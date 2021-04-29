Optimizing 3D performance with virglrenderer
Collabora has been investing into Perfetto to enable driver authors and users to get deep insights into driver internals and GPU performance which were not previously visible. This post shows how we applied this work and other peformance analysis tools to study a number of workloads on the virtualized VirGL implementation, and used this insight to improve performance by up to 6.2%.
Back in August 2019, I wrote about running games in a virtual machine by using virglrenderer. Now, let's look at how the code can be tweaked to squeeze out the last bit of performance.
Virglrenderer Sees Some New Micro-Optimizations - Phoronix
Virglrenderer that is part of the open-source Linux effort to provide accelerated OpenGL to guest virtual machines has been enjoying some new micro-optimizations.
Gert Wollny outlined how making use of Perfetto for run-time profiling of Virglrenderer they were able to gain new insight into areas of Virglrenderer to focus on for micro-optimizations.
T2 Linux 21.5 "Because we can" for 18 architectures
Today the T2 System Development Environment Linux 21.5 was released with an even larger amount of supported, 18 pre- and cross-compiled set of architectures ever: alpha, arm, arm64, hppa, ia64, m68k, mips64, mipsel, ppc, ppc64-32, ppc64le, riscv, riscv64, s390x, sparc64, superh, x86, and x86-64. Major performance improemvnts were implemented, including: not yet upstream x86 concurrent TLB flushing, faster in-kernel zstd update as well as smarter (profile guided Os vs O3) whole system optimizations! The 21.5 release received updates across the board, while a major point of work was the GCC 11 update as well as re-basing and fixing upstream regressions for the Sony PS3 support as well as various small improvements, including an up to 15 seconds faster system shutdown when using sysvinit. All 18 official ISO images are fully cross compiled! Over 224 Subversion revisions, of which many are now AI updated by our nightly package bot we named “Data” ;-) Usually most packages are up-to-date, including Linux 5.12.4, GCC 11.0, LLVM/Clang 12, as well as the latest version of X.org, Mesa, Firefox, Rust, KDE and GNOME 40! More information, source and binary downloads are open source and free at: https://t2sde.org Recently the development can also be followed live on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/morerenerebe There were 224 changesets with 251 lines of commit messages. Approximately 132 packages got updates, 25 issues fixed, 132 packages or features added and 10 removed. Multiple improvements have been committed.
GeckoLinux Switches to Btrfs by Default, Now Offers GNOME 40.1, LXQt 0.17, and Budgie 10.5.3
GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 editions are now available for download built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages, and they come with a major change for those who want to install this desktop-oriented distribution, namely using Btrfs as default filesystem for the guided installation. While Btrfs is now the default file system for new installations, your existing GeckoLinux ROLLING installation won’t be affected the next time you update your system. Also, if you want to install GeckoLinux with another file system, you can select from the various supported filesystem via the custom partitioning option.
GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 released
GeckoLinux is pleased to announce updates to its complete lineup of ROLLING spins, which are proudly built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages from those projects' own repositories.
Please download GeckoLinux from https://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
This release offers several quality of life improvements for GeckoLinux ROLLING users. By majority vote, the default filesystem for the various Calamares guided installation options is now Btrfs with transparent Zstd data compression. Of course, all other modern Linux filesystems are also still supported via the custom partitioning option. Additionally, zRAM swap is enabled out of the box, and the EarlyOOM daemon is also enabled to help prevent unrecoverable system freezes in low memory situations. For users of new Ryzen hardware the
This set of GeckoLinux ROLLING spins also includes a plethora of new software directly from the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories. The Linux kernel is currently at version 5.12.3, and all GeckoLinux editions feature Firefox 88. Current desktop environment versions include the following:
GeckoLinux ROLLING spins are generated directly from unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman repositories, and the installed system can be updated directly from those official sources. GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out-of-the-box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base. Proprietary media formats play out of the box, and additional user-installed multimedia applications work automatically with restricted media codecs thanks to the prioritized inclusion of the Packman repository. Proprietary hardware driver and firmware support has also been included as much as possible. Google and Skype repositories are also configured out-of-the-box for optional user installation of proprietary applications from those vendors. Third-party RPM packages can be easily installed using the graphical YaST package manager, and various configuration tweaks are included to modify openSUSE's default package management behavior. GeckoLinux uses the Calamares system installer, providing easy but powerful options for reliable installation of the live system.
Please download GeckoLinux from https://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
