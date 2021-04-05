today's howtos
Integrate AppImages To Application Menu Using AppImageLauncher - OSTechNix
This guide explains what is AppImageLauncher and how to integrate AppImages to application menu using AppImageLauncher utility in Linux.
How To Install WebERP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WebERP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, WebERP is a free, open-source, and complete web-based accounting and business management system. With webERP, you can manage many things including, purchase orders, web store, manufacturing, sales, general ledger, and shipping. It is written in PHP and uses MariaDB as a database backend.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of WebERP on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
[Older] Gathering and aggregating system information in Linux - Linux Concept
In this article, we are going to discuss the dmidecode Linux tool, which will gather information about the system such as CPU information, server, memory, and networking.
How To Install KVM on Manjaro 21 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Manjaro 21. For those of you who didn’t know, KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine which allows us to run multiple guests operating systems on a single host. KVM is an Open-source technology that lets us turn our Linux machine into a Hypervisor. This allows us to run multiple Virtual Machines (VMs). The KVM converts Linux into a (bare-metal) hypervisor. Implementations of KVM are supported on the x86 platforms (32-bit and 64-bit) that support virtualization CPU extensions (such as those provided in Intel VT and AMD-V lines). The only exceptions are the Atom processor from Intel.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the KVM on a Manjaro 21 (Ornara).
Get Terminal Integrated into File Manager in Ubuntu 20.04 / Ubuntu 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook
Want to embed a terminal in the Files, Nautilus file manager, in Ubuntu? Nautilus Terminal is the project to do the job.
Nautilus Terminal is an open-source project started in 2010. It’s now at version 4.x that supports up to Nautilus 40.
With it, you have an integrated terminal in each file window and tab. The terminal follows the navigation, without running cd command, the terminal automatically go to the directory when you navigate to a folder in file manager.
[Older] Compressing and archiving files in Linux Operating System - Linux Concept
There is a difference between a compressed and an archive file. So, what is an archive file? It is a collection of files and directories that are stored in a single file. An archive file is not a compressed file.
What is a compressed file? This is a collection of files and directories stored in one file. It uses less disk space for storage.
How and why I compile the QMK keyboard firmware in Alpine Linux | Hund
I haven’t touched the firmware on my keyboard for a couple of years now, but the other day I decided it was time to make a few minor tweaks to it.
Compiling the QMK firmware in Gentoo means that I have to setup a development toolchain for the Atmel AVR microprocessor, which is what my keyboard uses. While it’s not rocket science to cross compile things in Gentoo, we can’t ignore the fact that I’m lazy.. So. I found it a lot easier and quicker to just set it up on my secondary computer with Alpine Linux instead.
All I had to do was to install the packages avr-gcc and avr-libc, I could then simply compile the source code. Flashing the firmware is still done on Gentoo with the tool dfu-programmer, simply because that’s the machine my keyboard is connected to.
How to Create a File in Linux Using Terminal
As we all know, Linux is an operating system mainly used by geeks and developers, who are mostly keyboard people and like to write commands instead of using a graphical user interface (GUI). Unlike the Windows operating system, where most of the work is done with a few clicks, Linux has commands for everything, such as basic file manipulation, compression or extraction of files, etc. These commands run on the Linux command line known as the terminal or shell. The terminal or shell is a utility in Linux that is responsible for running the commands. Today, I will introduce various methods that you can use to create a file in Linux using the terminal.
How to setup FTP/SFTP server and client on AlmaLinux
FTP and SFTP are great protocols for downloading files from a remote or local server, or uploading files onto the server. FTP will suffice for some situations, but for connections over the internet, SFTP is recommended. In other words, FTP is not secure to use over an internet connection, since your credentials and data are transmitted without encryption. The 'S' in SFTP stands for 'Secure' and tunnels the FTP protocol through SSH, providing the encryption needed to establish a secure connection.
How to upgrade to Fedora 34
Fedora 34 is here! With it comes a brand new desktop environment: Gnome 40! If you’ve been patiently waiting to try out this new release, this article is for you! Follow along as we go over how to upgrade to Fedora 34!
