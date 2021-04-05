Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.

today's leftovers The Growing Number Of AI Accelerator Drivers Reignites Linux Kernel Driver Debate While we are sure to see only more AI accelerator drivers introduced to the Linux kernel over the coming years, the open-source driver situation for the Linux kernel is increasingly becoming a fragmented mess already and disagreements among kernel developers continue to be reignited over the mainlining process and the handling of these drivers. The latest example is over the ongoing effort for Intel working on their Gaussian and Neural Accelerator "GNA" Linux driver for the mainline kernel for this feature already found in current mobile SoCs. Intel's GNA Linux driver is one of several AI-related accelerator drivers currently being worked on by the company for Linux -- Intel is still working on their Nervana NNPI Linux driver and there is also all of the Habana Labs AI training/inference accelerator code in the kernel with Intel having acquired that firm. Even among all of Intel's different AI kernel drivers for Linux, there isn't a uniform API or any concerted effort around supporting all of them at a low-level but have their different kernel driver components. Granted, up the stack they are pushing oneAPI and software efforts like oneDNN for application programmers, but at the kernel level there is fragmentation among their multiple kernel drivers in this area, not to mention vastly different interfaces for drivers from other hardware vendors.

Whats Going On With Lenovo and Linux? Last year Lenovo thrilled Linux fans with a TON of hardware announcements, and a promise to treat Linux as a first-class citizen. Well, I have a gripe. But I also have an update DIRECTLY from Lenovo's Mark Pearson.

LHS Episode #412: WFView Deep Dive Hello and welcome to the 412th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we have a fantastic interview with Elliott, Phil and Roeland, developers of the WFView project. WFView is an open source rig management application which implements rig control, network access, audio transport, full display view and more. It's open source and cross platform and available for download today. We hope you check out the project and enjoy the podcast.

The First Release Candidate of Rocky Linux is Here — And We’re Excited [Ed: "SPONSORED CONTENT BY SILICON MECHANICS" or paid-for ads disguised as articles] Back in December of 2020 Red Hat announced it will no longer be supporting CentOS 8 as of January 1st, 2022 . This was a big deal for HPC practitioners and the larger computing community. But Red Hat had a plan. Red Hat announced CentOS Stream, which they are calling “the upstream brand of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.” This version of CentOS does not operate on a traditional release schedule but in a rolling-release style, which limits its practical applications. Further, it has shifted from a downstream, bug-for-bug compatible version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to an upstream, experimental distro. This means it is less a free version of RHEL and more of a beta version of future RHEL releases.

psifidotos: Latte bug fix release v0.9.12 Hello everyone, as it appears the Latte Dock issue with Plasma 5.22 was solved by openSUSE. Everyone should thank Fabian Vogt for providing the relevant patch and give a few more months life for v0.9.x branch.

Moving on I joined Bluesystems GmbH in August 2015, over the course of ~6 years I had opportunity to work in some of most exciting projects (in no particular order). [...] However, I have decided to leave Bluesystems at end of this month. I am thankful to Bluesystems for sponsoring work on KDE and in general open-source development. If you are interested in working with them, they are looking for new personnel in various areas, their about page gives more information about this.

Office Depot modernizes, saving over 40 percent in IT management costs with SUSE It was agreed that adopting a cloud-first strategy would support rapid innovation and response to market changes, generate better customer experiences, help manage security and minimize costs. When planning how to better manage their mixed IT environment and securely migrate operations to private cloud, Office Depot evaluated several vendors. SUSE was selected based on its long history in the retail industry, commitment to open source and proven reliability. It was determined that SUSE solutions would help Office Depot reach their goals swiftly and cost-effectively. Office Depot selected SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) as its primary operating system on private cloud and in their on-premise central data centers. SUSE Manager was deployed to schedule and push releases out to Office Depot’s 1,200+ store environments. SUSE Manager for Retail was adopted to automate updates for the in-store servers, running over 5,000 point-of-sales registers.

Shells, openSUSE Announce Collaboration

AVX2 Tuning Paying Off Big Time For Dav1d 10b/12b Video Decode With the new dav1d 0.9 AV1 decoder release bringing AVX2 Assembly for higher bit depth videos, the performance improvements are very pronounced with modern Intel and AMD systems. Following this weekend's release of dav1d 0.9, I immediately set off to do some benchmarking of this updated AV1 CPU-based video decoder used by Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and other software for processor-based AV1 decoding with all but the very latest hardware not offering GPU-accelerated AV1 handling yet.

Daniel Stenberg: 200 OK One day in March 1998 I released a little file transfer tool I called curl. The first ever curl release. That was good.