEM arguments against Right to Repair have been obliterated. If OEMS do not change their policies voluntarily, it appears the FTC is prepared to push forward using their existing authority. They may even engage in a formal rulemaking. At the same time, legislation that has been moving slowly in state legislatures has been invigorated. Had this report been available in January, several states with short sessions may have already passed “Right to Repair” laws by now.