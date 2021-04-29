Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 17th of May 2021 11:03:57 PM
Misc
  • Digest of YaST Development Sprint 123 | YaST

    Both openSUSE Leap 15.3 and SUSE Enterprise Linux 15 SP3 are already in the oven and almost ready to be tasted. But although they smell delicious, the openSUSE volunteers and the great SUSE QA team never give up in challenging our beloved distributions to find the corner cases that need more polishing. Since we want to make sure each possible problem have a solution or a documented workaround at the release date, the YaST Team invested quite some time during the last sprint investigating and solving some problems related to AutoYaST, system migration, registration and other tricky areas.

    [...]

    One of the many features offered by AutoYaST is the possibility of specifying a so-called ask-list, which lets the user decide the values of some parts of the AutoYaST profile during the installation. That allows to fine-tune the level of flexibility and interactivity, with a process that is highly automated but still customizable on the fly. During this sprint we basically rewrote the whole feature to make it more robust and powerful, while still being fully backwards-compatible. See more details in the corresponding pull request including technical details, before-and-after screenshots and a link to the official documentation that explains how to use this reworked feature.

  • Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14

    The open-source Panfrost graphics driver stack that is now seeing support backed by Arm is going to see Mediatek MT8183 support with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer.

    The Mediatek MT8183 SoC will work with the Panfrost DRM kernel driver come Linux 5.14. This Mediatek SoC is prominent for being used by HP, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks. The Mediatek MT8183 was announced at the end of 2019 with featuring eight Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores while using Arm Mali G72 MP3 graphics.

  • High-end Chromebooks explain convertible laptops better than anything else

    It is always with a sense of wonderment, befuddlement, and disbelief that the company from Cupertino pushes its tablet and desktop operating systems closer and closer together, especially as it has steadfastly refused to allow a touchscreen on Macs.

    But the interaction style from the latter half of the last century has been good enough for Apple, and that's that for the world's largest computer firm.

    While I still concur the desktop-style interface is paramount among the choices on offer, it isn't necessarily the best in circumstances when an app, which has been built for a touch interface, is lazily ported onto your desktop.

  • OpenShot brings official Linux video editor to Chromebook

    Seeing how the foundation of Chrome Unboxed is built very much on Chrome OS and cloud computing, we are huge fans of the open web and ever-evolving tools that come with the territory. That said, there is one particular area that Chrome OS is still lacking and I’m afraid that we are still a few years out from a web-based solution. Yes, I am talking about video editing. There is an increasing number of really good web-based video creation tools out there and for a lot of users, they do everything needed to create quality content for the classroom, marketing materials, or what have you. For serious content creators and studios, however, those tools simply won’t cut it. Thankfully, Chrome OS has matured extensively over the past ten years, and times, they are a-changing.

  • With $21M in funding, Code Ocean aims to help researchers replicate data-heavy science

    Say you’re a microbiologist looking at the effectiveness of a promising compound on certain muscle cells. You’re working in R, writing in RStudio on an Ubuntu machine, and your data are such and such collected during an in vitro observation. While you would naturally declare all this when you publish, there’s no guarantee anyone has an Ubuntu laptop with a working RStudio setup around, so even if you provide all the code, it might be for nothing.

    •  

  • Cloud Satellite extends public cloud for consistent applications in hybrid environments

    One way to meet this need is to enable companies to consume public cloud services anywhere else in their IT infrastructure in a software deployment model, according to Jason McGee (pictured, right), IBM fellow, vice president and chief technology officer of the IBM cloud platform at IBM.

    “So, recently we launched this thing called IBM Cloud Satellite,” he said. “[It is] how we can actually extend the public cloud experience back into the data center, out to the edge, and allow people to kind of mix both location flexibility with public cloud consumption,” he said.

    McGee and Octavian Tanase (pictured, left), senior vice president of engineering at NetApp Inc., spoke with John Furrier, host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, during IBM Think. They discussed the new demands of companies on the hybrid cloud, the main features of the IBM Cloud Satellite, and how the data storage provider NetApp complements this solution. (* Disclosure below.)

  • How to Add a Library in Arduino

    If you’ve been using Arduino IDE for a while, you would eventually need to extend its capabilities to connect with sensors, displays, Arduino shields, non-Arduino boards, and any other modules. After all, there is a limit to the number of built-in sketches you can use from the downloaded Arduino software.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: SDL, Valve, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition

  • Fedora 35 Aims For Better Experience Running Vintage Linux Games - Phoronix

    Fedora 35 is looking to replace the unmaintained SDL 1.2 packages with using the sdl12-compat compatibility layer for better handling of vintage Linux games by this upcoming distribution release. The hope is to replace the existing SDL 1.2 packages with sdl12-compat, which is basically the SDL 1.2 interfaces mapped over SDL 2.0. This SDL 1.2 compatibility layer is using SDL 2.0 "behind the scenes" and continues to see new commits unlike the unmaintained original SDL 1.2.

  • Video Game Distribution: The Next Player to Attract Digital Platform Antitrust Scrutiny [Ed: WTF is "Debian game store."]

    Valve Corporation runs Steam—the world's largest Windows, Mac, and Debian game store. Two new private antitrust class-actions allege that Valve, through Steam, controls and illegally maintains a monopoly in the PC game platform market.

