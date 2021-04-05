Proprietary Software and DRM
-
Lima: Another Way Of Spinning Up Simple, Integrated Linux VMs on macOS - Phoronix
Making some rounds this weekend is the "Lima" project. No, not to be confused with the open-source Arm Mali reverse-engineered project of the same name, but rather an effort to be like an unofficial "macOS subsystem for Linux."
-
Cloudflare’s new authentication system aims to eliminate CAPTCHA from Internet
The system is called Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood and it will be able to authenticate logins to websites by using physical USB keys
-
Viber – An extraordinary instant messaging application for Linux [Ed: This is proprietary software and it does not respect your privacy (except, perhaps, compared to GAFAM). Viber is so dumb that, like many other applications of its kind, it refuses to work unless you carry around a tracking devices known as a mobile 'phone'. These restrictions may not matter to Viber users regardless. They're spied on.]
In this article, I review Viber application and its features and show you how to install and set it up on Linux.
Viber is a free, secure and cross-platform instant messaging application. It comes with a plethora of features that I for sure in love with and hope you will like them too. It is fairly easier to use, in fact, 97% of smartphones in Ukraine usages Viber so you can see it is insanely popular there. Just like Whatsapp in here.
-
The Fight for the Right to Repair (and diagnose) Your own Tech Hardware – from PC hardware to cars to tractors – reason vs profit-monopoly-madness
it sounds crazy but… as machines as cars and tractors become more complicated and computerized
not only are their parts DELIBERATELY designed to break after a certain time (planned obsolescence) (in order to sell more spare parts, make more profit)
no, the manufacturers DELIBERATELY try to limit the ability of users to diagnose & self-repair their systems (in order to make more profit).
This translates into Linus complaining, that NVIDIA won’t release any details about their hardware or cooperate with the Open Source community in order to get their hardware up and running under GNU Linux, which lead to Linus “FUCK YOU NVIDIA” statement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 482 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
today's leftovers
Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo review - Life is a vicious circle
So what can I say? Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is a meh distro. There isn't any glamor or novelty, or in fact, any reason for it to exist. Interim releases don't make sense, with any distro family out there. It'd be so much better if we had one release every 18-24 months, but then get a nice, polished product. All in all, it's nothing spectacular. There were bugs, there were regressions, there were glitches. Compare to the previous release, and then scratch your head. If you like Plasma, then Kubuntu does a good job, but you should stay with an LTS. I can't say there is anything majorly useful or exciting here, and I feel totally dejected by the random scattershot of new problems. But until distros invest huge effort and resources in proper QA, nothing will change. So there we go. I went through the motions, I ticked a box, and I don't feel any wiser or happier because of it. Until the next time.
Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?
If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're new to Linux, and you mistakenly try out a tiling window manager, you're in for a surprise. Tiling window managers have been around for a while and for the uninitiated they can be a real challenge. The idea behind the tiling window manager is to efficiently and automatically organize your desktop for you. Most tiling window managers do this quite well—you open one app and it places it, automatically maximized, on your screen. Open another app and it splits the screen with the first app. Continue opening apps and you'll find each app continues to split.
Recent comments
52 min 48 sec ago
59 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 25 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago