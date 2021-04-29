GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 editions are now available for download built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages, and they come with a major change for those who want to install this desktop-oriented distribution, namely using Btrfs as default filesystem for the guided installation. While Btrfs is now the default file system for new installations, your existing GeckoLinux ROLLING installation won’t be affected the next time you update your system. Also, if you want to install GeckoLinux with another file system, you can select from the various supported filesystem via the custom partitioning option.

GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.210517 released GeckoLinux is pleased to announce updates to its complete lineup of ROLLING spins, which are proudly built with unmodified openSUSE Tumbleweed and Packman packages from those projects' own repositories. Please download GeckoLinux from https://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun! This release offers several quality of life improvements for GeckoLinux ROLLING users. By majority vote, the default filesystem for the various Calamares guided installation options is now Btrfs with transparent Zstd data compression. Of course, all other modern Linux filesystems are also still supported via the custom partitioning option. Additionally, zRAM swap is enabled out of the box, and the EarlyOOM daemon is also enabled to help prevent unrecoverable system freezes in low memory situations. For users of new Ryzen hardware the xf86-video-amdgpu driver is included out-of-the-box. And there are improvements in the language installer script to make it more reliable and compatible with future package updates. Please see the wiki instructions on using GeckoLinux with non-English languages. This set of GeckoLinux ROLLING spins also includes a plethora of new software directly from the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories. The Linux kernel is currently at version 5.12.3, and all GeckoLinux editions feature Firefox 88. Current desktop environment versions include the following: Gnome 40

Cinnamon 4.8.6

Plasma 5.21.5 / KF5 5.82 / KDE apps 21.04

Budgie Desktop 10.5.3

LXQt 0.17

XFCE 4.16

Mate 1.24

