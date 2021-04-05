GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 released
GeckoLinux is pleased to announce updates to its complete lineup of ROLLING spins, which are proudly built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages from those projects' own repositories.
Please download GeckoLinux from https://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
This release offers several quality of life improvements for GeckoLinux ROLLING users. By majority vote, the default filesystem for the various Calamares guided installation options is now Btrfs with transparent Zstd data compression. Of course, all other modern Linux filesystems are also still supported via the custom partitioning option. Additionally, zRAM swap is enabled out of the box, and the EarlyOOM daemon is also enabled to help prevent unrecoverable system freezes in low memory situations. For users of new Ryzen hardware the
xf86-video-amdgpu driver is included out-of-the-box. And there are improvements in the language installer script to make it more reliable and compatible with future package updates. Please see the wiki instructions on using GeckoLinux with non-English languages.
This set of GeckoLinux ROLLING spins also includes a plethora of new software directly from the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories. The Linux kernel is currently at version 5.12.3, and all GeckoLinux editions feature Firefox 88. Current desktop environment versions include the following:
- Gnome 40
- Cinnamon 4.8.6
- Plasma 5.21.5 / KF5 5.82 / KDE apps 21.04
- Budgie Desktop 10.5.3
- LXQt 0.17
- XFCE 4.16
- Mate 1.24
- Pantheon (different component versions)
GeckoLinux ROLLING spins are generated directly from unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, and the installed system can be updated directly from those official sources. GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out-of-the-box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base. Proprietary media formats play out of the box, and additional user-installed multimedia applications work automatically with restricted media codecs thanks to the prioritized inclusion of the Packman repository. Proprietary hardware driver and firmware support has also been included as much as possible. Google and Skype repositories are also configured out-of-the-box for optional user installation of proprietary applications from those vendors. Third-party RPM packages can be easily installed using the graphical YaST package manager, and various configuration tweaks are included to modify openSUSE's default package management behavior. GeckoLinux uses the Calamares system installer, providing easy but powerful options for reliable installation of the live system.
Please download GeckoLinux from https://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
