today's leftovers Digest of YaST Development Sprint 123 | YaST Both openSUSE Leap 15.3 and SUSE Enterprise Linux 15 SP3 are already in the oven and almost ready to be tasted. But although they smell delicious, the openSUSE volunteers and the great SUSE QA team never give up in challenging our beloved distributions to find the corner cases that need more polishing. Since we want to make sure each possible problem have a solution or a documented workaround at the release date, the YaST Team invested quite some time during the last sprint investigating and solving some problems related to AutoYaST, system migration, registration and other tricky areas. [...] One of the many features offered by AutoYaST is the possibility of specifying a so-called ask-list, which lets the user decide the values of some parts of the AutoYaST profile during the installation. That allows to fine-tune the level of flexibility and interactivity, with a process that is highly automated but still customizable on the fly. During this sprint we basically rewrote the whole feature to make it more robust and powerful, while still being fully backwards-compatible. See more details in the corresponding pull request including technical details, before-and-after screenshots and a link to the official documentation that explains how to use this reworked feature.

Panfrost Open-Source Mali Driver Adding Mediatek MT8183 Support With Linux 5.14 The open-source Panfrost graphics driver stack that is now seeing support backed by Arm is going to see Mediatek MT8183 support with the upcoming Linux 5.14 kernel cycle this summer. The Mediatek MT8183 SoC will work with the Panfrost DRM kernel driver come Linux 5.14. This Mediatek SoC is prominent for being used by HP, Acer, and Lenovo Chromebooks. The Mediatek MT8183 was announced at the end of 2019 with featuring eight Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores while using Arm Mali G72 MP3 graphics.

High-end Chromebooks explain convertible laptops better than anything else It is always with a sense of wonderment, befuddlement, and disbelief that the company from Cupertino pushes its tablet and desktop operating systems closer and closer together, especially as it has steadfastly refused to allow a touchscreen on Macs. But the interaction style from the latter half of the last century has been good enough for Apple, and that's that for the world's largest computer firm. While I still concur the desktop-style interface is paramount among the choices on offer, it isn't necessarily the best in circumstances when an app, which has been built for a touch interface, is lazily ported onto your desktop.

OpenShot brings official Linux video editor to Chromebook Seeing how the foundation of Chrome Unboxed is built very much on Chrome OS and cloud computing, we are huge fans of the open web and ever-evolving tools that come with the territory. That said, there is one particular area that Chrome OS is still lacking and I’m afraid that we are still a few years out from a web-based solution. Yes, I am talking about video editing. There is an increasing number of really good web-based video creation tools out there and for a lot of users, they do everything needed to create quality content for the classroom, marketing materials, or what have you. For serious content creators and studios, however, those tools simply won’t cut it. Thankfully, Chrome OS has matured extensively over the past ten years, and times, they are a-changing.

With $21M in funding, Code Ocean aims to help researchers replicate data-heavy science Say you’re a microbiologist looking at the effectiveness of a promising compound on certain muscle cells. You’re working in R, writing in RStudio on an Ubuntu machine, and your data are such and such collected during an in vitro observation. While you would naturally declare all this when you publish, there’s no guarantee anyone has an Ubuntu laptop with a working RStudio setup around, so even if you provide all the code, it might be for nothing.

Cloud Satellite extends public cloud for consistent applications in hybrid environments One way to meet this need is to enable companies to consume public cloud services anywhere else in their IT infrastructure in a software deployment model, according to Jason McGee (pictured, right), IBM fellow, vice president and chief technology officer of the IBM cloud platform at IBM. “So, recently we launched this thing called IBM Cloud Satellite,” he said. “[It is] how we can actually extend the public cloud experience back into the data center, out to the edge, and allow people to kind of mix both location flexibility with public cloud consumption,” he said. McGee and Octavian Tanase (pictured, left), senior vice president of engineering at NetApp Inc., spoke with John Furrier, host of theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media’s livestreaming studio, during IBM Think. They discussed the new demands of companies on the hybrid cloud, the main features of the IBM Cloud Satellite, and how the data storage provider NetApp complements this solution. (* Disclosure below.)

How to Add a Library in Arduino If you’ve been using Arduino IDE for a while, you would eventually need to extend its capabilities to connect with sensors, displays, Arduino shields, non-Arduino boards, and any other modules. After all, there is a limit to the number of built-in sketches you can use from the downloaded Arduino software.

today's howtos Partitioning using parted & fdisk commands - Unixcop Creating disk partitions enables you to split your hard drive into multiple sections that act independently. In Linux, users must structure storage devices (USB and hard drives) before using them. Partitioning is also useful when you are installing multiple operating systems on a single machine.

FSTAB & MTAB - Unixcop These are some of those critical programs for your computer. Without these, your computer will not know where to find any of the partitions or drives on the computer. Goof this up and you can be dead in the water. Never make any changes without a good backup copy.

Basics of HTTP Requests with cURL: An In-Depth Tutorial cURL (client URL) is one of the most used commands to automate the process of sending and receiving data to or from a server. The curl command supports many protocols such as – HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SFTP, TELNET, etc. It is a cross-platform tool available in Windows, Unix, and macOS. cURL has a very broad usage – a quick way to see how broad of a usage, you can run curl -h in your terminal and see all of the options it offers.