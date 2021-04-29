Linux Hint: Latest HowTos and MySQL Focus
Difference Between a Hostname and a Domain Name – Linux Hint
Many people are confused about the concept of Hostname and Domain Name. A good understanding of the basics of DNS or Domain Name System is needed to properly distinguish the two. This will help network administrators to design and secure the network of their organization in the best manner.
In the following sections, we will explore the concept of Domain Name and Hostname.
Linux Du Command Examples – Linux Hint
The du Linux command is very popular for UNIX and Linux systems. This command is used to view the information about disk usage of all directory tree and files on a machine. This command has various parameter flags or options that helps to view the information of disk usage in many different formats. Using the du command, you can also display the files and directory size details in a repeated manner.
We will give a brief demo in this article on the different uses of Linux du command with examples.
How to Modify a Host File in Linux – Linux Hint
The host file is a plain text file used by the operating systems to map Domain names to their corresponding IP addresses.
Although this tutorial focus on the host file in Linux, the host file is available in all operating systems, including Windows and Mac OS.
How to Debug SSH Connections – Linux Hint
This tutorial will go over some quick methods and techniques you can use to diagnose various SSH connections, including when you cannot connect to SSH, Authentication errors, and such.
How to Enable Screen Sharing on Debian 10 – Linux Hint
VNC or Virtual Network Computing is a protocol used to access the graphical desktop environment of your computer and control it from a remote computer.
The Screen Sharing feature of the GNOME 3 desktop environment uses the VNC protocol to allow remote access to the GNOME 3 desktop environment of your computer.
This article will show you how to enable screen sharing on the GNOME 3 desktop environment of Debian 10 and access it from a remote computer. So, let’s get started.
The Difference Between a Real User ID and an Effective User ID in the Linux OS – Linux Hint
Users, as well as groups, are usually classified by numbers rather than titles within the kernel level of the Linux OS. The kernel must be fast and reliable. In addition, the data structures must be minimal, otherwise passing strings around would be ineffective. As a result, each user, as well as group title, is translated to a specific unsigned integer value which is referred to as UserID and group ID, or “UID” and “GID” for easy reference.
Linux Cat Command Examples – Linux Hint
Linux command cat short for ‘concatenate’, is a very useful command. Using the cat command, you can create a file, view file content, concatenate files, and file output redirection. We will discuss the different uses of the cat command with some examples in this article.
Linux cp Command Examples – Linux Hint
While working on a Linux system, copying files and directories is an important task that is performed daily. All users need simple and easy utility through which they can copy all their files and directories. For this purpose, the most common cp command-line utility is used on UNIX and Linux systems.
Linux “ls” Command Examples – Linux Hint
“ls” is one of the most frequently used commands in Linux. It is used to list down the files and sub-directories within your current directory. This command is equally useful for normal users as well as for system administrators. Therefore, today we will share the five most practical use cases of the “ls” command in Linux Mint 20.
Linux rmdir Command Examples – Linux Hint
The rm and rmdir commands in Linux are used to remove files and directories. Both are powerful commands and have very few command-line options. The difference between these commands is that rmdir only removes “empty directories,” and it does not remove files. If you use rmdir to remove a directory that contains files, it will fail with the message “Directory not empty”. If you need to remove a non-empty directory, use the rm command.
Another point is that when you remove a file or directory using rm and rmdir, it is instantly removed instead of moving towards Trash. Therefore, you will need to be careful while using these commands as you will not recover the removed files and directories unless you have a backup.
This post will describe how to use the rmdir command to remove directories in Linux and some examples.
LVM: How to Create Logical Volumes and Filesystems – Linux Hint
Logical Volume Management, or LVM, is a system used to manage logical volumes and filesystems. LVM has much more advanced features than the other volume management tools (like gparted) used to divide a disk into one or more partitions. In order to play around with LVM, we need to have concepts about the following terms.
MySQL:
Using MySQL Dense_Rank() Function – Linux Hint
The MySQL DENSE_RANK () function is a function that displays the rank of a row in its partition without gaps in the ranking values. This function is a window function, which means it has similarities to functions such as ROW_NUMBER() and RANK() functions.
MySQL Replace Function – Linux Hint
This guide looks at the MySQL replace function that allows us to replace a string in a table column with a new string.
The replace function is simple and this guide will be a short one. Nonetheless, the replace function can come in handy when you need to update or change values in a table such as broken URL.
MySQL Distinct Values Query – Linux Hint
In most databases, you will often encounter duplicate values—except for unique primary keys. For example, a database can contain a film table with similar ratings, year of release, and other similar values.
Hence, to get a list of unique values, such as the various types of movie ratings, we need to get only the unique values using the MySQL distinct keyword.
This tutorial will go over how to use the distinct keyword in MySQL queries to get unique results.
Before we begin, we assume you have MySQL installed on your system and can perform operations on the databases.
MySQL IN Query – Linux Hint
In the world of databases, queries are one of the constant things we all implement. Although SQL has ways and conventions for performing specific queries, sometimes it requires us to set custom conditions.
One of the popular and useful conditional operators in SQL is the IN operator. Using the IN operator, we can get a Boolean value if a specific value is in a list.
This tutorial will walk you through the IN operator and how to use it to create customized conditions for SQL queries.
Before we begin, we assume that you have a MySQL server installed and configured on your system, and you have a sample database with which to work on.
How MySQL Deletes With the Delete Join Statements – Linux Hint
This tutorial will discuss how to use the MySQL DELETE clause in a JOIN statement to delete data from multiple tables that meet the specified condition.
The purpose of this tutorial is to help you understand how to use the DELETE clause along with the JOIN clause to remove data at once. If you are new to MySQL, consider our other tutorials, such as JOINS and DROP tables tutorials.
How MySQL Delete Duplicate Rows – Linux Hint
MySQL is a relational dataset that stores data in tables that have rows and columns. However, the data stored in the database may contain duplicate values caused by errors in the applications or users.
In this tutorial, we shall learn how to remove duplicate rows in a MySQL database to reduce database size and help to increase the server’s performance.
MySQL Show Users in Database – Linux Hint
If you have ever tried to get a list of users available in your MySQL server, you will notice there is no native command to do this. For example, to get a list of databases, you can simply query SHOW DATABASES. However, this is not the case for users.
This guide will show you how you can view the users available in your MySQL using simple and quick commands.
How to Create a View in MySQL – Linux Hint
In MySQL, a view is a virtual table that does not store data but shows data stored in other tables. Views are nothing but SQL queries because they store SQL queries that return a result set. They are also known as virtual tables.
This tutorial goes over how to create and use MySQL views in your database to perform various actions. For instance, you can use views to hide specific data from users, thus allowing them to view the data stored in a table using a view. Views can also enable developers to create simple and abstract connections to a database.
How and When to Use MySQL UUID Type – Linux Hint
According to space and time, Universal Unique Identifier, known as UUID, is a 128-bit long value that is unique across the globe. The UUID is specified by the RFC 4122.
UUID values are incredibly fascinating because even if the values are generated from the same device, they can never be the same. However, I will not get into details about the technologies used to implement UUIDs.
In this tutorial, we shall focus on the advantages of using UUIDs instead of INT for primary keys, the disadvantages of UUIDs in a database, and how to implement UUIDs in MySQL.
