Introduction to open source private LTE and 5G networks
It’s so easy these days to set-up your own WiFi network. You order a router online, plug it into the electrical socket, define a password and you’re good to go. WiFi is fast, reliable and easy to use. But if you want to cover a wider area or connect hundreds of small devices it quickly becomes inefficient and expensive. Is the only way to go to your local mobile network operator and sign a contract? No! Thanks to open source technology, you can build your own LTE or 5G network.
Mobile technologies like LTE or 5G give your private network great capabilities. You can cover huge areas with a small amount of equipment. Also, choosing the right frequency, you can achieve great performance through walls or underground. Mobile networks are much more secure than WiFi. Not to mention, it enables you to now get all power and features only carriers had, like location tracking of user equipment (UE) with sub 1 meter accuracy or advanced signalling and telemetry.