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition now playable on Linux with Proton GE | GamingOnLinux

    The big new release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition from BioWare and EA is only supported for Windows on PC, but with Proton GE you should now be able to play it on Linux. Should being the keyword, as Proton can be a little fiddly at times. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is the community-made version which has a number of extras.

Free Software and Programming

  • An open source Covid vaccine could be made in India soon - Times of India

    India News: Pharma giants and countries are fighting over vaccine patents as thousands die. There’s a simple, tried and tested option — open-source vaccines.

  • A reflection of technology past and hopes for 2070

    Every organisation had its own operating system that supported selected applications until the arrival of Unix. More organisations started adopting Unix because of its portability and universal application. The inexpensive and interactive use of the Unix system transformed the way software engineers thought about programming. It’s also around this period that the hacking community started tinkering with operating systems. Back then, the term “hacker” was attached to computer experts who pushed computer systems beyond known limits. Somewhere along the way, a new breed of hackers concerned with personal gain (what we know today as cybercriminals) emerged.

  • Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?

    If you're still on the fence about Google One, consider this. Eminent privacy advocate Richard Stallman foresaw how cloud computing would make people hand over their data to corporations.

  • Month of LibreOffice, May 2021 – Half-way through!

    At the start of May, we launched the Month of LibreOffice, encouraging all users to get involved and help to make the software even better. Everyone who contributes – be it to documentation, translations, bug report testing and other areas – can claim a cool sticker pack, and has a chance to win extra merch too...

  • 10 freebies every small business should grab right now

    Microsoft Office is pricey. You don’t need to pay for it if you know about this free alternative: LibreOffice. It’s a free, open-source office suite compatible with Microsoft Office files. Since it’s open-source software, the program is continually updated at no charge. LibreOffice offers six programs that will feel instantly familiar to you if you’ve used Office before. Writer, Calc and Impress are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. They have most of the same features. You just might need to poke around to find some of them. Even better, LibreOffice can open and edit the documents you made in Office and save new files in Office formats. Download Libre Office here.

  • Please Don't Act Like This Maintainer

    Recently I saw a pull request for the kitty terminal that kind of annoyed me, not because of the content but because of the complete of any social awareness and etiquette from the creator and the maintainer of the project. Please use this as an example of how not to act.

  • Google Announces Some Very Interesting GSoC 2021 Projects

    Google announced today the accepted projects/students for this year's Google Summer of Code. While for GSoC 2021 Google trimmed the length of this summer coding initiative and also cut the stipend amounts, there ended up being still a good turnout for this year with some interesting projects to be attempted. Google announced that 1,292 students were selected from 69 countries. Some 4,795 students submitted 6,991 applications from 103 countries in total.

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.20 Cro Nodelayed

    Alexander Kiryuhin, Jonathan Worthington and vendethiel released Cro 0.8.5, the library for building reactive distributed systems taking advantage of all that the Raku Programming Language has to offer. Most important new features are the use of TCP_NODELAY by default (which improves network performance) and on-demand reloading of templates in development environments. [...] Although one can commit a Grant Proposal for a Raku project any time of the year, it is good to sometimes be reminded that another round is coming up to a deadline. So it’s not too late to submit your proposal for the May Round of the Foundation Grants.

  • Researchers call for bias-free artificial intelligence [Ed: They should/could start by not calling every computer program "hey hi" and instead deal with the real issues, which is people coding things to suit their own biases, as IBM does]

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux is an Ubuntu-based desktop distribution valuing minimalism and user choice. In accordance with that philosophy, the Standard Bodhi Linux install includes only a tiny number of pre-installed apps and the freedom to install whatever additional apps you wish. To further add to user freedom, the desktop environment for Bodhi Linux, Moksha, makes as many configuration options available to the user as possible. It's also designed to be lightweight and fast, making it one of the best distros for older devices. [...] Are you running a previous version of Bodhi and wondering if you should upgrade? Bodhi 6 is stable and offers several improvements. While remaining on 5.1 won't hurt you for the time being (Ubuntu 18.04 official support lasts until April 2023), you'd at least benefit from an updated package base for the apps you use. If you're new to Bodhi, the distro is definitely unique among the host of options out there. Its beautiful themes and speedy engine make it an ideal option for those who value aesthetics, efficiency, and simplicity. The Standard install, in fact, is one of several great, lean options for running Linux on PCs with minimal disk space. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux and Linux News

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 125

    The perfect offline distro, and your feedback about WSLg, Plasma issues, our terrible artwork, some app suggestions, and more.

  • Destination Linux #226: Kdenlive Interview Plus Which Technologies We Think Should Go Away?

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’ve got a special guest joining us for an interview. Massimo Stella of Kdenlive will be joining us to talk about this great open source video editor. In our Community Feedback, Adobe’s Flash is Dead, which other technologies should just go away? Then we take a look at the Linux Kernel 5.13 release and discuss some major ARM news going on. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

  • Audacity backs down on telemetry, System76's mechanical keyboard, elementary OS 6 beta - Linux News

    This time, we have the releae of elementary OS 6 public beta, a new mechanical keyboard from System76, Audacity getting some big backlash after annlouncing the introduction of telemetry, and some new information about the JingPad A1 , linux powered tablet

