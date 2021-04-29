today's howtos
How to install the Vivaldi Browser on Deepin 20.2
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Vivaldi Browser on Deepin 20.2.
How To Install Caddy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The Caddy web server is an open-source web server written in Go. It is designed around simplicity and security that comes with a number of features that are useful for hosting websites. Caddy is both a flexible, efficient static file server and a powerful, scalable reverse proxy.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Caddy web server on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Make Ubuntu Lighter on a Low Spec Computer? - Fosslicious
I often read the question above on forums and groups on Facebook that discuss Linux. This is an interesting discussion because there are so many lightweight Linux distributions that can be used smoothly. I've covered some lightweight Linux Distribution for older computers on this blog.
And this time our discussion will focus on Ubuntu and maybe it can be applied to other Linux distributions!.
To make Ubuntu or a Linux distribution run smoothly and lightly on a computer that has potato specifications, you can do a few things below!.
Digital audio fidelity | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
Even with my poor hearing I can hear how bad a 128 kb/s mp3 music track sounds, but when you get up to 320 kb/s it’s a different matter. In most cases I can’t hear the difference between 320 kb/s and a 16-bit 44.1 kHz Audio CD, and, as the tests in the above links demonstrate, most people struggle to tell the difference too (watch the video ‘Audiophile or Audio-Fooled? How Good Are Your Ears?‘).
Regarding sampling theory, the video ‘Digital Audio: The Line Between Audiophiles and Audiofools‘ is quite good if someone does not understand why 16-bit 44.1 kHz was chosen for Audio CDs. As to finer quantisation and higher frequencies, ‘The Difference Between 24-bit & 16-bit Audio is Inaudible Noise‘.
How to install RE:RUN by Dani on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install RE:RUN by Dani on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
How To Configure GRUB2 BootLoader Settings In Ubuntu - Unixcop
GRUB2 is the latest version of GNU GRUB, the GRand Unified Bootloader. A bootloader is the first software program that runs when a computer starts. It is responsible for loading and transferring control to the operating system kernel. In Fedora, the kernel is Linux.in addition to The kernel then initializes the rest of the operating system.
GRUB2 is the follower of the previous version GRUB (version 0.9x). The original version is available under the name GRUB Legacy.
Since Fedora 16, GRUB2 has been the default bootloader on x86 BIOS systems. For upgrades of BIOS systems, the default is also to install GRUB2, but you can opt to skip bootloader configuration entirely.
Complete Beginner's Guide to LVM in Linux [With Hands-on Examples]
Everything necessary you need to know and learn about the logical volume management in Linux.
