Android
Use open source tools to set up a private VPN

Getting from one place to another over a computer network can be a tricky thing. Aside from knowing the right address and opening the right ports, there's the question of security. For Linux, SSH is a popular default, and while there's a lot you can do with SSH it's still "just" a secure shell (that's what SSH stands for, in fact.) A broader protocol for encrypted traffic is VPN, which creates a unique, virtual private network between two points. With it, you can log in to a computer on another network and use all of its services (file shares, printers, and so on) just as if you were physically sitting in the same room, and every bit of data is encrypted from point to point. Normally, in order to make a VPN connection possible, the gateways into each network must accept VPN traffic, and some computer on your target network must be listening for VPN traffic. However, it's possible to run your own router firmware that runs a VPN server, enabling you to connect to your target network without having to worry about forwarding ports or thinking at all about internal topography. My favorite firmware is OpenWrt, and in this article I demonstrate how to set it up, and how to enable VPN on it. Read more

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – RAM – Part 5

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. In this article we offer our recommendations about the type of RAM, the amount of RAM, and other factors to consider when buying a refurbished mini PC for running Linux as a desktop computer. Read more

ROC-RK3566-PC single board computer supports up to 8GB RAM, M.2 NVMe SSD’s

Firefly has now launched a Rockchip RK3566 single board computer named ROC-RK3566-PC, following the launch of Station P2 RK3568 mini PC on Indiegogo last March, and the completion of the campaign a few days ago. The quad-core Cortex-A55 SBC supports up to 8GB ECC memory, up to 128GB flash, M.2 2242 MVMe SSD’s, HDMI 2.0 and MIPI DSI video interfaces, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Read more

