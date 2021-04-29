Free Software and Programming
-
An open source Covid vaccine could be made in India soon - Times of India
India News: Pharma giants and countries are fighting over vaccine patents as thousands die. There’s a simple, tried and tested option — open-source vaccines.
-
A reflection of technology past and hopes for 2070
Every organisation had its own operating system that supported selected applications until the arrival of Unix. More organisations started adopting Unix because of its portability and universal application. The inexpensive and interactive use of the Unix system transformed the way software engineers thought about programming.
It’s also around this period that the hacking community started tinkering with operating systems. Back then, the term “hacker” was attached to computer experts who pushed computer systems beyond known limits. Somewhere along the way, a new breed of hackers concerned with personal gain (what we know today as cybercriminals) emerged.
-
Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?
If you're still on the fence about Google One, consider this. Eminent privacy advocate Richard Stallman foresaw how cloud computing would make people hand over their data to corporations.
-
Month of LibreOffice, May 2021 – Half-way through!
At the start of May, we launched the Month of LibreOffice, encouraging all users to get involved and help to make the software even better. Everyone who contributes – be it to documentation, translations, bug report testing and other areas – can claim a cool sticker pack, and has a chance to win extra merch too...
-
10 freebies every small business should grab right now
Microsoft Office is pricey. You don’t need to pay for it if you know about this free alternative: LibreOffice. It’s a free, open-source office suite compatible with Microsoft Office files. Since it’s open-source software, the program is continually updated at no charge.
LibreOffice offers six programs that will feel instantly familiar to you if you’ve used Office before. Writer, Calc and Impress are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. They have most of the same features. You just might need to poke around to find some of them. Even better, LibreOffice can open and edit the documents you made in Office and save new files in Office formats. Download Libre Office here.
-
Please Don't Act Like This Maintainer
Recently I saw a pull request for the kitty terminal that kind of annoyed me, not because of the content but because of the complete of any social awareness and etiquette from the creator and the maintainer of the project. Please use this as an example of how not to act.
-
Google Announces Some Very Interesting GSoC 2021 Projects
Google announced today the accepted projects/students for this year's Google Summer of Code. While for GSoC 2021 Google trimmed the length of this summer coding initiative and also cut the stipend amounts, there ended up being still a good turnout for this year with some interesting projects to be attempted.
Google announced that 1,292 students were selected from 69 countries. Some 4,795 students submitted 6,991 applications from 103 countries in total.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.20 Cro Nodelayed
Alexander Kiryuhin, Jonathan Worthington and vendethiel released Cro 0.8.5, the library for building reactive distributed systems taking advantage of all that the Raku Programming Language has to offer. Most important new features are the use of TCP_NODELAY by default (which improves network performance) and on-demand reloading of templates in development environments.
[...]
Although one can commit a Grant Proposal for a Raku project any time of the year, it is good to sometimes be reminded that another round is coming up to a deadline. So it’s not too late to submit your proposal for the May Round of the Foundation Grants.
-
Researchers call for bias-free artificial intelligence [Ed: They should/could start by not calling every computer program "hey hi" and instead deal with the real issues, which is people coding things to suit their own biases, as IBM does]
-
Games: SDL, Valve, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Free Software and Programming
What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For
Bodhi Linux is an Ubuntu-based desktop distribution valuing minimalism and user choice. In accordance with that philosophy, the Standard Bodhi Linux install includes only a tiny number of pre-installed apps and the freedom to install whatever additional apps you wish. To further add to user freedom, the desktop environment for Bodhi Linux, Moksha, makes as many configuration options available to the user as possible. It's also designed to be lightweight and fast, making it one of the best distros for older devices. [...] Are you running a previous version of Bodhi and wondering if you should upgrade? Bodhi 6 is stable and offers several improvements. While remaining on 5.1 won't hurt you for the time being (Ubuntu 18.04 official support lasts until April 2023), you'd at least benefit from an updated package base for the apps you use. If you're new to Bodhi, the distro is definitely unique among the host of options out there. Its beautiful themes and speedy engine make it an ideal option for those who value aesthetics, efficiency, and simplicity. The Standard install, in fact, is one of several great, lean options for running Linux on PCs with minimal disk space.
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux and Linux News
