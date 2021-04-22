today's howtos
-
Network address translation part 4 – Conntrack troubleshooting
This is the fourth post in a series about network address translation (NAT). The first article introduced how to use the iptables/nftables packet tracing feature to find the source of NAT-related connectivity problems. The second article introduced the “conntrack” command. The third article gave an introduction to the “conntrack” event framework.
This article shows how to expose more information about what is happening inside conntrack.
-
How To Install Rootkit Hunter on Linux - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rootkit Hunter on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, Rootkit Hunter (rkhunter) is a Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits, backdoors, and possible local exploits. Rootkits are self-hiding toolkits secretly installed by a malicious intruder to allow that user to gain access to the server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Rootkit Hunter on a Linux operating system.
-
How to Install Ventoy on Ubuntu
Learn how to download and install Ventoy on Ubuntu from GUI. Ventoy is an open-source tool to create a bootable USB drive.
-
How to Use Handlers in Ansible Playbook
In Ansible, a handler is just like any other task but only runs when called or notified. It takes action when a change has been made on the managed host. Handlers are used in initiating a secondary change such as starting or restarting a service after installation or even reloading a service after some modifications have been made in the configuration files. In this guide, we will shed more light on Ansible handlers. We will learn how to use handlers in ansible playbook.
-
How to find Intel NUC BIOS version and model on Linux - nixCraft
I installed Linux on Intel NUC. I need to find Intel NUC BIOS version. How do I find out BIOS version, date, and model name of my Intel NUC using Linux command-line options?
Introduction – Intel NUC is an acronym for Next Unit of Computing. It is a small factor computer that runs on Linux, *BSD, MS-Windows and any other X86 operating systems. The latest NUC uses eight generations Intel CPUs. One can find out Intel NUC BIOS version using the dmidecode command. You must log in as the root user to run dmidecode command.
-
How to install and use FFmpeg on Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Operating System - Linux Concept
The FFmpeg is the most potent and useful command-line tool on Linux system for multimedia files transcoding. You can use FFmpeg to convert multimedia files between various video and audio formats and resize videos. It has multiple audio and video libraries such as libavcode, libavformat, and libavutil.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install FFmpeg into Ubuntu 21.04 Linux operating system. Here we will also show you how to install FFmpeg stable and latest version into various Ubuntu distro.
The same instruction you can use any other Ubuntu-based Linux distribution Operating Systems.
-
How to recursively find and list the files by date in Linux | FOSS Linux
We shall discuss methods of recursively printing files and directories on your current working directory with the additional knowledge of knowing when they were last modified based on their associated timestamps.
-
[Older] Ubuntu basic security practices
In this article, we will look at some best practices to secure Ubuntu systems. Linux is considered to be a well secured operating system. It is quite easy to maintain the security and protect our systems from unauthorized access by following a few simple norms or rules.
-
[Older] Securing a network with uncomplicated firewall in Ubuntu System - Linux Concept
It is said that the best way to improve server security is to reduce the attack surface. Network communication in any system happens with the help of logical network ports, be it TCP ports or UDP ports. One part of the attack surface is the number of open ports that are waiting for connection to be established. It is always a good idea to block all unrequired ports. Any traffic coming to these ports can be filtered, that is, allowed or blocked with the help of a filtering system.
The Linux kernel provides a built-in packet filtering mechanism called netfilter, which is used to filter the traffic coming in or going out of the system. All modern Linux firewall systems use netfilter under the hood. Iptables is a well-known and popular user interface to set up and manage filtering rules for netfilter. It is a complete firewall solution that is highly configurable and highly flexible. However, iptables need effort on the user’s part to master the firewall setup. Various frontend tools have been developed to simplify the configuration of iptables. UFW is among the most popular frontend solutions to manage iptables.
-
[Older] Securing Ubuntu System against brute force attacks
So you have installed minimal setup of Ubuntu, you have setup SSH with public key authentication and disabled password authentication, and you have also allowed only single non-root user to access the server. You also configured a firewall, spending an entire night understanding the rules, and blocked everything except a few required ports. Now does this mean that your server is secured and you are free to take a nice sound sleep? Nope.
Servers are exposed to the public network, and the SSH daemon itself, which is probably the only service open, and can be vulnerable to attacks. If you monitor the application logs and access logs, you can find repeated systematic login attempts that represent brute force attacks.
-
[Older] Configure Ubuntu system to connect network with static IP - Linux Concept
When you install Ubuntu server, its network setting defaults to dynamic IP addressing, that is, the network management daemon in Ubuntu searches for a DHCP server on the connected network and configures the network with the IP address assigned by DHCP. Even when you start an instance in the cloud, the network is configured with dynamic addressing using the DHCP server setup by the cloud service provider. In this chapter, you will learn how to configure the network interface with static IP assignment.
-
