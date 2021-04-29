What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For
Bodhi Linux is an Ubuntu-based desktop distribution valuing minimalism and user choice. In accordance with that philosophy, the Standard Bodhi Linux install includes only a tiny number of pre-installed apps and the freedom to install whatever additional apps you wish.
To further add to user freedom, the desktop environment for Bodhi Linux, Moksha, makes as many configuration options available to the user as possible. It's also designed to be lightweight and fast, making it one of the best distros for older devices.
[...]
Are you running a previous version of Bodhi and wondering if you should upgrade? Bodhi 6 is stable and offers several improvements. While remaining on 5.1 won't hurt you for the time being (Ubuntu 18.04 official support lasts until April 2023), you'd at least benefit from an updated package base for the apps you use.
If you're new to Bodhi, the distro is definitely unique among the host of options out there. Its beautiful themes and speedy engine make it an ideal option for those who value aesthetics, efficiency, and simplicity. The Standard install, in fact, is one of several great, lean options for running Linux on PCs with minimal disk space.
