Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo review - Life is a vicious circle
So what can I say? Kubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is a meh distro. There isn't any glamor or novelty, or in fact, any reason for it to exist. Interim releases don't make sense, with any distro family out there. It'd be so much better if we had one release every 18-24 months, but then get a nice, polished product. All in all, it's nothing spectacular. There were bugs, there were regressions, there were glitches. Compare to the previous release, and then scratch your head.
If you like Plasma, then Kubuntu does a good job, but you should stay with an LTS. I can't say there is anything majorly useful or exciting here, and I feel totally dejected by the random scattershot of new problems. But until distros invest huge effort and resources in proper QA, nothing will change. So there we go. I went through the motions, I ticked a box, and I don't feel any wiser or happier because of it. Until the next time.
Kdenlive 21.04.1 is out
The first maintenance release of the 21.04 series is out with many bug fixes and improvements. The video stabilization function (Vidstab) for clips in the project bin will be working again with upcoming version 21.04.2.
Linux 101: What's a tiling window manager?
If you're new to Linux, you've probably never heard of a tiling window manager. If you're new to Linux, and you mistakenly try out a tiling window manager, you're in for a surprise. Tiling window managers have been around for a while and for the uninitiated they can be a real challenge. The idea behind the tiling window manager is to efficiently and automatically organize your desktop for you. Most tiling window managers do this quite well—you open one app and it places it, automatically maximized, on your screen. Open another app and it splits the screen with the first app. Continue opening apps and you'll find each app continues to split.
