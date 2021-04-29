Alexander Kiryuhin, Jonathan Worthington and vendethiel released Cro 0.8.5, the library for building reactive distributed systems taking advantage of all that the Raku Programming Language has to offer. Most important new features are the use of TCP_NODELAY by default (which improves network performance) and on-demand reloading of templates in development environments. [...] Although one can commit a Grant Proposal for a Raku project any time of the year, it is good to sometimes be reminded that another round is coming up to a deadline. So it’s not too late to submit your proposal for the May Round of the Foundation Grants.

Google announced today the accepted projects/students for this year's Google Summer of Code. While for GSoC 2021 Google trimmed the length of this summer coding initiative and also cut the stipend amounts, there ended up being still a good turnout for this year with some interesting projects to be attempted. Google announced that 1,292 students were selected from 69 countries. Some 4,795 students submitted 6,991 applications from 103 countries in total.

Recently I saw a pull request for the kitty terminal that kind of annoyed me, not because of the content but because of the complete of any social awareness and etiquette from the creator and the maintainer of the project. Please use this as an example of how not to act.

Microsoft Office is pricey. You don’t need to pay for it if you know about this free alternative: LibreOffice. It’s a free, open-source office suite compatible with Microsoft Office files. Since it’s open-source software, the program is continually updated at no charge. LibreOffice offers six programs that will feel instantly familiar to you if you’ve used Office before. Writer, Calc and Impress are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. They have most of the same features. You just might need to poke around to find some of them. Even better, LibreOffice can open and edit the documents you made in Office and save new files in Office formats. Download Libre Office here.

At the start of May, we launched the Month of LibreOffice, encouraging all users to get involved and help to make the software even better. Everyone who contributes – be it to documentation, translations, bug report testing and other areas – can claim a cool sticker pack, and has a chance to win extra merch too...

Every organisation had its own operating system that supported selected applications until the arrival of Unix. More organisations started adopting Unix because of its portability and universal application. The inexpensive and interactive use of the Unix system transformed the way software engineers thought about programming. It’s also around this period that the hacking community started tinkering with operating systems. Back then, the term “hacker” was attached to computer experts who pushed computer systems beyond known limits. Somewhere along the way, a new breed of hackers concerned with personal gain (what we know today as cybercriminals) emerged.

The big new release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition from BioWare and EA is only supported for Windows on PC, but with Proton GE you should now be able to play it on Linux. Should being the keyword, as Proton can be a little fiddly at times. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is the community-made version which has a number of extras.

Fedora 35 is looking to replace the unmaintained SDL 1.2 packages with using the sdl12-compat compatibility layer for better handling of vintage Linux games by this upcoming distribution release. The hope is to replace the existing SDL 1.2 packages with sdl12-compat, which is basically the SDL 1.2 interfaces mapped over SDL 2.0. This SDL 1.2 compatibility layer is using SDL 2.0 "behind the scenes" and continues to see new commits unlike the unmaintained original SDL 1.2.

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For Bodhi Linux is an Ubuntu-based desktop distribution valuing minimalism and user choice. In accordance with that philosophy, the Standard Bodhi Linux install includes only a tiny number of pre-installed apps and the freedom to install whatever additional apps you wish. To further add to user freedom, the desktop environment for Bodhi Linux, Moksha, makes as many configuration options available to the user as possible. It's also designed to be lightweight and fast, making it one of the best distros for older devices. [...] Are you running a previous version of Bodhi and wondering if you should upgrade? Bodhi 6 is stable and offers several improvements. While remaining on 5.1 won't hurt you for the time being (Ubuntu 18.04 official support lasts until April 2023), you'd at least benefit from an updated package base for the apps you use. If you're new to Bodhi, the distro is definitely unique among the host of options out there. Its beautiful themes and speedy engine make it an ideal option for those who value aesthetics, efficiency, and simplicity. The Standard install, in fact, is one of several great, lean options for running Linux on PCs with minimal disk space.