If you do not have Fedora 33 installed and can’t upgrade straight to 34, or if you use a different distribution and want to check it out, you’ll want to download Fedora 34.
To get your hands on Fedora 34 to try it fresh, start by heading over to the Fedora official website. Once on the website, locate “Fedora Workstation” and click on the “Download Now” button.
By clicking on “Download Now” with the mouse, you’ll be taken to the download page. From here, locate the “On Linux or just want an ISO file?” option. Then, select the “Download” button next to “Fedora 34: x86_64 DVD ISO” to grab the latest Fedora. Or, download Fedora Media Writer if you’re on Windows or Mac OS.
Install WPScan WordPress Security Scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Commands to install WPscan WordPress security scanner on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 Linux distos to find plugin or themes vulnerabilities issues.
Setup syslog server on Ubuntu or CentOS for Centralized Logs management - LinuxTechLab
Checking logs is an important activity to see what’s happening on your Linux servers, especially when you are trying to locate an issue. It easy when you are just managing 2, 3 servers but what to do when you are handling 50 or 100 servers?
That’s when Centralized log management comes into the picture. We can sync all the Linux server logs (auth logs, cron logs, syslogs, etc) to a single Linux server so that we have access to logs of all the servers, whether 1 or 100, on a single server & when we are required to check logs, we will just login to a single server & will have access to logs from all servers.
This is also useful when you don’t plan to give access to servers to all the individuals but we can just give access to a centralized logs server & they can see logs from that single machine only.
Show current network interface in use
[Older] Write a bash script accessing SQL databases remotely or locally - Linux Concept
In this article, we are going to learn how to automate SQL queries by connecting to a server using a shell script. Bash scripting is used for automating things.
[Older] Write a bash script to monitoring directories and files
inotify is a tool in Linux which is used to report when a file system event occurs. Using inotify, you can monitor individual files or directories.
Complete Beginner's Guide to LVM in Linux [With Hands-on]
This is a complete beginner's guide to LVM (Logical Volume Management) in Linux.
In this tutorial, you'll learn the concept of LVM, its components and why you should be using it.
I won't be limited to just the theoretical explanation. I'll also show hands-on examples for creating and managing LVMs in Linux.
In short, I'm going to give you all the necessary information that you'd need to start working with LVM in the real world.
Install Nginx with PHP and MySQL (LEMP) plus SSL on Debian 10
LEMP is an acronym that stands for the following software stack: Linux kernel, Nginx web server, MariaDB database (or MySQL), and the PHP server-side programming language. This software is widely used on servers on the Internet today to provide dynamic websites or interactive web applications.
Nginx is a modern and resource-efficient web server that is actively developed and is the second most used web server on the Internet after the Apache HTTP server. It is particularly fast because it uses an asynchronous, event-driven approach to processing requests.
This tutorial shows you how to install and configure the LEMP stack (Nginx with MariaDB and PHP 7) on the latest version of Debian 10.
Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
today's leftovers
Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo review - Life is a vicious circle
So what can I say? Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is a meh distro. There isn't any glamor or novelty, or in fact, any reason for it to exist. Interim releases don't make sense, with any distro family out there. It'd be so much better if we had one release every 18-24 months, but then get a nice, polished product. All in all, it's nothing spectacular. There were bugs, there were regressions, there were glitches. Compare to the previous release, and then scratch your head. If you like Plasma, then Kubuntu does a good job, but you should stay with an LTS. I can't say there is anything majorly useful or exciting here, and I feel totally dejected by the random scattershot of new problems. But until distros invest huge effort and resources in proper QA, nothing will change. So there we go. I went through the motions, I ticked a box, and I don't feel any wiser or happier because of it. Until the next time.
Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?
If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're new to Linux, and you mistakenly try out a tiling window manager, you're in for a surprise. Tiling window managers have been around for a while and for the uninitiated they can be a real challenge. The idea behind the tiling window manager is to efficiently and automatically organize your desktop for you. Most tiling window managers do this quite well—you open one app and it places it, automatically maximized, on your screen. Open another app and it splits the screen with the first app. Continue opening apps and you'll find each app continues to split.
