today's howtos
-
How to Exclude in Grep
grep is a powerful command-line tool that is used to search one or more input files for lines that match a regular expression and writes each matching line to standard output.
In this article, we’re going to show you how to exclude one or multiple words, patterns, or directories when searching with grep.
-
Compressing & Archiving files and directories - Unixcop
Archiving is the process of combining multiple files and directories (same or different sizes) into one file. in the second place compression is the process of reducing the size of a file or directory.
Hope you understand the difference between archiving and compression.So now let’s get into the topic.
-
How to Record Linux Terminal Sessions Using Asciinema
Asciinema (pronounced as-kee-nuh-muh) is an open-source lightweight command-line program created exclusively for recording terminal sessions and sharing them with other Linux users through the web using an embedded code or the source file as required. It aims to be a “go-to” place for each terminal user who wants to share their expertise with others. Or putting it differently, it’s a place to show off your skills.
-
[Older] Backing up and erasing media, disks, and partitions with DD Command
In this article, we are going to discuss the dd command. The dd command stands for data duplicator. It is mainly used for converting and copying files. In this section, we are going to learn about backing up and erasing a media file.
-
[Older] Creating graphics and presentations on the Linux CLI
In this article, we are going to learn how to make presentations and how to create graphics on the CLI. For this, we are going to use a tool named dialog.dialog is a Linux command-line tool used for taking input from users and to create message boxes.
-
[Older] Write a bash script to checking for file integrity and tampering
In this article, we are going to learn how to check the integrity of a file and how to check for tampering by writing a simple shell script. Why do we need to check integrity? The answer is simple: administrators check integrity when there are passwords and libraries present on a server, as well as when files contain highly sensitive data.
-
[Older] Capturing network traffic headlessly in Linux Operating System
In this article, we are going to learn how to capture traffic. We are going to capture network traffic with a packet sniffer tool called tcpdump. This tool is used to filter or capture TCP/IP packets that are transferred or received over a network.
-
[Older] Finding binary dependencies in Linux Operating System
In this article, we are going to check the executable. We will find out which string is present in it by using the string command.
-
[Older] Encrypting/decrypting files from a script in Linux
In this article, we are going to learn about OpenSSL. In this section, we are going encrypt and decrypt messages and files using OpenSSL.
-
[Older] Mounting network file systems and retrieving files in Linux
In this article, we are going to learn about the mount command. To mount a file system onto the file system tree, use the mount command. This command will instruct the kernel to mount the file system found on a particular device. There is a mount point in the tree for each partition that is mounted.
-
Do you allow the X protocol on your network?
For most of my Linux-oriented career, the X protocol (TCP port 6000-60nn) that runs over the network has not been allowed. Most security policies ban the X protocol and have it silently blocked on network equipment. I guess I'm OK with that. I've mildly argued the point a few times but I generally accept the walls in which I must operate.
-
Linux lsof Command Tutorial for Beginners (15 Examples)
The lsof command in Linux displays in its output information about files that are opened by processes. In this article, we will discuss the Linux lsof tool using 15 easy-to-understand examples. Please note that all examples mentioned in this tutorial have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, but they will work on other Linux distributions too like Debian, Fedora, and CentOS.
-
What does null mean in Linux and Computing
In this article, I will give you a short explanation of what the value null or the null device means in the computing world. The value null basically means that a variable has no value. Null is used in most computer programming languages and there is also a so-called null device (/dev/null) in Linux.
-
6 lesser-known but seriously useful Linux commands | Enable Sysadmin
People are creatures of habit. That assertion has both good and bad connotations. The good is that we tend to do things the same way every time we do them. The bad part is that we don't tend to venture out from our routines. That routine keeps changes consistent and surprises to a minimum. The last thing any sysadmin wants to hear another sysadmin say is, "Whoops." But, that's a whole other story. Today's topic is unfamiliar commands. Six unfamiliar commands to be exact. I think you'll like these because they're useful and outside the peripheral vision of most sysadmins. They are presented in alphabetical order.
-
Getting started with ReactOS
ReactOS is a relatively new open-source operating system that resembles the looks of Windows NT and aims to offer similar levels of functionality and application compatibility. Featuring a wine-based user mode, this system doesn't use any of the Unix architecture, but is a rewrite of the NT architecture from scratch, with its very own FAT32 implementation, and completely free of legal implications. That said, this is not yet another Linux distro, but a unique Windows-like system that is a part of the free software world. This quick guide aims at users who want an easy-to-use, open-source replacement for their Windows system.
-
How to Install and Configure Tripwire IDS on Debian 10
Tripwire is a free and open-source Linux Intrusion Detection System. It is used to detect and report any unauthorized change in files and directories on Linux. It will also send you an alert on email on file/directory changes. Tripwire works by comparing the current filesystem state against a known baseline state and reports if detect any changes.
In this post, we will show you how to install and configure Tripwire on Debian 10.
-
How to taint a node in kubernetes cluster to avoid pods scheduling on that node - Unixcop
Tainting a node means you don’t want any pods to be scheduled on that node by kube-scheduler.
-
1Password For Linux Officially Released, Here’s How to Install It
The app entered beta last year but is now considered stable enough for everyday use by Linux users, regardless of their preferred Linux distro or desktop environment. Better yet, the app boasts tight integration with Linux systems, “We believe that native apps with deep integration create a better experience, so 1Password for Linux will feel right at home on your desktop, whichever flavor of Linux you choose,” the company says of its app. Also: 1Password for Linux is finally here for Arch, Ubuntu, Manjaro, Mint, Debian, Fedora, and more 1Password releases full-featured desktop app for Linux
Games: Consoles, New Titles, and Some Freedom-Respecting Games
