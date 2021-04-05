Programming Leftovers
How to look at the stack with gdb
I was chatting with someone yesterday and they mentioned that they don’t really understand exactly how the stack works or how to look at it.
So here’s a quick walkthrough of how you can use gdb to look at the stack of a C program. I think this would be similar for a Rust program, but I’m going to use C because I find it a little simpler for a toy example and also you can do Terrible Things in C more easily.
Introduction to the Node.js reference architecture, Part 3: Code consistency
Welcome back to our ongoing series about the Node.js reference architecture. Part 1 introduced what the Node.js reference architecture is all about, and Part 2 took a look at logging. In this article, we will dive into code consistency and how to enforce it with a linter tool like ESLint.
Error handling in Go HTTP applications – joe shaw
Nate Finch had a nice blog post on error flags recently, and it caused me to think about error handling in my own greenfield Go project at work.
Much of the Go software I write follows a common pattern: an HTTP JSON API fronting some business logic, backed by a data store of some sort. When an error occurs, I typically want to present a context-aware HTTP status code and an a JSON payload containing an error message. I want to avoid 400 Bad Request and 500 Internal Server Errors whenever possible, and I also don’t want to expose internal implementation details or inadvertently leak information to API consumers.
I’d like to share the pattern I’ve settled on for this type of application.
Convenient matrices and other improvements Python 3.5 brought us
Explore some of the underutilized but still useful Python features.
Announcing Rustup 1.24.2
The rustup working group is happy to announce the release of rustup version 1.24.2. Rustup is the recommended tool to install Rust, a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of rustup installed, getting rustup 1.24.2 is as easy as closing your IDE and running:
rustup self update
Rustup will also automatically update itself at the end of a normal toolchain update:
rustup update
If you don't have it already, you can get rustup from the appropriate page on our website.
Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
today's leftovers
Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo review - Life is a vicious circle
So what can I say? Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is a meh distro. There isn't any glamor or novelty, or in fact, any reason for it to exist. Interim releases don't make sense, with any distro family out there. It'd be so much better if we had one release every 18-24 months, but then get a nice, polished product. All in all, it's nothing spectacular. There were bugs, there were regressions, there were glitches. Compare to the previous release, and then scratch your head. If you like Plasma, then Kubuntu does a good job, but you should stay with an LTS. I can't say there is anything majorly useful or exciting here, and I feel totally dejected by the random scattershot of new problems. But until distros invest huge effort and resources in proper QA, nothing will change. So there we go. I went through the motions, I ticked a box, and I don't feel any wiser or happier because of it. Until the next time.
Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?
If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're new to Linux, and you mistakenly try out a tiling window manager, you're in for a surprise. Tiling window managers have been around for a while and for the uninitiated they can be a real challenge. The idea behind the tiling window manager is to efficiently and automatically organize your desktop for you. Most tiling window managers do this quite well—you open one app and it places it, automatically maximized, on your screen. Open another app and it splits the screen with the first app. Continue opening apps and you'll find each app continues to split.
