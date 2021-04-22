deepin Linux 20.2.1 gets Debian 10.9 base -- switch from Microsoft Windows 10 today!
deepin Linux is developed in China, true, but that doesn't mean it can't be trusted. Look, many products are manufactured in that country, including electronics and computer components we use every day. It is almost impossible for a consumer to avoid Chinese-made products entirely. Plus, let's not forget, people in China are humans just like everyone else. Please stop the xenophobia, y'all.
With all of that said, there is a new version of that Linux-based operating system available -- deepin 20.2.1. Even though it is just a "point" release, it is chock full of changes and fixes. Most notably, it is now based on Debian 10.9. And yes, like previous versions of this distribution, deepin 20.2.1 will make an excellent replacement for Windows 10, which seems to be riddled with bugs lately.
"Based on deepin 20.2, deepin 20.2.1 upgrades the underlying repository to Debian 10.9, introduces minor updates of dual cores (LTS+Stable), and adapts to the 11th Gen CPU, improving system stability and compatibility comprehensively. In this version, patches for 54 CVE vulnerabilities are integrated by default to enhance system security; Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and deepin applications are greatly optimized to ensure efficient user experiences in different scenarios," explains the deepin developers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arduino Projects and Announcements
Most: The Linux Pager You Never Knew You Needed
The best part about Linux is that you don't have to take your environment the way it comes. Because it's modular, you can swap out components as you like them. One utility that you might not think about is the pager. This is the program that comes up when you run the man command on Linux. On most systems, it's called less by default. However, there are other pagers you can use, and one of them is most.
Cockpit: A Beginner Friendly Web Based Linux Server Manager
Cockpit lets you manage a remote Linux system through a browser window. An administrator can take a look at the systemd journal, check the load, and start and stop services. Cockpit is a Red Hat sponsored free and open source web-based system management application. It uses a secure shell (SSH) client to access remote servers. Thanks to responsive design, the user interface automatically adapts to different screen sizes which, in turn, facilitates easy access via smartphones. While many Linux sysadmins spend most of their time on the command line, access to a remote system using a tool like a secure shel (SSH) doesn’t always provide the most useful command output. Linux Cockpit provides graphs and easy-to-use forms for viewing performance measures and making changes to your systems.
Dear Google, When is the Linux Support for Google Drive Arriving?
Google Drive is a popular cloud storage solution that offers convenient features and often a reliable choice for many consumers out there. It is also the default choice for many Android smartphone users to store their photos or phone backups. Not to forget, WhatsApp (the most popular instant messenger) also lets you back up your chats and media to Google Drive. Google Drive also offers competitive regional pricing, which makes it easy for users in developing countries to use cloud storage. I think it is safe to say that it is the best choice for many users across multiple platforms. It is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.
Recent comments
49 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago