Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements.
The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
today's leftovers
While we are sure to see only more AI accelerator drivers introduced to the Linux kernel over the coming years, the open-source driver situation for the Linux kernel is increasingly becoming a fragmented mess already and disagreements among kernel developers continue to be reignited over the mainlining process and the handling of these drivers.
The latest example is over the ongoing effort for Intel working on their Gaussian and Neural Accelerator "GNA" Linux driver for the mainline kernel for this feature already found in current mobile SoCs. Intel's GNA Linux driver is one of several AI-related accelerator drivers currently being worked on by the company for Linux -- Intel is still working on their Nervana NNPI Linux driver and there is also all of the Habana Labs AI training/inference accelerator code in the kernel with Intel having acquired that firm. Even among all of Intel's different AI kernel drivers for Linux, there isn't a uniform API or any concerted effort around supporting all of them at a low-level but have their different kernel driver components. Granted, up the stack they are pushing oneAPI and software efforts like oneDNN for application programmers, but at the kernel level there is fragmentation among their multiple kernel drivers in this area, not to mention vastly different interfaces for drivers from other hardware vendors.
Last year Lenovo thrilled Linux fans with a TON of hardware announcements, and a promise to treat Linux as a first-class citizen. Well, I have a gripe. But I also have an update DIRECTLY from Lenovo's Mark Pearson.
Hello and welcome to the 412th episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, we have a fantastic interview with Elliott, Phil and Roeland, developers of the WFView project. WFView is an open source rig management application which implements rig control, network access, audio transport, full display view and more. It's open source and cross platform and available for download today. We hope you check out the project and enjoy the podcast.
Back in December of 2020 Red Hat announced it will no longer be supporting CentOS 8 as of January 1st, 2022 . This was a big deal for HPC practitioners and the larger computing community. But Red Hat had a plan.
Red Hat announced CentOS Stream, which they are calling “the upstream brand of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.” This version of CentOS does not operate on a traditional release schedule but in a rolling-release style, which limits its practical applications. Further, it has shifted from a downstream, bug-for-bug compatible version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to an upstream, experimental distro. This means it is less a free version of RHEL and more of a beta version of future RHEL releases.
Hello everyone, as it appears the Latte Dock issue with Plasma 5.22 was solved by openSUSE. Everyone should thank Fabian Vogt for providing the relevant patch and give a few more months life for v0.9.x branch.
I joined Bluesystems GmbH in August 2015, over the course of ~6 years I had opportunity to work in some of most exciting projects (in no particular order).
However, I have decided to leave Bluesystems at end of this month. I am thankful to Bluesystems for sponsoring work on KDE and in general open-source development. If you are interested in working with them, they are looking for new personnel in various areas, their about page gives more information about this.
It was agreed that adopting a cloud-first strategy would support rapid innovation and response to market changes, generate better customer experiences, help manage security and minimize costs.
When planning how to better manage their mixed IT environment and securely migrate operations to private cloud, Office Depot evaluated several vendors. SUSE was selected based on its long history in the retail industry, commitment to open source and proven reliability. It was determined that SUSE solutions would help Office Depot reach their goals swiftly and cost-effectively.
Office Depot selected SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) as its primary operating system on private cloud and in their on-premise central data centers. SUSE Manager was deployed to schedule and push releases out to Office Depot’s 1,200+ store environments. SUSE Manager for Retail was adopted to automate updates for the in-store servers, running over 5,000 point-of-sales registers.
With the new dav1d 0.9 AV1 decoder release bringing AVX2 Assembly for higher bit depth videos, the performance improvements are very pronounced with modern Intel and AMD systems.
Following this weekend's release of dav1d 0.9, I immediately set off to do some benchmarking of this updated AV1 CPU-based video decoder used by Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and other software for processor-based AV1 decoding with all but the very latest hardware not offering GPU-accelerated AV1 handling yet.
One day in March 1998 I released a little file transfer tool I called curl. The first ever curl release. That was good.
Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo review - Life is a vicious circle
So what can I say? Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is a meh distro. There isn't any glamor or novelty, or in fact, any reason for it to exist. Interim releases don't make sense, with any distro family out there. It'd be so much better if we had one release every 18-24 months, but then get a nice, polished product. All in all, it's nothing spectacular. There were bugs, there were regressions, there were glitches. Compare to the previous release, and then scratch your head.
If you like Plasma, then Kubuntu does a good job, but you should stay with an LTS. I can't say there is anything majorly useful or exciting here, and I feel totally dejected by the random scattershot of new problems. But until distros invest huge effort and resources in proper QA, nothing will change. So there we go. I went through the motions, I ticked a box, and I don't feel any wiser or happier because of it. Until the next time.
Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?
If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're new to Linux, and you mistakenly try out a tiling window manager, you're in for a surprise. Tiling window managers have been around for a while and for the uninitiated they can be a real challenge.
The idea behind the tiling window manager is to efficiently and automatically organize your desktop for you. Most tiling window managers do this quite well—you open one app and it places it, automatically maximized, on your screen. Open another app and it splits the screen with the first app. Continue opening apps and you'll find each app continues to split.
