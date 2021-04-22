Arduino Projects and Announcements The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect is here | Arduino Blog It was back in January that we first introduced you to the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect. The first Arduino board to include Raspberry Pi silicon. It’s been a roller coaster ride getting it to you, and enthusiasm during the wait has been incredibly encouraging. The wait, you’ll be glad to hear, is over.

Arduino Docs has all the info you ever need about Arduino boards When the Arduino Uno was launched around 15 years ago, its detailed documentation was a vital part of its success. It wouldn’t be at all unreasonable to say that its online resources were a driving factor in the establishment and growth of the primordial Arduino community. But you’re probably quite aware of Arduino’s history, and the rapid growth that followed. Creating, organizing and maintaining that level of documentation around each and every board became a huge task. The complexity was one thing, but the open-source nature also meant that a lot of third party content was generated. Which is great, and is still very much encouraged, but it also muddied the waters of supporting content. So getting all that essential info together in one place, while providing a great experience for the users, has been a passion project for a lot of people at Arduino. And now, it’s ready.

Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect WiFi & Bluetooth board launched for $25.50 - CNX Software The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect board was announced the day of Raspberry Pi Pico launch as one of the third-party boards featuring Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller. At the time all we had was renders of the board, later on, the company showcased some mass product photos, and then released Arduino Core mbed 2.0 for the board last month. But it’s only today that it has become possible to purchase Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect board for $25.50 on Arduino store with headers.

Most: The Linux Pager You Never Knew You Needed The best part about Linux is that you don't have to take your environment the way it comes. Because it's modular, you can swap out components as you like them. One utility that you might not think about is the pager. This is the program that comes up when you run the man command on Linux. On most systems, it's called less by default. However, there are other pagers you can use, and one of them is most.