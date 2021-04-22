IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Getting started with OpenShift Platform Administrator Learning Path
The Red Hat Training and Certification team has curated several learning paths to help guide you in your journey to learn more about Red Hat OpenShift. In a previous post, we shared how to get started with the Red Hat OpenShift Platform Developer Learning Path. Today, we will focus on the OpenShift Platform Administrator learning path.
This path isn’t just limited to sysadmins who want to validate their Red Hat OpenShift skills. If you’re an architect looking to incorporate container technologies or a consultant (like myself) who might be new to containers, you may find this guide helpful as well.
Red Hat customers gain efficiencies with automation and agile approaches
We are proud to hear of the innovative ways our customers use Red Hat solutions to improve business processes and present better products to their customers and communities. In addition to the Red Hat Innovation Awards winners we announced as part of the Red Hat Summit 2021, see how four customers have found more efficient ways to work using Red Hat products and services in this month’s customer success stories highlights.
Documenting system uptime in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
The uptime command is straightforward and simple, but it can still be nice to see how some sysadmins use these common tools. Documenting the system's uptime may be important for service level agreements, performance monitoring, and general troubleshooting.
Kubernetes: 6 open source tools to put your cluster to the test | The Enterprisers Project
Kubernetes has earned an overall reputation as an extensible and pluggable platform for orchestrating containers. That roughly means that you can use it in concert with many other tools and services if you so choose.
This includes a flourishing category of tools built to help you boost the reliability, security, and the overall health of your Kubernetes cluster, and the applications that run on it. Many of them are open source and free to use. That makes experimentation and learning more accessible for individuals and teams alike, among other benefits.
Adress [sic] your site’s accessiblity — from MVP to a complete solution — with a few simple clicks
Most developers know they need to make their websites and applications accessible, but enabling accessibility across an entire site or application can feel like a daunting task. To recognize Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on May 20, the IBM Accessibility team is releasing a new multi-scan report capability in the open source IBM Accessibility Checker that makes it easier than ever to discover — and fix — multiple accessibility issues across your entire website.
[...]
The Accessibility Checker offers the ability to label each scan and provides handy thumbnails of the scanned content to help the user in choosing which scans they want to include in their report. Having all of the issues rolled-up into a single report helps the team prioritize work that may be affecting many pages across the user experience.
5 ways to help teams step outside their comfort zone: Colorado CIO of the Year winners
Are you micromanaging your remote or hybrid team? 10 questions | The Enterprisers Project
Micromanaging never works. The best employees are likely to bristle at being coddled and the over-involvement of a manager can actually have a negative impact on performance and output, leadership coaches say. “Top performers rarely stay with a boss who micromanages them,” says Doug Meyer-Cuno, leadership coach and author of The Recipe For Empowered Leadership: 25 Ingredients For Creating Value & Empowering Others. Those workers that do remain may trade eagerness and enthusiasm for a minimal effort approach.
A whole host of problems can ensue, warns Larry Bonfante, former CIO and founder and CEO of CIO Bench Coach: Employees fail to learn and grow, they become afraid of innovation and risk-taking, they are reluctant to take on bigger roles, and they grow resentful of not being trusted or respected. “I personally have watched entrepreneurs and CEOs suck the life out of their most talented employees because they were constantly micromanaged,” Meyer-Cuno says.
Arduino Projects and Announcements
Most: The Linux Pager You Never Knew You Needed
The best part about Linux is that you don't have to take your environment the way it comes. Because it's modular, you can swap out components as you like them. One utility that you might not think about is the pager. This is the program that comes up when you run the man command on Linux. On most systems, it's called less by default. However, there are other pagers you can use, and one of them is most.
Cockpit: A Beginner Friendly Web Based Linux Server Manager
Cockpit lets you manage a remote Linux system through a browser window. An administrator can take a look at the systemd journal, check the load, and start and stop services. Cockpit is a Red Hat sponsored free and open source web-based system management application. It uses a secure shell (SSH) client to access remote servers. Thanks to responsive design, the user interface automatically adapts to different screen sizes which, in turn, facilitates easy access via smartphones. While many Linux sysadmins spend most of their time on the command line, access to a remote system using a tool like a secure shel (SSH) doesn’t always provide the most useful command output. Linux Cockpit provides graphs and easy-to-use forms for viewing performance measures and making changes to your systems.
Dear Google, When is the Linux Support for Google Drive Arriving?
Google Drive is a popular cloud storage solution that offers convenient features and often a reliable choice for many consumers out there. It is also the default choice for many Android smartphone users to store their photos or phone backups. Not to forget, WhatsApp (the most popular instant messenger) also lets you back up your chats and media to Google Drive. Google Drive also offers competitive regional pricing, which makes it easy for users in developing countries to use cloud storage. I think it is safe to say that it is the best choice for many users across multiple platforms. It is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.
